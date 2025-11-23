Prince Philip Warned ‘Bamboozled’ Prince Harry Before His Meghan Markle Wedding, Biographer Claims

ADVERTISEMENT

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Philip once issued a stark warning to Prince Harry ahead of his marriage to Meghan Markle, a moment now resurfacing amid speculations about the couple’s relationship.

The claim emerged alongside new reports describing Meghan appearing visibly distressed during a recent outing in California, fueling fresh concerns about marital tensions. Insiders have claimed that the couple had been struggling privately over boundaries surrounding their children and their public presence.

Prince Philip reportedly warned Harry that marrying Meghan may bring complications

Prince Philip in a suit with medals, reportedly warning Prince Harry before his Meghan Markle wedding, biographer claims.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie in his book Entitled, Prince Philip allegedly cautioned Harry that his marriage to Meghan would come with challenges the young royal might underestimate.

“One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” the Duke of Edinburgh allegedly told the Duke of Sussex when he and the Suits star got engaged in 2017.

Interestingly enough, Lownie’s claims in his book are pretty similar to those of royal author Ingrid Seward in her 2024 book, My Mother and I, Philip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day, with Prince Philip reportedly warning Harry of being bamboozled.

Image credits: Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Seward, Philip was “one of the very few wary” of the actress when Harry and Markle started dating in 2016, according to Page Six.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s reservations about Markle reportedly continued, even when the pair were married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, claimed that Prince Philip told Queen Elizabeth II “Thank f**k that’s over” after they left the chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip seated in a church setting before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding ceremony.

Image credits: The Royal Family

While Harry and Meghan Markle initially served as senior members of the British Royal Family, the couple announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back from their royal duties. They also moved to North America.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have welcomed two children: Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Philip reportedly refused to have a say in Harry and Meghan’s move to North America, at one point even telling Elizabeth that he would “be soon out of it.”

Cover of the book Entitled by Andrew Lownie featuring a man and woman in formal attire, related to Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding.

Image credits: HarperCollins

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, however, claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh still believed that “people have to lead their lives as they think best,” even if he personally did not agree with Harry and Meghan’s decisions.

Despite stepping away from his family, Prince Harry has attended several key royal events without Meghan

Prince Harry gave up some of his titles when he and Meghan decided to move away from the Royal Family.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they are no longer addressed as His or Her Royal Highness (HRH). Harry also had to give up his military titles, according to the BBC.

With the coronation of King Charles, Harry and Meghan’s children officially became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Harry is still fifth in line to the British throne.

Harry has since softened his comments about his family, even telling the media that he “would love a reconciliation” with his father and the rest of the Royal Family.

He has come back to the UK for a number of important events. He attended King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, though Meghan was not with him at the time.

Prince Philip talking to Prince Harry at a public event, highlighting warnings before his Meghan Markle wedding.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images

In February 2024, he also flew to the UK to meet with his dad. This was around the time when Buckingham Palace announced that the King had cancer.

Harry also flew back home to take part in a service for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May 2024.

The games, a sporting competition for injured servicemen, are an important project for the Duke of Sussex, having served as one of its key patrons.

Meghan Markle looking attentive during a conversation, related to Prince Harry and Prince Philip warnings before wedding.

Image credits: USA Network

In August 2024, Harry also attended a memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Meghan Markle returned to the UK with Prince Harry in June and September 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

Recent reports have suggested that Meghan Markle might be feeling the strains of her marriage, and she may be pondering an exit strategy

Prince Philip’s resurfaced warning has taken on renewed meaning as a recent report from RadarOnline, citing an eyewitness account, alleged that Meghan was “fighting back tears” and looked “overwhelmed” while visiting a bookstore near Montecito.

“She’s an actress and can put on a brave face, but the mask was slipping,” the publication’s source claimed.

One of the biggest points of strain appeared to revolve around disagreements about their children’s privacy.

Insiders claimed that Meghan and Harry had been “butting heads” over how much of Archie and Lilibet should appear on social media.

The issue reportedly escalated after Meghan shared a Halloween-themed Instagram post that briefly included partial images of the children.

Even though their faces were obscured, the photos reportedly displeased Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embracing and smiling warmly during a casual nighttime moment together.

Image credits: meghan

“Harry is upset about it because, obviously, he grew up in the spotlight. He knows what it’s like,” the publication’s source claimed.

Amid reports of potential marital issues, Meghan has reportedly returned to acting, most recently filming a cameo in the comedy Close Personal Friends.

Sources said the new project might be more than a creative opportunity for the actress. “Acting could be her attempt to gain independence in case they pull the trigger on their marriage,” one insider claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with children smiling outdoors, referencing Prince Philip warned Harry before wedding.

Image credits: meghan

“It could be her saying, ‘I need to go back to my roots. I need to go back to my own kind of thing.’ It’s her backup plan in case she exits.”

Experts have estimated that a divorce could leave Harry down roughly $60 million unless the pair had a prenup that “no one knows about,” according to famed L.A. attorney Louis J. Shapiro.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on social media

Facebook comment by Edward Sanchez Gonzalez discussing opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce before finalization.

