Critics Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 44th Birthday With Viral Meghan Markle “Evil Stare” Compilation

As Kate Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday with a calm, introspective message about healing and gratitude, parts of the internet took the moment in a very different direction.

Critics used the occasion to circulate a video compilation claiming to show moments when Meghan Markle allegedly gave the Princess of Wales what they described as an “evil stare.” The compilation revived debates about tension and body-language interpretations within the royal family.

Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with reflection and gratitude

Kate Middleton smiling outdoors, celebrating her 44th birthday with viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation buzz.

Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo

To mark her 44th birthday, Kate shared a calm video on social media showing her walking outdoors while delivering a voiceover about moving through life’s darker seasons, according to Page Six.

Speaking about winter as a metaphor, she reflected on stillness and the importance of slowing down. She also expressed how deeply grateful she has been feeling, particularly after a challenging year marked by serious health struggles.

In the caption, the Princess of Wales described her quarterly video series as a “deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped (her) heal,” adding that it was also about collective healing and creativity.

Meghan Markle in a sleeveless blue dress posing outdoors, part of viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation content.

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

Kate, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, stepped back from public duties to undergo treatment and later confirmed she had completed chemotherapy. In January 2025, she shared that she is now in remission and has gradually returned to royal responsibilities.

Her husband, Prince William, has spoken candidly about how difficult that period was for their family, describing it as their “hardest year” and acknowledging how uncertain the future felt at times.

Kate Middleton smiling in a white dress with black polka dots, alongside Meghan Markle in a blue striped shirt.

Image credits: Getty/Clive Mason

Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday post received positive comments from netizens. “Beautiful message, nature really is a healer, both personally and collectively,” one commenter on X wrote. “Happy Birthday, Your Highness! Very best wishes, and thank you for all you do!” another stated.

Amidst the celebrations for Kate Middleton’s birthday, critics resurfaced a compilation focused on Meghan Markle’s alleged expressions towards the Princess of Wales

Text comment on social media page reacting to viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation related to Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Meghan Markle with a comment about her look, related to viral birthday reactions.

Comment praising Kate Middleton on her 44th birthday alongside mentions of Meghan Markle’s viral evil stare compilation.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton pictured together, highlighting viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Image credits: Chris Jackson

While Kate’s post struck a reflective tone, critics elsewhere online framed the Princess of Wales’s birthday very differently.

A Reddit post titled “All the times Meghan gave Catherine an evil stare. Happy 44th birthday to the Princess of Wales!” gained traction for featuring a video compilation of moments from past royal engagements.

The post’s creator claimed they had spent weeks gathering clips and gifs to show what they described as Meghan’s hostile or contemptuous looks toward Kate.

Kate Middleton sitting on a park bench wearing a striped sweater, surrounded by green grass and flowers in spring.

Image credits: BBC

In the caption, the poster insisted the footage was authentic and not AI-generated, arguing that viewers could “feel the chill” in Meghan’s expressions.

The post attributed negative motives to Meghan, suggesting jealousy over rank and attention, and interpreted brief facial expressions or gestures as signs of resentment. Several moments were referenced in the post, from joint appearances, family events, to public engagements.

Comments under the post were negative towards the Duchess of Sussex. Reactions included statements like, “Yikes these pictures are like something from a horror film!” and “For a woman who knows where every camera is, does she not know that we can see her?”

Woman in green jacket and cap standing behind a brick wall, reflecting outdoors, related to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

Others went further, with one Redditor writing, “I can’t stand to look at her face or hear her voice. Catherine’s spirit annoys Meghan’s demons,” and another commenting that “Meghan needs an exorcism.”

Amidst the constant negativity from critics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently won a lengthy battle for security in Britain

Hand with sapphire ring touching flowing water by a small stream, evoking calm and nature in soft daylight.

Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

While Meghan Markle’s critics remain unrelenting, her husband, Prince Harry, has reportedly won his lengthy legal battle for automatic armed protection when he makes return visits to Britain. The information was initially reported by the Daily Mail, which cited sources close to the Sussexes.

A final ruling on the matter would likely be released in the coming weeks, the report claimed. The security would be funded by British taxpayers and follow a new risk assessment carried out for the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Kate Middleton standing outdoors in a green coat and hat, surrounded by tall grass and trees on a cloudy day.

Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

“It’s now a formality,’ they said. ‘Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry,” the Mail’s source claimed.

Supporters of the move have framed it as a matter of fairness and safety, with some commenters stating that Harry’s status as the King’s son makes enhanced protection reasonable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Critics, however, have warned that restoring automatic protection could spark significant controversy, given that Harry and Meghan Markle lost their security privileges in Britain after they decided to step back from royal duties and relocate to North America.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday and Meghan Markle’s recent criticisms on social media

Text comment criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday and viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle’s jealousy and references to Kate Middleton on her 44th birthday.

Text screenshot showing a comment about Meghan Markle’s jealousy and hate towards Catherine, related to Kate Middleton’s birthday.

Text comment on a screen reading she’s got main character syndrome while critics celebrate Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday with viral Meghan Markle evil stare.

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle, shared in a discussion celebrating Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday and viral stare compilation.

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle's expression, shared amid viral discussions on Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday.

Text post reading: She can’t control the tongue or that hideous jaw jut she does when she is REALLY pissed or insane with jealousy, related to critics celebrating Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday with a viral Meghan Markle stare compilation.

Text comment on a white background discussing jealousy and emotions, related to viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Comment by user CathartesAura67 discussing the tongue flick seen in the viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Text excerpt discussing actors playing vengeful villains with eye shifts, linked to viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Text comment discussing similarities in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's eye makeup, highlighting viral Meghan Markle evil stare.

Comment by user Lazy-Structure4155 expressing that pictures resemble scenes from a horror film in a text post.

Text comment criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing Kate Middleton in a viral birthday-related online discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle’s behavior in relation to Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday.

Text excerpt from online comment discussing Meghan Markle’s resentment toward Catherine, related to viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Text message on a white background from LadyCaz2 criticizing a personality, shared during discussions about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

User comment criticizing Meghan Markle’s behavior amid critics celebrating Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday viral compilation.

Comment praising Kate Middleton's 44th birthday with mention of Meghan Markle's viral evil stare compilation.

Comment discussing jealousy in a viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation linked to Kate Middleton’s birthday critics.

Comment by user CathartesAura67 discussing the first time noticing the tongue flick in a viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Text snippet discussing actors playing vengeful villains and mentioning viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Comment discussing similarities between Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s makeup in a viral birthday celebration post.

Critics react online with viral Meghan Markle evil stare clips amid Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday celebrations.

Comment with humorous text about not wanting to hold hands at Wimbledon shared in viral Meghan Markle evil stare compilation.

Screenshot of a critical online comment referencing Meghan Markle’s viral evil stare compilation on Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday.

