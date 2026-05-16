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Life can be deeply dystopian—brutal, nasty, cold, unfair, and harsh. Even if you’re aware that negativity bias makes you focus more on negative than positive news, looking at the current state of the world can feel overwhelming and make you cynical. You wonder where things started going wrong, and how we ended up in this creek with no paddle.

There is one Facebook page that shares insightful social media posts that show just how dystopian things have gotten. We are featuring some of the most eerily accurate ones with you to make you think about society, your role in it, and what you can do to make things better, even if just on a local level. See you on the other side.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Debate over minimum wage and kitchen work highlights strange and horrible world issues

Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

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b_f_gibb avatar
B.F. Gibb
B.F. Gibb
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, we could also argue that business owners don't want to spend money on marketing anymore.

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    #2

    Twitter story about periods and family dynamics illustrating strange and horrible world

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

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    #3

    Kim Kardashian failing bar exam shows strange and horrible realities of American legal system

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    Being a cynic might sound wise, but it is anything but. Universal cynicism harms your social relationships and can hurt your physical and mental health.

    One of the things that helps you cope with the sad situation in society is realizing that we, human beings, are fundamentally hardwired for negativity.

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    When you understand this, you can take a step back and try to look at things more objectively: yes, horrendous things are happening in the world, but that is not the full picture, and we are not powerless to make the world a better place.

    In brief, negativity bias is our tendency to focus on bad events more than good ones. And this is what helped our ancestors survive.
    #4

    Tweet about anti-Zionist signs in Europe reflects strange and horrible world social issues

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

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    #5

    Tweet calling someone a plague for lacking human experiences in strange and horrible world

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    7points
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    lk9rto7a avatar
    AmazingUsername
    AmazingUsername
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could be quite a few people now

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    #6

    Tweet questioning laws protecting Christian beliefs but not against discrimination

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One is a disgusting life style choice being forced upon decent, hard working people. The other is homosexuality.

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    Negativity bias is actually the reason why someone criticizing you hurts more than the happiness you feel when you get a compliment. One negative experience can derail an otherwise good day.

    What’s more, people tend to base many of their decisions on what they would rather not lose, rather than what they stand to gain, Verywell Mind explains.
    #7

    Tweet criticizing American lower and middle class opposing free services that hurt billionaires

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

    7points
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    #8

    Jay-Z wearing a $6.5 million Patek Philippe Grandmaster watch at the Met Gala

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    7points
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    badgergall avatar
    ScallyVampy
    ScallyVampy
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it just mi or does de watch look like a pos fur de price

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    #9

    Tweet complaining about $7.39 per gallon gas prices and farmers' struggles

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

    7points
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    b_f_gibb avatar
    B.F. Gibb
    B.F. Gibb
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just remember this when you vote, Americans.

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    Negativity bias is the reason why we notice and remember negative experiences much more than positive ones. It is also the reason why traumas affect people for such a long time after the event.

    Though unpleasant and inconvenient in the modern world, negativity bias is likely what helped our ancestors survive and thrive. In short, people who were more attuned to potential dangers and threats were more likely to survive and pass on their genes. In other words, your brain focuses on negative events as a way to try to keep you safe. Or, well, safer.
    #10

    Tweet from gay kid about humanitarian work in Gaza and Israeli bombs threat

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    7points
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    #11

    Post joking about aliens being real and cost of living in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    7points
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    #12

    Tweet urging action on border camps highlights strange and horrible world reality

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    6points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is she just a few decisions far from advocating camps for “wyt” people?

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    The downside of negativity bias is that it forces many people to be constantly on alert for danger pretty much everywhere: at work, in their community, around the world, in their relationships, etc.

    For example, this bias can make you suspicious of other people, including those closest to you. In other words, you expect the worst from other human beings, even if they are kind, caring, and do their best.

    “Because it takes more for positive experiences to be remembered, it is important to give extra attention to good things that happen. Where negative things might be quickly transferred and stored in your long-term memory, you need to make more of an effort to get the same effect from happy moments. So when something great happens, take a moment to really focus on it. Replay the moment several times in your memory and focus on the wonderful feelings the memory evokes,” Verywell Mind suggests.
    #13

    Story of Massachusetts beekeeper arrested for attacking police with bees during eviction

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    #14

    Elon Musk worth nearly 800 billion, projected to be first trillionaire by 2027

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    6points
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    #15

    Tweet about not being freaked out by UFO sightings and referencing healthcare and planet issues

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    6points
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    Of course, overcoming what you’re hardwired to do is no easy feat. Negativity bias won’t ever fully go away. Nor will you significantly shift your mindset overnight. It will take weeks and months of effort to consciously remind yourself that the world is more nuanced, not just a dystopian hellscape.

    That’s not to say that you should ignore serious problems (they need to be addressed), but if you constantly live with chronic stress, feeling overwhelmed, your mental health will suffer.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tweet discussing dental care as a class indicator in strange and horrible world context

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #17

    Dave Chappelle tweet about fear of carrying 25K at 17 shows strange and horrible world moments

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #18

    Tweet about Israel prosecuting Gaza Flotilla members as Hamas terrorists and d***h penalty

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    If you constantly dwell on dark thoughts, find it tough to be optimistic, and your relationships with your loved ones are suffering, something needs to change.

    One thing that you can do is limit negative self-talk and increase the amount of positive self-talk. The idea here is to shift how you view events and experiences, and reframe them in a more positive light.

