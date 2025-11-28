Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Markle Slammed As “Breathtakingly Hypocritical” After Awkward Royal Gesture
Meghan Markle pictured smiling during an event, facing criticism for a royal gesture deemed hypocritical.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan Markle Slammed As “Breathtakingly Hypocritical” After Awkward Royal Gesture

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

21

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle has been labeled “hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical” following a royal gesture that triggered outrage online.

The Duchess of Sussex is close friends with 70-year-old cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, who frequently invites her and her husband, Prince Harry, to stay at her various mansions.

Victoria, who has reportedly criticized the British royal family, referred to Meghan as her “safe harbor” in 2021.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle has been heavily criticized following an interview with Harper’s Bazaar at her friend’s New York home.
  • The Duchess of Sussex had a house manager announce her royal title despite only the interviewer being in the room.
  • The mom of two has been called “egotistical” and “hypocritical” for using the Sussex title multiple times after leaving the UK.

The beauty mogul recently invited Meghan to be interviewed for Harper’s Bazaar at one of her properties.

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle speaking at an event wearing a white dress, addressing the audience with expressive hand gestures.

    Meghan Markle is facing backlash for reminding a journalist in the United States of her royal title
    Meghan Markle speaking at an event wearing a white dress, addressing the audience with expressive hand gestures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

    According to the Harper’s Bazaar article, a house manager announced “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” when introducing her when she arrived.

    “We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends,” reporter Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote in the story.

    Meghan was recently interviewed at the Upper East Side home of cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson

    Woman with long brown hair and glasses in a navy blazer, smiling at an event featuring Meghan Markle royal gesture news.

    Woman with long brown hair and glasses in a navy blazer, smiling at an event featuring Meghan Markle royal gesture news.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    “When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.”

    In response to the moment, which took place last month, journalist Jane Moore slammed the As Ever founder for clinging to her royal title and privileges years after making bombshell accusations of racism against her in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Both hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical considering she and Prince Harry have repeatedly criticised the Royal Family that bestowed the ‘Sussex’ title on them,” Moore wrote in an opinion column.

    Meghan Markle standing with three people in casual attire inside a warmly lit room during a social event.

    Meghan Markle standing with three people in casual attire inside a warmly lit room during a social event.

    Image credits: officialvictoriajackson

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical, suggesting fear of losing her royal title with an eye-roll emoji.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical, suggesting fear of losing her royal title with an eye-roll emoji.

    Image credits: blossom_0273

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her hypocritical and questioning her talent and personality after a royal gesture.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her hypocritical and questioning her talent and personality after a royal gesture.

    Image credits: NewDawn1011

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She noted that the “multi-million-dollar home of cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson is available to Meghan at all times,” and that it was where she “was announced by her full title as she entered the room of, er, one.”

    “The Sussexes supposedly ‘Megxited’ from the UK five years ago for a life of ‘financial independence’, yet they continue to rinse their royal connections for their own commercial gain,” Moore continued.

    Journalist Jane Moore called Meghan a “hypocrite” for continuing to “rinse her royal connections” for her own benefit

    Group of volunteers wearing aprons and caps posing indoors at a charity event related to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

    Group of volunteers wearing aprons and caps posing indoors at a charity event related to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

    Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

    Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to the Duchess’s native Southern California.

    The With Love, Meghan star reportedly spent her 41st birthday at Victoria’s ranch near Santa Barbara, which is larger than her and Harry’s Montecito home and better suited for security.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry serving food at a charity event amid headlines of royal gesture backlash.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry serving food at a charity event amid headlines of royal gesture backlash.

    Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She previously corrected Mindy Kaling, one of her guests on her Netflix lifestyle show, after Mindy referred to her as “Meghan Markle” multiple times.

    “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she clarified.

    The Montecito resident told People magazine that the Sussex name is a meaningful part of her and Harry’s “love story.”

    Meghan and Harry participated in a charity event with their children to help those experiencing food insecurity in Los Angeles

    Meghan Markle participating in a volunteer event, involved in an awkward royal gesture with others preparing food.

    Meghan Markle participating in a volunteer event, involved in an awkward royal gesture with others preparing food.

    Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle for a staged and hypocritical royal gesture, reflecting public backlash.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle for a royal gesture, calling it breathtakingly hypocritical, shared in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple recently brought their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to a volunteering event organized by the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA), a nonprofit that provides meals for those experiencing food insecurity in Los Angeles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posing at a formal event, linked to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posing at a formal event, linked to Meghan Markle royal gesture controversy.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Pictures posted on the Archewell Foundation website showed the children, ages 6 and 4, rolling balls of dough with their parents, their faces not visible in the shot.

