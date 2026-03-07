Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Netflix Cuts Ties With Meghan Markle, Delivering Fresh Blow To Struggling ‘As Ever’ Brand
Meghan Markle smiling and wearing a floral blouse in a bright indoor setting, linked to Netflix cuts news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Netflix Cuts Ties With Meghan Markle, Delivering Fresh Blow To Struggling ‘As Ever’ Brand

Samridhi Goel News Writer
27

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has entered a new chapter after its partnership with Netflix officially came to an end on March 6, as per The Sun.

The streaming giant, which helped launch the brand alongside Markle’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, no longer involved in the business moving forward.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

    • Netflix officially ended its partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.
    • Insiders claimed Markle felt "held back" by Netflix’s cautious approach and chose to "go it alone" to gain complete creative control.
    • The split followed a steep decline in viewership for her series With Love, Meghan, which reportedly struggled to maintain a steady audience.

    Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever will now move forward without Netflix’s backing

    Meghan Markle seated during a panel discussion, wearing a cream blouse and holding a microphone at an event.

    Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

    Meghan Markle smiling in a light patterned shirt in a bright, softly lit kitchen setting for Netflix brand coverage.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The decision comes years after Markle and Prince Harry signed their widely reported $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020, producing several projects for the platform.

    While the partnership initially delivered a major hit with the Harry & Meghan docuseries, later projects struggled to maintain the same traction.

    Representatives for both Netflix and Markle confirmed that the streaming platform will no longer act as a partner in the As Ever brand.

    Facebook comment by Kate Duncan saying Noone watched hahaa, related to Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle news.

    Meghan Markle smiling in kitchen promoting Netflix series With Love Meghan cutting ties with Netflix brand news

    Image credits: Netflix

    The lifestyle company launched in connection with Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which featured cooking, entertaining, and home lifestyle ideas inspired by her life in Montecito, California.

    In a statement shared by the brand’s spokesperson, it read, “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own.”

    Comment by Thinh Lan Ong expressing excitement about Netflix cutting ties with Meghan Markle and the struggling As Ever brand.

    Comment by Tanya Ressing expressing disappointment and support for Meghan Markle’s show amid Netflix cuts ties news.

    Meghan Markle preparing cookies in a bright kitchen, highlighting Netflix cuts and challenges for As Ever brand.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

    Netflix also emphasized that the split was expected as part of the brand’s long-term plan.

    “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” a Netflix spokesperson shared.

    Markle’s lifestyle brand launched alongside her Netflix lifestyle series and sold out its first product drop

    Meghan Markle smiling in a casual setting during filming as Netflix cuts ties amid brand struggles.

    Image credits: meghan

    User comment on social media about Meghan Markle and her brand, displayed with a heart emoji.

    Markle introduced As Ever in 2024 as a lifestyle brand tied to her creative projects.

    Its first release included fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, candles, wines, and bookmarks, many of which were featured on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

    The initial launch reportedly sold out quickly, with sources claiming the brand experienced strong early demand.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharing a kiss in a domestic kitchen setting, related to Netflix cuts ties news.

    Image credits: Netflix

    According to industry estimates cited by analysts, a major portion of the brand’s million-unit jam production was sold within months, generating significant revenue.

    Also, a source close to the brand shared that the next phase will focus on expansion.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking outdoors with security, reflecting Netflix cuts ties affecting struggling As Ever brand.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

    A social media comment by Mel Issa stating no one likes Meghan Markle, they prefer Harry, referencing Netflix cuts ties.

    Comment by Charity Makaya discussing mutual agreement between Meghan Markle and Netflix about their partnership ending.

    “It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives,” the source added.

    “This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.”

    Markle and Prince Harry previously worked with Netflix under a $100 million content deal

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @aseverofficial

    The development also comes after Netflix chose not to renew the couple’s multiyear production contract. The deal began in 2020 following Markle and Harry’s departure from senior royal roles.

    Under the agreement, the pair produced several projects for the platform, including Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, Polo, and With Love, Meghan.

    While Harry & Meghan became one of Netflix’s most-watched documentary debuts, later projects reportedly attracted far smaller audiences.

    User comment saying they expected the Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle news not to last.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @aseverofficial

    According to Netflix engagement data, With Love, Meghan drew 5.3 million views in early 2025. Polo was watched by roughly 500,000 households.

    Addressing the production deal, industry insiders shared with The Sun, “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

    Netflix’s deal announcement with Markle also sparked divided reactions from online users

    Comment by Sue Parent criticizing a lifestyle brand, displayed on a social media platform with reactions shown.

    The announcement quickly sparked debate online, with several commenters offering very different interpretations of the decision.

    “It means she can go global with her products. She is a savvy businesswoman,” one commenter wrote.

    Another added, “She’s now gonna be the captain of the ship. She can take the brand where she wants to take it.”

    Others suggested Netflix had already gained what it needed from the partnership.

    “Netflix finally seeing sense,” one person wrote, while another commenter questioned why the deal lasted as long as it did.

    “I think the bigger question is why there was still a deal on the table after all the flops with their documentary and the cooking show.”

     

    Some viewers also criticized the couple’s later projects.

    “The ratings were in the toilet, and that’s exactly why they cut ties,” another user claimed.

    Markle has previously spoken openly about the challenges of building a new business under intense public scrutiny.

    In an interview with People discussing the launch of As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex shared that the process involved learning in real time.

    “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out, and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve,” she said.

    While Netflix’s role in the brand has ended, both sides clarified they remain supportive of each other’s work.

     “Netflix finally seeing sense,” wrote one user

    Facebook comment by Patsy Clarke criticizing the struggling As Ever brand tied to Meghan Markle and Netflix.

    A social media comment questioning brand value, highlighting challenges faced by the struggling As Ever brand with Meghan Markle.

    Comment by Jennifer Armstrong on branding and marketing, discussing the impact on Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand and Netflix ties.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Netflix cutting ties with Meghan Markle and its impact on the As Ever brand.

    User comment by Danielle Monroe about people laughing in comments without Walmart partnership, highlighting Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle.

    Screenshot of social media comment reading As Never, related to Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle and As Ever brand.

    Comment by Dalila Lloyd-Jones discussing Netflix cutting ties with Meghan Markle and the 'As Ever' brand situation.

    Comment on social media stating Netflix finally seeing sense, relating to Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle.

    Comment from Magdeline Brooks praising a savvy business woman’s potential for global product reach.

    Social media comment on Netflix cutting ties with Meghan Markle, showing public reaction to brand struggles.

    Comment from Christine Berkheimer-Fry discussing Netflix's role in marketing Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand and sales success.

    Person commenting on Netflix screen space issue, expressing frustration with Netflix content visibility on a social media platform.

    Screenshot of Ally Scott’s tweet explaining Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle affecting the As Ever brand.

    Facebook comment by Janice Cousins questioning if Will and Kate will be blamed related to Netflix cuts with Meghan Markle.

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no. What a shame. At this rate Megan may need to get a proper job.

    0
    0points
    reply
