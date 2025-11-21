Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Creepiest Person On Earth”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Recreating Princess Diana’s Photo
Meghan Markle in a black and white portrait, styled and posed reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic photo.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Creepiest Person On Earth”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Recreating Princess Diana’s Photo

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
7

21

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s latest photoshoot snaps were intensely scrutinized, with many claiming she was trying to copy Princess Diana.

Royal fans claimed the Suits alum had a “strange obsession” with the mother of her current husband, Prince Harry.

“Why does Megs keep doing this? It’s really weird. Obssesive. And … creepy since the person she is trying to imitate is her husband’s highly well-known deceased mother,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle was the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar US December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue.
  • Netizens scrutinized her photos and claimed she was copying her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.
  • “Why would a man be intimately attracted to a woman who was mimicking his d**d mother?” one asked online.
RELATED:

    Meghan Markle’s latest photoshoot snaps were intensely scrutinized, with many claiming she was trying to copy Princess Diana

    Meghan Markle attending a nighttime event, posing for photos amid media attention and crowd interaction.

    Meghan Markle attending a nighttime event, posing for photos amid media attention and crowd interaction.

    Image credits: Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images

    Meghan Markle was chosen as the cover star for the Harper’s Bazaar US December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue, published on Thursday, November 20.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As part of the issue, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex sat opposite writer Kaitlyn Greenidge for an interview.

    “When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Kaitlyn wrote in her story.

    Princess Diana smiling and waving, wearing a white dress with pearl earrings and necklace in a candid moment.

    Princess Diana smiling and waving, wearing a white dress with pearl earrings and necklace in a candid moment.

    Image credits: Tim Graham Photo Library

    During their chat, Meghan opened up to the interviewer about her marriage and what it was like to live in the UK as a senior, working member of the British royal family.

    But for many fans, the main issue was apparently her effort to mimic her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

    The Duchess of Sussex was chosen as the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar US December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue

    Meghan Markle posing in a black tailored suit for Harper’s Bazaar cover, linked to Princess Diana photo recreation controversy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Markle posing in a black tailored suit for Harper’s Bazaar cover, linked to Princess Diana photo recreation controversy

    Image credits: harpersbazaarus

    One particular photo from the Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot was the main point of contention.

    The black and white photo saw Meghan sit cross-legged and barefoot on the floor, looking straight at the camera.

    The pose reminded many of Princess Diana’s photo, clicked by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue’s December issue in 1991.

    The People’s Princess was also captured sitting cross-legged on the floor at the time.

    Side-by-side black and white photos of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle sitting barefoot with crossed legs and hands clasped.

    Image credits: Nero / Harper’s Bazaar

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet calling someone the creepiest person on earth with a dark profile photo and username MILO.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet calling someone the creepiest person on earth with a dark profile photo and username MILO.

    Image credits: Nero

    The internet had a meltdown over the similar-looking photos of the two royal spouses.

    “Again?!? She is vile and has been copying Di’s looks like this for years,” one said, while another wrote, “She really does need to stop.”

    Another wrote, “Harry married his stalker who has a strange obsession with his d**d mother. Its really sick.

    “Why would a man be intimately attracted to a woman who was mimicking his d**d mother?” one asked online

    Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, resembling Princess Diana's iconic photo recreation in black and white.

    Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, resembling Princess Diana's iconic photo recreation in black and white.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The juxtaposition between the two is the best part. On one hand is the most beloved princess ever. On the other is Meghan,” read another comment. “It is definitely bizarre. Excellent magazine choice. Very fitting.”

    “There will never be another Diana,” said one fan.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking controversy.


    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: wolfbabes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the years, many have pointed out apparent similarities in Meghan’s wardrobe and Princess Diana’s style.

    Moreover, childhood friends have previously claimed that Meghan was “always fascinated with the royal family.”

    “According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model,” author Andrew Morton wrote in his biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, which was released in 2018.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Childhood friends claimed Meghan was “always fascinated with the royal family”

    Black and white Harper's Bazaar cover featuring Princess Diana in an elegant black gown, iconic photo recreation discussion.

    Black and white Harper's Bazaar cover featuring Princess Diana in an elegant black gown, iconic photo recreation discussion.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar

    After Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car crash in 1997, Meghan cried and watched her funeral, her friends claimed to author Andrew Morton.

    Prince Harry was around 12 years old at the time.

    Collage of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana photos highlighting Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

    Collage of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana photos highlighting Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

    Image credits: TheWinkingMinx

    Andrew claimed Meghan would watch videos of King Charles and Princess Diana’s royal nuptials in 1981 and even read Diana: Her True Story, another biography written by Andrew himself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan’s childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy, even claimed she wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0.”

    “She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0,” claimed Meghan’s childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy

    Meghan Markle in a red dress posing for Harper's Bazaar cover, linked to recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Meghan Markle in a red dress posing for Harper's Bazaar cover, linked to recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Image credits: harpersbazaarus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When Meghan and Ninaki were teenagers, the two childhood pals had traveled to London and clicked a picture of themselves, posing in front of Buckingham Palace.

    “I’m not shocked at all,” Ninaki told the Daily Mail in 2017 after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

    “It’s like she has been planning this all her life,” she added.

    “She gets exactly what she wants, and Harry has fallen for her play,” the friend continued.

    “She was always fascinated by the royal family,” she added. “She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She will play her role ably. But my advice to him is to tread cautiously.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry himself has found similarities between his wife and his mother

    Side-by-side images of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both wearing red dresses, highlighting recreation controversy.

    Side-by-side images of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both wearing red dresses, highlighting recreation controversy.

    Image credits: Tim Graham Picture Library /Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Prince Harry himself compared his wife to his late mother in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

    “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said at the time. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

    Meghan recently faced criticism for a video she posted from her France trip last month, during which she attended the Paris Fashion Week.

