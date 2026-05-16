ADVERTISEMENT

Our own problems usually feel like the biggest thing happening in the world. Forget global fuel shortages and trade disputes—if the municipal government is repainting parking lines or neighborhood teens have tagged the bus stop again, that’s much more urgent.

The Facebook page ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects some of the most unhinged, funny, and unexpectedly entertaining headlines ever published in local papers.

Most of them wouldn’t get picked up by national TV channels, but they show how journalists are needed at every level to capture the stories that matter, even if for a smaller circle.

More info: Facebook