Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange
Man with short black hair and gray shirt looking serious during a Netflix guest exchange involving Meghan Markle shade
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

Meghan Markle found herself laughing through an unexpectedly awkward exchange in the second season of her Netflix seriesWith Love, Meghan

While filming an episode with her friend Heather Dorak, the Duchess of Sussex struck up a conversation with a mixologist who casually revealed that he once worked as a lawyer in New York. 

When Meghan eagerly asked if he watched her former show Suits, his blunt answer stunned her.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle had an awkward moment when a guest dismissed Suits to her face.
  • The Duchess laughed off the shade in a segment on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
  • Meghan also addressed her controversial use of “Sussex” as her last name.
    Meghan Markle’s guest called Suits “basic cable” during a candid interaction

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    The guest in question, mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey, wasn’t shy about his opinion. 

    After Meghan, 44, mentioned Suits, where she played Rachel Zane for seven seasons, he quickly replied, “No, no, I don’t watch basic cable.”

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    The remark caught Meghanoff guard, but she managed to chuckle as he doubled down, adding that he preferred shows with “curse words and stuff.”

    Meghan laughed out loud, saying, “Great, I love it!”

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Some netizens bashed Meghan for her reaction to her guest’s comment, with some stating that her actions didn’t seemgenuine at all.

    “Well, what a ridiculous thing to ask. It’s again just a way to make it about herself. He was an actual lawyer. She played a bit part in a TV drama series set in a law firm. There’s no commonality there,” one commenter wrote.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Others also noted that Suits was not a popular show in New York anyway, since the series really blew up in Canada, not the United States. 

    “A New York lawyer wouldn’t have even HEARD of the show Suits. It was filmed in Canada and not on ANYONE’S radar in the States,” a netizen wrote.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Some, however, also called out the negativity surrounding Meghan and her projects.

    “Why all the hate from the British? You people need to move on. You’re obsessed with her. You blame her for everything even though Harry chose her. Get over it. Grow up,” one commenter wrote.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    “Too many sad, pathetic individuals hating on a woman they don’t personally know, as she lives her life just fine despite you all,” another stated.

    Meghan was reportedly concerned that her Suits character could affect how people perceive her in real life

    Meghan Markle left the hit legal drama in 2018 before marrying Prince Harry, but the show has remained a defining part of her public image, according to theDaily Mail

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    According to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Meghan worried that her character’s storylines could affect her real-life reputation.

    “Uppermost in her mind was her image. Convinced that she was on the cusp of international celebrity, she had become preoccupied with Rachel Zane’s character. 

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    “Constantly, she absorbed (Suits creator) Aaron Korsh’s vision for Zane, the feisty opportunist with extraordinary manipulative skills. Her own reputation, she feared, was threatened by her portrayal in Suits as an ‘unfaithful woman,’” Bower wrote.

    The royal biographer also claimed that Meghan had asked Aaron Korsh to terminate her character’s affair storyline because she was worried about “potential backlash.”

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    “Korsh agreed, aware that he was not only writing a good story but also Meghan’s real-life character and personality,” Bower stated.

    Meghan recently clarified why she loosely uses “Sussex” as a last name

    Beyond her viral interaction with her Netflix guest, Meghan Markle recently sparked headlines by addressing her surname.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, the Duchess explained that she and Prince Harry use “Sussex” loosely as afamily name for themselves and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

    That being said, Meghan said that her official name is “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: Suits Official / YouTube

    “My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name, and it’s the name we share with our children. Since I’ve been married, that’s what I’ve been called,” she said.

    She admitted that the naming situation is confusing, but it was the result of her marrying into royalty.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: Suits Official / YouTube

    “When I got married, I changed my name, but it’s a complicated one for people to understand because our last name is not typical in that construct. 

    “It sounds so silly to say because I went there and I’m American, and then you come back and as an American you go, ‘I’m so confused!’ But it’s a dukedom,” she said.

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Meghan’s comments about her legal name have receivedpolarizing reactions among netizens, with some royal fans arguing that her surname is actually “Mountbatten-Windsor,” not “Sussex.”

    Meghan, however, did not mention a surname of “Mountbatten-Windsor” during her conversation with the Bloomberg host.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Meghan’s awkward interaction with her Netflix guest on social media

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Meghan Markle Left Red-Faced After Netflix Guest Shades Her In Humiliating Exchange

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    BP, I understand that your writers have their quota to meet, or whatever it is they have to do while they artificially upvote themselves, but 99% of the UK couldn't give a rats backside about Markle, America can keep her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    So her tv show included this wholesome bit which could have been edited out if she cared. Okay.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
