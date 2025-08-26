Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Meghan Markle expressing emotions during an interview about Queen Elizabethu2019s passing in a casual indoor setting
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Meghan Markle shared details about the time she and her husband, Prince Harry, were separated from their young children following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September 2022.

The couple had been in the UK by coincidence when the Queen passed away at Balmoral, Scotland. They had arrived in Harry’s homeland on September 3 for what was intended to be a short trip to attend various events and charity engagements.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle revealed she was separated from her children for nearly three weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022.
  • Prince Harry described the separation as very difficult, saying they couldn't stop hugging their kids when reunited in Los Angeles.
  • On her show, Meghan said motherhood is better than she expected but fears missing her kids when they grow up.

During their stay, they attended the One World Summit in Manchester before traveling to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event. On September 8, they were getting ready to attend the WellChild Awards in London when they learned of the queen’s passing.

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle has opened up about being apart from her children during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
    Meghan Markle smiling and reaching out with a man in a kitchen setting, sharing an emotional moment about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The couple remained in the UK for the state funeral on September 19, while their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed at their Los Angeles home.

    Recently, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, about how difficult it had been to be separated from her children.

    Man and young girl walking barefoot on a dirt path lined with palm trees, reflecting on Meghan Markle emotional confession.

    Image credits: meghan

    Meghan Markle outdoors wearing a hat, holding children in a garden setting, reflecting on Queen Elizabeth’s passing emotions.

    Image credits: meghan

    The topic came up while Meghan was speaking with her guest, Queer Eye star and fashion designer Tan France, about the challenges of parenthood.

    “I might d*e without my kids, I need my boys. If I don’t see them for a couple of days. I feel like my heart is broken,” Tan told Meghan.

    “Oh, I know,” she replied, before adding: “The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was…(pauses) not well.”

    The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the challenges of parenthood in her show, With Love, Meghan

    Two people having a warm conversation over coffee, reflecting Meghan Markle emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Meghan didn’t directly name the circumstances surrounding her separation from the children, but Harry addressed the couple’s absence in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

    He described that the days following his grandmother’s passing were “difficult” and revealed that he and Meghan were separated from Archie and Lilibet for “longer than we’d ever been”.

    At the time of the Queen’s passing at the age of 96, Archie was 3 years old, while Lilibet was 15 months old.

    When the family reunited in Montecito, Los Angeles, “for days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight,” Harry penned.

    Meghan Markle appearing emotional during an interview, reflecting on Queen Elizabeth’s passing in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In her Netflix reality show, which recently premiered its second season, Meghan shared further details about raising her two children, aged 6 and 4, including their morning routines.

    “I make hot breakfast most mornings, for my kids and my husband,” she shared. “Fried eggs, pancakes, but I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids so I always put some ground flaxseed, or some chia seeds in, and Lily will ask me, ‘Can I have my chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.'”

    She added: “One thing I do with my kids, that takes a bit more time, I like the presentation (of food) for them. Archie will say, ‘Oh mama, that looks beautiful.'”

    Meghan and Harry were apart from their children for almost three weeks at the time of the queen’s passing

    Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in formal attire holding hands at a solemn event related to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Image credits: Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    In the series, Meghan demonstrated how she arranges fruit into a rainbow shape to make it more appealing to her children.

    During her conversation with Tan, she also shared that motherhood was “better than I ever expected” and discussed the distant yet emotional future when Archie and Lilibet will grow up and leave the family home.

    “The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was…not well,” she said

    Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

    Image credits: meghan

    Meghan Markle embracing two children on a balcony with greenery and palm trees in background reflecting emotional moment.

    Image credits: meghan

    “You know what’s funny? When parents are like, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for them to go to college and be out,’ I’m like, I never want my children to leave,” Tan said.

    Meghan agreed. “I’ll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who’s like ‘Yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much.’”

    The couple, who left the UK for California in 2020, share two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

    Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

    Image credits: meghan

    The retired actress, who moved to her native California with Harry and Archie in 2020, recently told People magazine that life away from the UK has allowed her to rekindle her passions for cooking and entertaining.

    “When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful,” she said. 

    “As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling.”

    Meghan’s comment did not sit well with many social media users, who considered it out of touch

    Comment from Lucilla Cousins expressing concern about family separation and missing grandchildren related to Meghan Markle’s emotional confession.

    Meghan Markle speaking emotionally during an interview about Queen Elizabeth’s passing and her feelings.

    Comment by Dorothy Tripp reacting to Meghan Markle's emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing, expressing skepticism.

    Text comment by Wendy Anthony expressing opinion on parents flying off on holidays without their kids, related to Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Meghan Markle Makes Emotional Confession Related To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

    Comment from Adrienne Dransman about children being brought over, expressing an opinion related to Meghan Markle's emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Comment on social media about Meghan Markle’s emotional confession regarding Queen Elizabeth’s passing, showing strong feelings.

    Comment from Jane Darcy reflecting on Meghan Markle’s emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing, mentioning camera focus.

    Comment by Shauna Huck expressing disappointment, related to Meghan Markle's emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Comment on social media by Deedee Martin saying professional victim ladies and gentlemen with a rolling eyes emoji.

    Comment from Ann Sydney expressing sympathy about a husband's family loss, related to Meghan Markle's emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth's passing.

    Comment from Sylvia Jane Wright sharing thoughts on Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s passing during a difficult time.

    Comment by Sandra Ward discussing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and its emotional impact related to Meghan Markle’s confession.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Flanders GM Clarissa about meeting the family in an online discussion.

    Comment by Stacey Shaffer expressing skepticism about working a real job with overtime like most mothers, related to Meghan Markle's emotional confession about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Comment by Debbie Lynne criticizing Meghan Markle's response to Queen Elizabeth’s passing on social media.

    Commenter Julie Soifer expressing skepticism about empathy and sympathy in a social media post about Meghan Markle.

    Comment from Sherri Ann expressing skepticism about Meghan Markle’s relevance and motives related to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Comment by Lisa Ann Messina questioning why Meghan Markle didn’t bring family during Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Comment by Tony Reeder with profile photo, expressing a critical opinion about Meghan Markle’s emotional confession related to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
