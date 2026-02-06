What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend: All The Latest Releases

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend is here, and with it come several new movies and streaming shows that have the potential to be great binge material.

From a romantic comedy about two best friends to a high-octane action thriller, and from documentaries to stand-up specials, Netflix’s latest additions, this week offer something for everyone.

Here is a complete watchlist and guide to all the newly added titles that subscribers can stream over the weekend.

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment (February 3)

Comedian performing with a microphone on stage, highlighting what to watch on Netflix this weekend latest releases.

Image credits: Netflix

British comedian and television presenter Mo Gilligan returns to Netflix with his third stand-up special. In this nearly hour-long set, Gilligan recounts his experiences in the United States, mainly from his time working on a Hollywood project.

The special will appeal to viewers who enjoy dry British wit with some social commentary.

Cash Queens (February 5)

Five women standing in front of colorful height chart graphics, promoting what to watch on Netflix this weekend.

Image credits: Netflix

The French dramedy follows five women, who, for various personal reasons, come together to rob a bank. Also known as Les Lionnes in its native language, the series offers an entertaining look at the unlikely crime gang’s lives, including their individual desperation that leads them down a dark path.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (February 5)

Man in a suit speaking into a microphone during a formal meeting, related to what to watch on Netflix this weekend.

Image credits: Netflix

The fourth installment of the smash-hit legal drama series follows criminal-defense lawyer Mickey Haller, who finds himself on trial for a homicide he did not commit. Whether Mickey finds the true culprit and proves his innocence or is doomed makes for an engaging ten-episode weekend binge for diehard fans of the show.

Samuel (February 5)

Three animated characters standing by a road at night with stars, a bus in the background, related to Netflix weekend releases.

Image credits: Netflix

The animated series, written and directed by Émilie Tronche, follows the experiences of Samuel, an eleven-year-old boy, as he documents his transition from childhood to adolescence in a diary. Originally aired in 2024, Netflix has acquired its international streaming rights. With 21 episodes of 4 minutes each, it makes for the perfect weekend binge.

Unfamiliar (February 5)

Two characters back to back above a cityscape at night, highlighting latest Netflix releases for weekend watching.

Image credits: Netflix

Created by Paul Coates, the espionage thriller follows Meret and Simon Schäfer, a couple living an identical life and running a safe house in Berlin. However, all hell breaks loose when their past as secret agents catches up with them, sending the couple on a deadly mission to protect their family.

With just six episodes, fans of the spy thriller genre can binge it in a single weekend.

Queen of Chess (February 6)

Woman with intense expression smoking a cigarette in a dark room, related to what to watch on Netflix this weekend.

Image credits: Netflix

The documentary follows the life of Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár, who became the youngest ever World Champion at the age of 15. However, she soon realizes that becoming the greatest chess player takes more than talent as she battles personal demons and critics.

The 93-minute true story will certainly appeal to fans of Netflix’s chess-themed period drama The Queen’s Gambit.

Salvador (February 6)

Man in a red emergency responder uniform inside a vehicle, representing what to watch on Netflix this weekend releases.

Image credits: Netflix

The Spanish thriller series follows Salvador Aguirre, an ambulance driver who discovers his daughter, Milena, is involved with a group of local criminals. He attempts to infiltrate a neo-Nazi group to save his daughter while battling his own past struggle with alc*hol addi*tion and gambling.

The eight-episode series will appeal to fans of the action-drama genre, especially those who enjoyed Netflix’s recent hit, Run Away.

Yoh! Bestie (February 6)

A joyful couple outdoors laughing and embracing, enjoying a sunny day perfect for watching the latest Netflix releases.

Image credits: Netflix

The South African romantic comedy movie follows Thando, a young woman who is perpetually unlucky in love. A follow-up to the 2023 series Yoh! Christmas, the movie, explores the unresolved romantic tension between Thando and her best friend, Charles.

After Charles returns home from a trip with a fiancée, Thando must deal with the newfound emotion of jealousy while on her search for true love. Fans of the original series will be delighted by this 155-minute sequel that resolves several unanswered questions.