    The video showed her riding through the French capital with her feet up.

    Meghan recently faced a lot of criticism for a video she posted from her Paris trip last month

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Julia Unleashed criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.


    Tweet by Julia Unleashed criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: JuliaUnleashed

    Critics found the video insensitive, saying the spot was close to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana lost her life in the fatal 1997 crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking—well, she can’t have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange,” he told the Daily Mail last month.

    “She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic [passing] of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”

    “Nothing says I love you like trolling your husband until he completely breaks,” read one comment online 

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating a Princess Diana photo, calling it creepy and obsessive behavior.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating a Princess Diana photo, calling it creepy and obsessive behavior.

    Image credits: RealRogueAngel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Toria Brooke criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting public backlash and controversy.

    Tweet from Toria Brooke criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting public backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: realtoriabrooke

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling the comparison bizarre and fitting for a magazine.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling the comparison bizarre and fitting for a magazine.

    Image credits: skoolteecher1

    Social media reaction criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling it creepy and unhealthy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media reaction criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling it creepy and unhealthy.

    Image credits: kayotickitchen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Victoria Lawrence criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking creepiest person on earth debate.

    Tweet by Victoria Lawrence criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking creepiest person on earth debate.

    Image credits: vclark90_sm

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for allegedly recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking online controversy and backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for allegedly recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking online controversy and backlash.

    Image credits: DonnaCattolica

    Tweet by TeenieTambourine criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana photo, labeled as creepiest person on earth.

    Tweet by TeenieTambourine criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana photo, labeled as creepiest person on earth.

    Image credits: TamiiTambourine

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking Diana’s class, related to recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

    Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking Diana’s class, related to recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

    Image credits: robmce23Trump45

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate about the creepiest person on Earth.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate about the creepiest person on Earth.

    Image credits: LazyPepper

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: Flarefair1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Ann Phipps criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting controversy around the creepiest person.

    Tweet from Ann Phipps criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting controversy around the creepiest person.

    Image credits: AnnPhipps14

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user cara mia criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing the controversy about recreating Princess Diana’s photo.

    Tweet by user cara mia criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing the controversy about recreating Princess Diana’s photo.

    Image credits: norsee58

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, calling it creepy and weird.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, calling it creepy and weird.

    Image credits: JoJonocomply

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a critical tweet mentioning Meghan Markle in a discussion about recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

    Screenshot of a critical tweet mentioning Meghan Markle in a discussion about recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

    Image credits: TStheDeplorable

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for copying Princess Diana's images, sparking controversy and discussion online.

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for copying Princess Diana's images, sparking controversy and discussion online.

    Image credits: Catheri24117613

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking debates about the creepiest person on Earth.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking debates about the creepiest person on Earth.

    Image credits: susAn12118

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from PurgeStore.com replying with the phrase Discount Diana, relating to Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Tweet from PurgeStore.com replying with the phrase Discount Diana, relating to Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Image credits: PurgeStore_com

    Social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

    Social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: yedroam

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate on the creepiest person on earth.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate on the creepiest person on earth.

    Image credits: cajunlady64

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Tamerlin discussing symbolism, related to Meghan Markle slammed for recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Tweet by user Tamerlin discussing symbolism, related to Meghan Markle slammed for recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

    Image credits: TamerlinM

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    21

    7

    21

    7

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Princess Diana was NEVER Meghan's mother-in-law... She passed away LONG before Meghan made her royal family ambitions a reality. Copying Princess Diana's iconic looks is a big mistake... She looks like a cheap imitation. She hasn't got a thimble's worth of what made Princess Diana one of the most recognised and beloved international figures of the twentieth century...

    1
    1point
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of energy that goes into hating Megan Markle is borderline psychotic. This woman has done absolutely nothing wrong except marry Prince Harry while Black. It's really just so pathetic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop using the skin-colour card. There is absolutely no evidence that people dislike her because she's black. In fact, people were quite enthusiastic when she first became a member of the Royal Family. It was only when it became clear that she never intended to take on the duties that come with the privilege of being a working royal that people became less enthusiastic. In combination with a trail of fractured families, the Sussex Survivor Club and using your title for commercial purposes, which is explicitly forbidden in the exit-agreement, it's little wonder that you lose credibility. The sad thing is, neither she nor Harry realise that they have become irrelevant. She could have done a lot of things for a lot of people as a working member of the royal family, but she chose herself and that's okay, but she just wants the privileges and none of the duties.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Princess Diana was NEVER Meghan's mother-in-law... She passed away LONG before Meghan made her royal family ambitions a reality. Copying Princess Diana's iconic looks is a big mistake... She looks like a cheap imitation. She hasn't got a thimble's worth of what made Princess Diana one of the most recognised and beloved international figures of the twentieth century...

    1
    1point
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of energy that goes into hating Megan Markle is borderline psychotic. This woman has done absolutely nothing wrong except marry Prince Harry while Black. It's really just so pathetic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop using the skin-colour card. There is absolutely no evidence that people dislike her because she's black. In fact, people were quite enthusiastic when she first became a member of the Royal Family. It was only when it became clear that she never intended to take on the duties that come with the privilege of being a working royal that people became less enthusiastic. In combination with a trail of fractured families, the Sussex Survivor Club and using your title for commercial purposes, which is explicitly forbidden in the exit-agreement, it's little wonder that you lose credibility. The sad thing is, neither she nor Harry realise that they have become irrelevant. She could have done a lot of things for a lot of people as a working member of the royal family, but she chose herself and that's okay, but she just wants the privileges and none of the duties.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT