Meghan Markle Slammed As “Breathtakingly Hypocritical” After Awkward Royal Gesture

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle has been labeled “hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical” following a royal gesture that triggered outrage online.

The Duchess of Sussex is close friends with 70-year-old cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, who frequently invites her and her husband, Prince Harry, to stay at her various mansions.

Victoria, who has reportedly criticized the British royal family, referred to Meghan as her “safe harbor” in 2021.

Highlights Meghan Markle has been heavily criticized following an interview with Harper’s Bazaar at her friend’s New York home.

The Duchess of Sussex had a house manager announce her royal title despite only the interviewer being in the room.

The mom of two has been called “egotistical” and “hypocritical” for using the Sussex title multiple times after leaving the UK.

The beauty mogul recently invited Meghan to be interviewed for Harper’s Bazaar at one of her properties.

RELATED:

Meghan Markle speaking at an event wearing a white dress, addressing the audience with expressive hand gestures.

Meghan Markle is facing backlash for reminding a journalist in the United States of her royal title



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

According to the Harper’s Bazaar article, a house manager announced “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” when introducing her when she arrived.

“We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends,” reporter Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote in the story.

Meghan was recently interviewed at the Upper East Side home of cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson

Woman with long brown hair and glasses in a navy blazer, smiling at an event featuring Meghan Markle royal gesture news.

Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.”

In response to the moment, which took place last month, journalist Jane Moore slammed the As Ever founder for clinging to her royal title and privileges years after making bombshell accusations of racism against her in-laws.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Both hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical considering she and Prince Harry have repeatedly criticised the Royal Family that bestowed the ‘Sussex’ title on them,” Moore wrote in an opinion column.

Meghan Markle standing with three people in casual attire inside a warmly lit room during a social event.

Image credits: officialvictoriajackson

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical, suggesting fear of losing her royal title with an eye-roll emoji.

Image credits: blossom_0273

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her hypocritical and questioning her talent and personality after a royal gesture.

Image credits: NewDawn1011

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the “multi-million-dollar home of cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson is available to Meghan at all times,” and that it was where she “was announced by her full title as she entered the room of, er, one.”

“The Sussexes supposedly ‘Megxited’ from the UK five years ago for a life of ‘financial independence’, yet they continue to rinse their royal connections for their own commercial gain,” Moore continued.

Journalist Jane Moore called Meghan a “hypocrite” for continuing to “rinse her royal connections” for her own benefit

Group of volunteers wearing aprons and caps posing indoors at a charity event related to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to the Duchess’s native Southern California.

The With Love, Meghan star reportedly spent her 41st birthday at Victoria’s ranch near Santa Barbara, which is larger than her and Harry’s Montecito home and better suited for security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry serving food at a charity event amid headlines of royal gesture backlash.

Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

She previously corrected Mindy Kaling, one of her guests on her Netflix lifestyle show, after Mindy referred to her as “Meghan Markle” multiple times.

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she clarified.



The Montecito resident told People magazine that the Sussex name is a meaningful part of her and Harry’s “love story.”

Meghan and Harry participated in a charity event with their children to help those experiencing food insecurity in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle participating in a volunteer event, involved in an awkward royal gesture with others preparing food.

Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle for a staged and hypocritical royal gesture, reflecting public backlash.

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle for a royal gesture, calling it breathtakingly hypocritical, shared in a social media post.



“I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple recently brought their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to a volunteering event organized by the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA), a nonprofit that provides meals for those experiencing food insecurity in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posing at a formal event, linked to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Pictures posted on the Archewell Foundation website showed the children, ages 6 and 4, rolling balls of dough with their parents, their faces not visible in the shot.

“Show up, do good,” the former Suits actress captioned a photo of herself smiling at Harry during the charity event.

She previously told the Aspire podcast about the importance of keeping her children down-to-earth.

Meghan explained that it’s “really important” that the “privileged” siblings understand “the value of things.” For instance, she uses gardening as an activity to teach her children patience and to “appreciate their food.”

Meghan Markle smiling during an event, wearing gold earrings and a cream shirt with an awkward royal gesture discussed.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals to move to California in 2020



Image credits: Fuzheado/Wikimedia

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old has been sharing more photos and videos of Archie and Lilibet since launching her As Ever brand and debuting With Love, Meghan earlier this year. She had deactivated her Instagram account in 2020 before returning in 2025.

A source told Page Six that Harry “doesn’t love the social media displays.”

In other Harry and Meghan news, the couple attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’ Beverly Hills home earlier this month.

The Kardashians had posted a few photos from the event that showed the pair posing with Kim and Kris, but the reality stars later deleted the photos from their social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The title matters to her. It always has,” commented one critic

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical and questioning her authenticity.

Image credits: TenaaYoder

Tweet discussing royal protocol, highlighting Meghan Markle and criticism over a perceived hypocritical royal gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MissWittank

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over her royal gesture.

Image credits: Dolores94732253

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

Image credits: carolinarlittle

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over an awkward royal gesture controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WineTravelBooks

Tweet from user Duchess of Philly responding to a comment about Meghan Markle’s royal gesture being called hypocritical.

Image credits: hellogorgeous84

Alt text: Social media post criticizing Meghan Markle, highlighting backlash over a royal gesture seen as hypocritical.

Image credits: Jay7yn

User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for royal titles, highlighting backlash and hypocrisy in public reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: krisinhawaii

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for an awkward royal gesture, highlighting claims of hypocrisy and arrogance online.

Image credits: Defenestrate123

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking etiquette, sparking debate on hypocrisy after awkward royal gesture.

Image credits: Atbooks1

Screenshot of a tweet showing a user responding humorously about Meghan Markle being called breathtakingly hypocritical after a royal gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: alibell4

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

Image credits: randomwalker23

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal title use, highlighting hypocrisy and awkward royal gesture controversy online.

Image credits: nazrien

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture and discussing royal etiquette in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kayotickitchen

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal titles as hypocritical and ceremonial nonsense in a U.S. context.

Image credits: BeesanEnigma

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling it hypocritical and noting her reference to titles in the USA.

Image credits: mignon_ette_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for being hypocritical and distancing from royal duties after her awkward royal gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MOSOFICAR

User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

Image credits: ailodieraP