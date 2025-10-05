“She Found The Camera”: Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle was one of the celebrities to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads and sparking camera flashes.

She was there for the Balenciaga event to celebrate Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who only recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the fashion house.

Forever begrudging her for snatching the ginger-haired prince from their favourite true-life royal fairytale, and luring him across the seas, crownchasers have since observed and weighed in with their judgement.

Highlights Meghan wore an oversized white cape over a loose-fitting matching suit with black heels.

Her sleek bun crowned the look with an office siren, staying in bed today vibe.

Fans and tabloids alike focused on her outfit, praising and criticizing.

Meghan attempted the cheek-on-cheek kiss and found herself with her nose on Pier Paolo Piccioli’s glasses

Meghan Markle smiling and embracing a man, highlighted during her Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking reactions.

One of the first glitches in the evening’s choreography–gleefully devoured by the cameras– came during Meghan’s meeting with Piccioli.

The two leaned in for that fashionable, performative cheek-on-cheek kiss (the kind more about optics than affection), but Meghan misjudged the angle and ended up nose-first against his glasses.

Piccioli, the consummate couturier, sensed the cameras and laughed it off, deftly salvaging the moment by clasping the 44-year-old’s hand and pulling her in for the photo.

Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen

Meghan Markle smiling and holding a white mug during Paris Fashion Week appearance with casual striped shirt.

The resulting image, to their credit, looked like a minor triumph: arms entwined, smiles in place, and Meghan’s nose a safe distance from Piccioli’s blackout frames.

As if to prove that she is adept at the greeting, Meghan was later seen performing the kiss (successfully) on Vogue’sglobal editorial director Anna Wintour and receiving the same from Australian film director Baz Luhrmann.

Prince Harry, however, was absent from the pomp and circumstance.

She wore flowing white to the Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle at Paris Fashion Week wearing a white outfit, holding a black clutch, surrounded by photographers and fans.

Meghan Markle smiling and waving at Paris Fashion Week, wearing an elegant white outfit during a nighttime event.

Meghan’s wardrobe was the evening’s focal point for fans and tabloids alike.

She stepped out in a white cape over a loose-fitting matching suit, finishing the look with sharp, pointy-toed black heels.

Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun that seemed to christen the look, “office siren—here to slay, but not on the clock today.”

According to TMZ, this was the Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance at Paris’s offering of the event.

The sighting posted to social media was met with a barrage of mockery

A reader who wrote: “Looking: radiant, classy, elegant and ravishing. Duchess. Gorgeous, gorgeous. Now let the nobodies eat at your feet with envy,” was one of the few to support the duchess.

Of those repulsed by the look, one wrote: “When my kids ask if they can go out in public in their pj’s I say no…same rule should surely apply to bedsheets?”

“I guess if you can’t fold your sheets you just wear them,” echoed another.

“Even bedsheets you can present fashionably! All depends on the person,” came another retort, purportedly in her defense.

She was seen the next day at the Paris Fashion Week wearing black

Meghan Markle sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, dressed in white, holding a black clutch amid other fashion attendees.

Recent reports suggest that the 44-year-old was present at the event on October 5, too, when she was snapped wearing an asymmetric gown in the opposite color.

She kept the cape for her more recent appearance but swapped the two-piece suit style for a long, sleeveless dress and wore it in black with matching court shoes.

Like the day before, she kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing gold earrings and simple bracelets.

“The Duchess of Sussex traded in her dramatic white ensemble for a sleek black gown with an asymmetrical neckline,” Fashion Mag Elle, which published the photo, reported on the day.

“The two looks were connected by their capes.”

Meghan is known to have frequented the New York and Toronto Fashion Weeks before her marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle enjoying gardening outdoors, smiling and picking fresh greens in a sunny natural setting.

One of Meghan’s representatives confirmed she was at the event to support Piccioli.

“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage,” they toldPeople.

“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”

While this is reported to have been her first Paris Fashion Week, she is noted to have been a regular fixture at the ceremony’s Toronto and New York Instalments between 2013 and 2015.

Meghan Markle’s white outfit quickly became the butt of online jokes

Comment on social media post saying she found the camera, reacting humorously to Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Comment from Julia Sherman reacting to Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week appearance, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Comment by Nancy Rogers reacting humorously to Meghan Markle's Paris fashion week appearance, mentioning her fashion debut.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously responding to Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week appearance with shawl joke and laughing emojis.

Comment by Honey Charles, top fan, humorously saying new way to wear bedsheet, with 243 reactions including laughing and like emojis.

Comment about Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

Comment by Kendall Sutter Overmyer questioning if Kanye designed the item, related to Meghan Markle's Paris fashion week appearance.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously saying the hotel is looking for its sheets after being ironed.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Natalie Ann saying Getting in early for Halloween with a ghost emoji.