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Our own problems usually feel like the biggest thing happening in the world. Forget global fuel shortages and trade disputes—if the municipal government is repainting parking lines or neighborhood teens have tagged the bus stop again, that’s much more urgent.

The Facebook page ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects some of the most unhinged, funny, and unexpectedly entertaining headlines ever published in local papers.

Most of them wouldn’t get picked up by national TV channels, but they show how journalists are needed at every level to capture the stories that matter, even if for a smaller circle.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kent and Sussex Courier headline on grandad's narrow sudoku escape

angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard it is painful if you get trapped by the sudokus.

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    #2

    Leicester Mercury headline about man cautioned for having van full of owls

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    #3

    Irish Independent story on man stealing three coffee machines in a week

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    #4

    Manchester Evening News funny headline about foul mouthed parrot on loose

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    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shouldn't it be "fowl" in this case?

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    #5

    Times headline on exclusive gran with shovel fighting giant fox

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The next Netflix fight night?

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    #6

    Express & Echo newspaper headline about owl attacking bus driver

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    #7

    Banbury Guardian update on Brackley sinkhole being just a hole

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    #8

    Humorous Cambridge News headline about woman arrested during lobster vigil

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    #9

    Amusing newspaper sign about town invaded by onions

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    #10

    Hilarious news about racist swans attacking students

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    #11

    Amusing education headline on school caterers confident of meat quality

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    simpsons treehouse of horrors, "naightmare cafeteria" season 6 episode 6!

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    #12

    Funny newspaper headline on painting home like a prison cell lifting mood

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay! Institutionalise myself!

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    #13

    Essex Gazette headline on monster pothole destroying two wheels

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    #14

    Newspaper headline on Scremerston quiche thieves appearing at court

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Stand- off with police at a cafe". Police "Put the quiche down!"

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    #15

    Ham & High newspaper headline on child sent home with wrong nanny

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Northern Echo headline denying breaking wind in boy's face

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    #17

    Herald funny headline about magician appeal as rabbit disappears

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has he tried looking in his hat?

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    #18

    Hilarious newspaper headline about woman attacking postman with satsuma fruit

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    #19

    Funny news of man eating 4.5kg cottage pie before ordering pudding

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    #20

    Humorous local headline on daily echo about writer winning grammar award

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    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, you need to hire them.

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    #21

    Funny headline about being trapped in Dubai while family is furious at home

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    #22

    Hilarious news story of Florida woman accused of tap dancing with alligator

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking a wild guess here... Were the ingesting of d***s involved?

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    #23

    Humorous newspaper headline about elderly woman stealing mobility scooter getaway

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    #24

    Police officer rides horse to work but ministry rejects the idea

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    #25

    Cop treed by cat loses pipe, pants, tooth, and dignity in humorous police incident

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #26

    Hilarious newspaper story about broken engagement after 43 years

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #27

    Vintage newspaper funny headline about monkey kissing for a dry ginger

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    #28

    Kent and Sussex Courier headline about grandad returning from Cornwall by bus

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    #29

    Headline on NFT buyer losing almost $2.9m investment

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    #30

    Funny newspaper headline about gran beating off intruder

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I have seen that footage..

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    #31

    Humorous camping equipment ad about used camping toilet for sale

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #32

    Comic newspaper headline about girl with eyepatch called pirate by teacher

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair to the teacher the girl had a peg leg and a parrot on her shoulder.

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    #33

    Old newspaper clipping about policeman agreeing to civilize a goat

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    #34

    Funny headline about man tasered after laundry basket standoff

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #35

    Funny newspaper headline about a pair of giant knickers

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #36

    Comic headline about man hospitalized after fight with bats in daylight

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    #37

    Funny newspaper headline about a 34-hour gym replacing a business on the high street

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    #38

    Humorous headline about man painting ceiling in his sleep

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    2points
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    #39

    Comical railway disruption headline after shed hits train in West Sussex

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #40

    Humorous crime headline about bible-basher jailed for attacking hotel worker

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #41

    Hilarious headline about 38 bus being slower than a chicken

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    #42

    Humorous headline about a drunk man fighting an invisible man

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    2points
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    #43

    Comical headline about woman's brain removal joy in local newspaper

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    #44

    Hilarious newspaper headline about a house taken over by 70,000 bees

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #45

    Funny brief about grass growing fast after rain causing extra council work

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #46

    Funny news brief about man warning police he will tell his ma

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    #47

    Funny newspaper headline about life in Confey Cemetery and graveyard expansion

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have they accidentally buried Brenda again?

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    #48

    Hilarious newspaper headline about angry young women driving men to cougars

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    #49

    Driver claims alcohol in system was the blood of Christ in bizarre news headline

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    #50

    Headline about farmers in Latvia getting older

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    #51

    Elderly woman defends herself from supermarket mugger using packet of bacon

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    #52

    Funny carrot-trophe headline as vegetables spill across Bass Highway

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

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    #53

    Pothole repair lorry swallowed by pothole in Somerset attracts villagers' attention

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    #54

    Humorous newspaper sign about street lights left on all day

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    #55

    Funny news headline about man's blue skin panic caused by bed sheet dye

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    #56

    Humorous headline about inability to open bank account for being too rich

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    #57

    Funny press sign about York Street robberies with tree in court

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    #58

    Funny article headline about Birmingham mum drenched in diesel at fuel station

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    #59

    Funny newspaper headline about father dialing 999 because it was raining

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    #60

    Funny headline about British scientists disliking Richard Dawkins without asking

    angrypeopleinlocalnewspapers Report

    1point
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair he has turned into a colossal bottomhole in the last few years.

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    #61

    Entertaining headline about toy shop owner throwing a tantrum

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    #62

    Lighthearted headline about Whitstable town turning into cake

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    #63

    Funny newspaper headline about mystery of restaurant exploding tea towels

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    #64

    Amusing newspaper headline about kids spreading jam and butter on bus seats

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    #65

    Humorous newspaper headline about a dealer selling tea to cops

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    #66

    Funny newspaper headline about a drunk man who lost his pants

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    #67

    Funny newspaper headline about ASDA worker slapped with fish

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    #68

    Humorous headline about row after dog steals baby’s brioche

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    #69

    Funny opinion piece on being trapped in wealth like David Cameron

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a terrible situation to be in when you do not have to worry about your mortgage, or bills or the price of food.

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    #70

    Comical headline about eating in garden without Hornbeam leaves on salad

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    #71

    Humorous headline about shopping trolley left in busy supermarket parking

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    #72

    Person describes flying experience in a hot air balloon over Swindon

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    #73

    Person believes taking their dog to a psychic may have actually worked

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    #74

    Hanley Tesco evacuated after shoplifters strike causes disruption

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