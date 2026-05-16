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Life can be deeply dystopian—brutal, nasty, cold, unfair, and harsh. Even if you’re aware that negativity bias makes you focus more on negative than positive news, looking at the current state of the world can feel overwhelming and make you cynical. You wonder where things started going wrong, and how we ended up in this creek with no paddle.

There is one Facebook page that shares insightful social media posts that show just how dystopian things have gotten. We are featuring some of the most eerily accurate ones with you to make you think about society, your role in it, and what you can do to make things better, even if just on a local level. See you on the other side.