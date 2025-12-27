Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Publicist Turnover Is Drawing Attention Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly lost another publicist.

On Friday (December 26), Meredith Maines, the Chief Communications Officer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced her departure after less than a year in the position.

She is reportedly the 11th publicist who quit the royals’ communications team in the last five years.

Last year, allegations of bullying against Markle also resurfaced as the couple dealt with rapid staff turnover in the past 24 months.

“She’s unflappable, and does not complain… she really enjoyed her time there, but at a certain point it’s time to go,” a source close to Maines told Page Six.

Meredith Maines stepped down as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist

Smiling woman with long brown hair and black top outdoors, representing publicist quitting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry team.

Image credits: Meredith K. Maines

Maines, who has twenty years of experience in marketing and communications, previously worked with brands like Google and Hulu. She joined the Sussexes’ team in March 2025, overseeing their nonprofit work, business ventures, and public profile.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands, walking together in a public outdoor setting with smiles.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

She reportedly also helped launch Markle’s podcast and TV show, With Love, Meghan, released on Netflix in March. The publicist expressed her gratitude to the couple and their team in a statement announcing her exit.

Comment from user Aoibhinn Nic An Rí expressing that she might drive anyone mad with emoji reactions below the comment.

Comment from Mary Robinson expressing doubt about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being good bosses, amid publicist departures.

In a statement, Maines said she would pursue a new opportunity in 2026 and is expected to remain in the role through the end of this year. The Sussexes are reportedly not seeking a replacement, with UK and Europe communications director Liam Maguire set to take over her duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing a candid moment amid reports of publicist quitting their team.

Image credits: meghan

The couple also confirmed that Method Communications, a US-based PR firm, has concluded its work with them and their foundation, Archewell Philanthropies. A spokesperson said of the development, “The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s communications team has already lost several key members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling at a formal event with attendees seated around them in the background.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Last year, global press secretary Ashley Hansen stepped down from her role to start her own PR firm after a two-year tenure with Prince Harry and Markle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling closely together at a dimly lit indoor event with red lights.

Image credits: meghan

In June, Page Six reported that four staff members had exited the couple’s team, including Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia, UK press officer Charlie Gipso, and two other members of their private team.

The move allegedly stemmed from the Sussexes launching a new communications team headed by Maines.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about expectations related to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team.

After just four months, Director of Communications Emily Robinson announced her departure in October. Earlier this month, three members of the Archewell Philanthropies staff were also let go, as part of ongoing downsizing measures.

“This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles,” a spokesperson said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent Christmas away from the Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engaged in conversation, highlighting the publicist changes in their team.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Amidst the rapid staff turnover, bullying allegations against Markle resurfaced in the past year. In 2018, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into her treatment of two royal aides over alleged “bullying behavior.”

The palace’s findings were never publicized, and Markle described the allegations as a “calculated smear campaign.”

Comment from Melissa Anderson questioning the issue with 11th publicist quitting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team.

Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting publicists quitting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team.

Similar allegations resurfaced in September 2024, after several sources spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people; she doesn’t take advice,” one source said.

“They’re both poor decision-makers; they change their minds frequently,” the person added.

Another insider told the outlet, “She’s absolutely relentless.”

“She marches around like a d**tator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears,” they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling together indoors with casual clothing and neutral background.

Image credits: meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending a formal event, dressed in black, with a dark backdrop featuring white text.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

This month, Prince Harry and Markle were absent from the traditional church service at Sandringham, having last spent Christmas with the royal family in 2018. However, Prince Harry briefly reunited with his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in September.

According to reports, the couple spent the holiday with their children, 6-year-old Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet, at their home in Montecito, California, which has been their primary residence since they relocated to the USA after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.

“There’s one common denominator…” Netizens are divided after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost another publicist

Comment about celebrities frequently changing publicists, highlighting normalcy in the industry related to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team.

Comment on social media by Gareth Payton mentioning a new member of the Sussex Survivors club with laughing emojis.

Comment by Heidi Frank mentioning the 11th publicist in 5 years and the challenge of managing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's image.

Comment from Michelle Slade praising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's publicity strategy amid publicist turnover.

A social media comment discussing the ongoing departures of publicists from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team.

Comment by Scott Cocking criticizing public privacy in a Facebook post about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team.

Facebook comment by Sharon Wilson Dass discussing the frequent turnover of publicists for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Comment from Angelia Moorthy Bussius about Meghan Markle’s team, mentioning signed disclaimers and silence requirements.

Comment by Tracy Cowles-Rambhia discussing contract work versus full-time roles on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist team.

Comment from Dennis Hanson discussing the publicist turnover in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team.

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team, referencing publicist turnover and work challenges.

Comment about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist changes, showing user Jacqui Bowers’ profile picture and comment text.

Comment on social media about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist quitting amid high expectations.

Comment from Mindyland Mindylandia questioning the significance of frequent publicist changes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team.

Comment from Gail Steele discussing media attention on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry compared to other Royals.