    “This doesn’t mean ignoring potential dangers or wearing rose-colored glasses—it simply means refocusing so that you give fair and equal weight to good events,” Verywell Mind stresses.
    #19

    Tweet showing job rejection email after working four weeks

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    #20

    Tweet about CIA spy who fell in love with Leonard in Big Bang Theory

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #21

    Tweet showing two women from Big Bang Theory discussing rent affordability

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    Another strategy that you can employ is to change your behavior patterns by redirecting your attention elsewhere. For instance, if you are ruminating on unpleasant things, actively try to distract yourself with something enjoyable or redirect your thoughts elsewhere.

    As simple and cheesy as it sounds, try going for a walk, reading a quality book, or putting on some good music.

    Again, the issue is not that you’re recognizing very real, serious challenges in your social circle, local community, and around the world. The problem is that you constantly think about these issues, which hurts your mental health and relationships.

    At the end of the day, remember that it is not a sign of weakness to ask for help. If you’re struggling with anxiety, stress, negativity, cynicism, and the like, reach out to your family and friends for support. Meanwhile, get in touch with a therapist so that they can guide you in reframing your experiences in a way that empowers you and makes you more resilient.
    #22

    Meme about insurers treating low wages as a risk factor after warehouse fires with TV characters' reaction

    Iquitmyjobbytext , x.com Report

    5points
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    #23

    Tweet on violence only criticized when oppressed fight back, not during oppression

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tolstoy, Gandhi, MLK Jr. … PWNED!!! by goma!

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    #24

    Tweet mocking conservative and liberal views on gender roles and monarchy

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    Currently, the ‘I quit my job by text’ Facebook page boasts 121k followers. At this point in time, the project primarily shares social commentary from all over social media about the dystopian state of the world.

    However, earlier, the page used to focus on workplace, management, and job-related toxicity content. It was a “safe space to share that final message to your boss.”
    #25

    Tweet about McDonald's removing self-serve soda fountains as societal collapse indicator

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #26

    Tweet criticizing use of tax dollars on junk food and linking to funding genocide

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #27

    Twitter thread on homeless individuals facing barriers to ID and library access

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    Once you’ve looked through these posts, we’d like to hand the conversation over to you.

    What is your personal perspective on the current state of the world? Are you cynical, exhausted, scared, powerless, and overwhelmed? Maybe you’re determined, optimistic, hopeful, and feeling empowered? Or maybe you’re feeling a mix of all of those things?

    What do you think the biggest problems affecting the world and society are right now, and what can realistically be done to solve them? What are you doing to make your local community better and stronger? Let us know in the comments.
    #28

    Quotes from Frank Zappa and Karl Marx on communism and ownership

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

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    #29

    Text post about planet's natural wonders including whales, trees, dolphins, lightning, and ocean glow

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    5points
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    #30

    Post about lack of paid time off for Americans compared to UK workers

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #31

    Discussion about men's behavior and standards in relationships on social media

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #32

    Tweet criticizing government policy on SSI benefits for disabled and elderly Americans

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #33

    Tweet about Virginia Supreme Court rulings on gerrymandering in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    lk9rto7a avatar
    AmazingUsername
    AmazingUsername
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it more comes down to Trump supporters than white people

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    #34

    Tweet about Kevin O'Leary's data center energy use and environmental impact in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #35

    Tweet about rising newborn deaths due to vitamin K refusal in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #36

    1997 Cinderella movie praised for diverse cast in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #37

    Tweet on frustration over America being a white supremacist country

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #38

    Tweet about supporting the country you live in versus dual flags

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #39

    Tweet defending the use of the term dozen in English language

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #40

    Tweet about $730 million media operation funding amid reputational crisis

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #41

    Tweet about White House advisor warning of impactful decisions affecting millions

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #42

    Tweets mocking rapid 'research' cure claims with ivermectin for hantavirus

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    4points
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    #43

    Tweet on cultural appropriation of Cinco de Mayo captures strange and horrible world tone

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #44

    Tweet demanding reparations for Black people and Haiti's forced reparations history

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #45

    Cartoon meme about biracial identity with white mom and hair damage

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #46

    Tweet about great grandmother moving after family violence and lynching

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #47

    Tweet discussing socialists and Hitler rejecting Marxist socialism

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #48

    Elon Musk tweet claiming hate due to being threat to woke mind parasite

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #49

    Post about discovery of a second internet running since 1977 not related to ARPANET

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #50

    Tweet rejecting labeling left radical and defending universal healthcare

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #51

    Comic panel about Israel and rights to exist including other countries

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #52

    Text about abundance of food and medicines amid homelessness and starvation

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #53

    Text message about cultural consumption by rich and poor people

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #54

    Post discussing America collapsing due to white supremacy and capitalism in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #55

    Meme showing laptop disrupted by Chrome installing large AI model in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #56

    Tweet summarizing American history with John Brown and Robert E Lee in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #57

    Tweet calling billionaires evil and criticizing Tom Steyer in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #58

    Tweet about leftist theory with woman speaking into microphone

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #59

    Meme on Indiana governor Mike Baun's stance on interracial marriage laws

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #60

    Meme about Mao's fifteen 5-year plans to surpass the United States

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #61

    Country fried steak with gravy and mashed potatoes with tweets about its cultural significance

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #62

    Tweet on U.S. policy to revoke passports for parents owing large child support debts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #63

    Post expressing frustration with AI integration in media and gaming

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    3points
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    #64

    News article on The Debt Gala fundraising to eliminate medical debt for Black trans communities

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #65

    Tweet criticizing media coverage disparity of children harmed in Gaza and Iran

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #66

    Text discussing white voters' political behavior and impact on social issues

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    3points
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    #67

    Tweet about Justice Department suspending federal prosecutors' experience requirement

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    3points
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    #68

    Post quoting Hasan Piker on Republican Party strength with images in strange world posts

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    2points
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    #69

    Tweet on government denying prisoners the right to vote linking to political oppression

    Iquitmyjobbytext Report

    1point
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