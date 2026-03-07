Netflix Cuts Ties With Meghan Markle, Delivering Fresh Blow To Struggling ‘As Ever’ Brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has entered a new chapter after its partnership with Netflix officially came to an end on March 6, as per The Sun.

The streaming giant, which helped launch the brand alongside Markle’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, no longer involved in the business moving forward.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever will now move forward without Netflix’s backing

Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Image credits: Netflix

The decision comes years after Markle and Prince Harry signed their widely reported $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020, producing several projects for the platform.

While the partnership initially delivered a major hit with the Harry & Meghan docuseries, later projects struggled to maintain the same traction.

Representatives for both Netflix and Markle confirmed that the streaming platform will no longer act as a partner in the As Ever brand.

Image credits: Netflix

The lifestyle company launched in connection with Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which featured cooking, entertaining, and home lifestyle ideas inspired by her life in Montecito, California.

In a statement shared by the brand’s spokesperson, it read, “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own.”

Image credits: Netflix

“We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix also emphasized that the split was expected as part of the brand’s long-term plan.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” a Netflix spokesperson shared.

Markle’s lifestyle brand launched alongside her Netflix lifestyle series and sold out its first product drop

Image credits: meghan

Markle introduced As Ever in 2024 as a lifestyle brand tied to her creative projects.

Its first release included fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, candles, wines, and bookmarks, many of which were featured on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The initial launch reportedly sold out quickly, with sources claiming the brand experienced strong early demand.

Image credits: Netflix

According to industry estimates cited by analysts, a major portion of the brand’s million-unit jam production was sold within months, generating significant revenue.

Also, a source close to the brand shared that the next phase will focus on expansion.

Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

“It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives,” the source added.

“This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.”

Markle and Prince Harry previously worked with Netflix under a $100 million content deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

The development also comes after Netflix chose not to renew the couple’s multiyear production contract. The deal began in 2020 following Markle and Harry’s departure from senior royal roles.

Under the agreement, the pair produced several projects for the platform, including Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, Polo, and With Love, Meghan.

While Harry & Meghan became one of Netflix’s most-watched documentary debuts, later projects reportedly attracted far smaller audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

According to Netflix engagement data, With Love, Meghan drew 5.3 million views in early 2025. Polo was watched by roughly 500,000 households.

Addressing the production deal, industry insiders shared with The Sun, “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

Netflix’s deal announcement with Markle also sparked divided reactions from online users

The announcement quickly sparked debate online, with several commenters offering very different interpretations of the decision.

“It means she can go global with her products. She is a savvy businesswoman,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “She’s now gonna be the captain of the ship. She can take the brand where she wants to take it.”

Others suggested Netflix had already gained what it needed from the partnership.

“Netflix finally seeing sense,” one person wrote, while another commenter questioned why the deal lasted as long as it did.

“I think the bigger question is why there was still a deal on the table after all the flops with their documentary and the cooking show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Some viewers also criticized the couple’s later projects.

“The ratings were in the toilet, and that’s exactly why they cut ties,” another user claimed.

Markle has previously spoken openly about the challenges of building a new business under intense public scrutiny.

In an interview with People discussing the launch of As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex shared that the process involved learning in real time.

“I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out, and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve,” she said.

While Netflix’s role in the brand has ended, both sides clarified they remain supportive of each other’s work.

“Netflix finally seeing sense,” wrote one user

