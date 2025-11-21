“The Creepiest Person On Earth”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Recreating Princess Diana’s Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s latest photoshoot snaps were intensely scrutinized, with many claiming she was trying to copy Princess Diana.

Royal fans claimed the Suits alum had a “strange obsession” with the mother of her current husband, Prince Harry.

“Why does Megs keep doing this? It’s really weird. Obssesive. And … creepy since the person she is trying to imitate is her husband’s highly well-known deceased mother,” one commented online.

Meghan Markle attending a nighttime event, posing for photos amid media attention and crowd interaction.

Meghan Markle was chosen as the cover star for the Harper’s Bazaar US December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue, published on Thursday, November 20.

As part of the issue, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex sat opposite writer Kaitlyn Greenidge for an interview.

“When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Kaitlyn wrote in her story.

Princess Diana smiling and waving, wearing a white dress with pearl earrings and necklace in a candid moment.

During their chat, Meghan opened up to the interviewer about her marriage and what it was like to live in the UK as a senior, working member of the British royal family.

But for many fans, the main issue was apparently her effort to mimic her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex was chosen as the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar US December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue

Meghan Markle posing in a black tailored suit for Harper’s Bazaar cover, linked to Princess Diana photo recreation controversy

One particular photo from the Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot was the main point of contention.

The black and white photo saw Meghan sit cross-legged and barefoot on the floor, looking straight at the camera.

The pose reminded many of Princess Diana’s photo, clicked by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue’s December issue in 1991.

The People’s Princess was also captured sitting cross-legged on the floor at the time.

Side-by-side black and white photos of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle sitting barefoot with crossed legs and hands clasped.

Screenshot of a tweet calling someone the creepiest person on earth with a dark profile photo and username MILO.

The internet had a meltdown over the similar-looking photos of the two royal spouses.

“Again?!? She is vile and has been copying Di’s looks like this for years,” one said, while another wrote, “She really does need to stop.”

Another wrote, “Harry married his stalker who has a strange obsession with his d**d mother. Its really sick.

“Why would a man be intimately attracted to a woman who was mimicking his d**d mother?” one asked online

Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, resembling Princess Diana's iconic photo recreation in black and white.

“The juxtaposition between the two is the best part. On one hand is the most beloved princess ever. On the other is Meghan,” read another comment. “It is definitely bizarre. Excellent magazine choice. Very fitting.”

“There will never be another Diana,” said one fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking controversy.





Over the years, many have pointed out apparent similarities in Meghan’s wardrobe and Princess Diana’s style.

Moreover, childhood friends have previously claimed that Meghan was “always fascinated with the royal family.”

“According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model,” author Andrew Morton wrote in his biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, which was released in 2018.

Childhood friends claimed Meghan was “always fascinated with the royal family”

Black and white Harper's Bazaar cover featuring Princess Diana in an elegant black gown, iconic photo recreation discussion.

After Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car crash in 1997, Meghan cried and watched her funeral, her friends claimed to author Andrew Morton.

Prince Harry was around 12 years old at the time.

Collage of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana photos highlighting Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

Andrew claimed Meghan would watch videos of King Charles and Princess Diana’s royal nuptials in 1981 and even read Diana: Her True Story, another biography written by Andrew himself.

Meghan’s childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy, even claimed she wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0.”

“She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0,” claimed Meghan’s childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy

Meghan Markle in a red dress posing for Harper's Bazaar cover, linked to recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

When Meghan and Ninaki were teenagers, the two childhood pals had traveled to London and clicked a picture of themselves, posing in front of Buckingham Palace.

“I’m not shocked at all,” Ninaki told the Daily Mail in 2017 after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

“It’s like she has been planning this all her life,” she added.

“She gets exactly what she wants, and Harry has fallen for her play,” the friend continued.

“She was always fascinated by the royal family,” she added. “She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She will play her role ably. But my advice to him is to tread cautiously.”

Prince Harry himself has found similarities between his wife and his mother

Side-by-side images of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both wearing red dresses, highlighting recreation controversy.

Prince Harry himself compared his wife to his late mother in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

“So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said at the time. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

Meghan recently faced criticism for a video she posted from her France trip last month, during which she attended the Paris Fashion Week.

The video showed her riding through the French capital with her feet up.

Meghan recently faced a lot of criticism for a video she posted from her Paris trip last month

If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil. pic.twitter.com/HBZPSArwrj — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) October 5, 2025

Tweet by Julia Unleashed criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.





Critics found the video insensitive, saying the spot was close to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana lost her life in the fatal 1997 crash.

“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking—well, she can’t have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange,” he told the Daily Mail last month.

“She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic [passing] of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”

“Nothing says I love you like trolling your husband until he completely breaks,” read one comment online

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating a Princess Diana photo, calling it creepy and obsessive behavior.

Tweet from Toria Brooke criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting public backlash and controversy.

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling the comparison bizarre and fitting for a magazine.

Social media reaction criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, calling it creepy and unhealthy.

Tweet by Victoria Lawrence criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking creepiest person on earth debate.

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for allegedly recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking online controversy and backlash.

Tweet by TeenieTambourine criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana photo, labeled as creepiest person on earth.

Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking Diana’s class, related to recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate about the creepiest person on Earth.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

Tweet from Ann Phipps criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, highlighting controversy around the creepiest person.

Tweet by user cara mia criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing the controversy about recreating Princess Diana’s photo.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, calling it creepy and weird.

Screenshot of a critical tweet mentioning Meghan Markle in a discussion about recreating Princess Diana's photo controversy.

User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for copying Princess Diana's images, sparking controversy and discussion online.

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking debates about the creepiest person on Earth.

Tweet from PurgeStore.com replying with the phrase Discount Diana, relating to Meghan Markle recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

Social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana's photo, sparking controversy online.

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for recreating Princess Diana’s photo, sparking debate on the creepiest person on earth.

Tweet by user Tamerlin discussing symbolism, related to Meghan Markle slammed for recreating Princess Diana photo controversy.

