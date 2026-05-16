74 Hilarious Newspaper Headlines That Report Very “Important” News
Our own problems usually feel like the biggest thing happening in the world. Forget global fuel shortages and trade disputes—if the municipal government is repainting parking lines or neighborhood teens have tagged the bus stop again, that’s much more urgent.
The Facebook page ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects some of the most unhinged, funny, and unexpectedly entertaining headlines ever published in local papers.
Most of them wouldn’t get picked up by national TV channels, but they show how journalists are needed at every level to capture the stories that matter, even if for a smaller circle.
More info: Facebook
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I heard it is painful if you get trapped by the sudokus.
simpsons treehouse of horrors, "naightmare cafeteria" season 6 episode 6!
"Stand- off with police at a cafe". Police "Put the quiche down!"
Taking a wild guess here... Were the ingesting of d***s involved?
To be fair to the teacher the girl had a peg leg and a parrot on her shoulder.
To be fair he has turned into a colossal bottomhole in the last few years.
What a terrible situation to be in when you do not have to worry about your mortgage, or bills or the price of food.