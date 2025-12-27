Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Publicist Turnover Is Drawing Attention Again
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly lost another publicist.
On Friday (December 26), Meredith Maines, the Chief Communications Officer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced her departure after less than a year in the position.
She is reportedly the 11th publicist who quit the royals’ communications team in the last five years.
“She’s unflappable, and does not complain… she really enjoyed her time there, but at a certain point it’s time to go,” a source close to Maines told Page Six.
Meredith Maines stepped down as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist
Maines, who has twenty years of experience in marketing and communications, previously worked with brands like Google and Hulu. She joined the Sussexes’ team in March 2025, overseeing their nonprofit work, business ventures, and public profile.
She reportedly also helped launch Markle’s podcast and TV show, With Love, Meghan, released on Netflix in March. The publicist expressed her gratitude to the couple and their team in a statement announcing her exit.
In a statement, Maines said she would pursue a new opportunity in 2026 and is expected to remain in the role through the end of this year. The Sussexes are reportedly not seeking a replacement, with UK and Europe communications director Liam Maguire set to take over her duties.
The couple also confirmed that Method Communications, a US-based PR firm, has concluded its work with them and their foundation, Archewell Philanthropies. A spokesperson said of the development, “The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s communications team has already lost several key members
Last year, global press secretary Ashley Hansen stepped down from her role to start her own PR firm after a two-year tenure with Prince Harry and Markle.
In June, Page Six reported that four staff members had exited the couple’s team, including Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia, UK press officer Charlie Gipso, and two other members of their private team.
The move allegedly stemmed from the Sussexes launching a new communications team headed by Maines.
After just four months, Director of Communications Emily Robinson announced her departure in October. Earlier this month, three members of the Archewell Philanthropies staff were also let go, as part of ongoing downsizing measures.
“This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles,” a spokesperson said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent Christmas away from the Royal family
Amidst the rapid staff turnover, bullying allegations against Markle resurfaced in the past year. In 2018, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into her treatment of two royal aides over alleged “bullying behavior.”
The palace’s findings were never publicized, and Markle described the allegations as a “calculated smear campaign.”
Similar allegations resurfaced in September 2024, after several sources spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people; she doesn’t take advice,” one source said.
“They’re both poor decision-makers; they change their minds frequently,” the person added.
Another insider told the outlet, “She’s absolutely relentless.”
“She marches around like a d**tator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears,” they added.
This month, Prince Harry and Markle were absent from the traditional church service at Sandringham, having last spent Christmas with the royal family in 2018. However, Prince Harry briefly reunited with his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in September.
According to reports, the couple spent the holiday with their children, 6-year-old Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet, at their home in Montecito, California, which has been their primary residence since they relocated to the USA after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.