    “Show up, do good,” the former Suits actress captioned a photo of herself smiling at Harry during the charity event.

    She previously told the Aspire podcast about the importance of keeping her children down-to-earth.

    Meghan explained that it’s “really important” that the “privileged” siblings understand “the value of things.” For instance, she uses gardening as an activity to teach her children patience and to “appreciate their food.”

    Meghan Markle smiling during an event, wearing gold earrings and a cream shirt with an awkward royal gesture discussed.

    Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals to move to California in 2020
    Meghan Markle smiling during an event, wearing gold earrings and a cream shirt with an awkward royal gesture discussed.

    Image credits: Fuzheado/Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 44-year-old has been sharing more photos and videos of Archie and Lilibet since launching her As Ever brand and debuting With Love, Meghan earlier this year. She had deactivated her Instagram account in 2020 before returning in 2025.

    A source told Page Six that Harry “doesn’t love the social media displays.”

    In other Harry and Meghan news, the couple attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’ Beverly Hills home earlier this month.

    The Kardashians had posted a few photos from the event that showed the pair posing with Kim and Kris, but the reality stars later deleted the photos from their social media posts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The title matters to her. It always has,” commented one critic

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical and questioning her authenticity.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical and questioning her authenticity.

    Image credits: TenaaYoder

    Tweet discussing royal protocol, highlighting Meghan Markle and criticism over a perceived hypocritical royal gesture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing royal protocol, highlighting Meghan Markle and criticism over a perceived hypocritical royal gesture.

    Image credits: MissWittank

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over her royal gesture.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over her royal gesture.

    Image credits: Dolores94732253

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle as breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    Image credits: carolinarlittle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over an awkward royal gesture controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle amid backlash over an awkward royal gesture controversy.

    Image credits: WineTravelBooks

    Tweet from user Duchess of Philly responding to a comment about Meghan Markle’s royal gesture being called hypocritical.

    Tweet from user Duchess of Philly responding to a comment about Meghan Markle’s royal gesture being called hypocritical.

    Image credits: hellogorgeous84

    Alt text: Social media post criticizing Meghan Markle, highlighting backlash over a royal gesture seen as hypocritical.

    Alt text: Social media post criticizing Meghan Markle, highlighting backlash over a royal gesture seen as hypocritical.

    Image credits: Jay7yn

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for royal titles, highlighting backlash and hypocrisy in public reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for royal titles, highlighting backlash and hypocrisy in public reactions.

    Image credits: krisinhawaii

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for an awkward royal gesture, highlighting claims of hypocrisy and arrogance online.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for an awkward royal gesture, highlighting claims of hypocrisy and arrogance online.

    Image credits: Defenestrate123

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking etiquette, sparking debate on hypocrisy after awkward royal gesture.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for lacking etiquette, sparking debate on hypocrisy after awkward royal gesture.

    Image credits: Atbooks1

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user responding humorously about Meghan Markle being called breathtakingly hypocritical after a royal gesture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user responding humorously about Meghan Markle being called breathtakingly hypocritical after a royal gesture.

    Image credits: alibell4

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    Image credits: randomwalker23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal title use, highlighting hypocrisy and awkward royal gesture controversy online.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal title use, highlighting hypocrisy and awkward royal gesture controversy online.

    Image credits: nazrien

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture and discussing royal etiquette in the US.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture and discussing royal etiquette in the US.

    Image credits: kayotickitchen

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal titles as hypocritical and ceremonial nonsense in a U.S. context.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal titles as hypocritical and ceremonial nonsense in a U.S. context.

    Image credits: BeesanEnigma

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling it hypocritical and noting her reference to titles in the USA.

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s royal gesture, calling it hypocritical and noting her reference to titles in the USA.

    Image credits: mignon_ette_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for being hypocritical and distancing from royal duties after her awkward royal gesture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for being hypocritical and distancing from royal duties after her awkward royal gesture.

    Image credits: MOSOFICAR

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    User tweet criticizing Meghan Markle, calling her breathtakingly hypocritical after an awkward royal gesture.

    Image credits: ailodieraP

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    21

    2

    21

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She doesn't merit the title, she's never done anything to deserve it. She gets no respect for effectively stealing a title then slagging off those who gave it to her, and calling out racism where there was none. I doubt she'll ever be welcome back in this country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another BP article targeting this woman with some pathetic gossip and griping.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She doesn't merit the title, she's never done anything to deserve it. She gets no respect for effectively stealing a title then slagging off those who gave it to her, and calling out racism where there was none. I doubt she'll ever be welcome back in this country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another BP article targeting this woman with some pathetic gossip and griping.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT