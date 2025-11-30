Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked For Thanksgiving Turkey Faux Pas

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving cooking video sparked a wave of criticism after a small detail in her kitchen routine ignited a firestorm online.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Markle shared a short Instagram Stories video showing herself seasoning a turkey while Bob Dylan’s Turkey Chase played in the background.

She captioned it with a playful “Let the ‘game’ begin,” complete with a turkey emoji. She even added, “Get it? #momjokes” in her post.

Meghan Markle’s holiday prep drew intense scrutiny over hygiene issues that were completely avoidable

Meghan Markle in a casual white sweater, smiling indoors with warm natural light during a Thanksgiving turkey event.

Image credits: aseverofficial

The clip quickly sparked a wave of scrutiny from netizens. Viewers were quick to point out that Markle appeared to be wearing a bracelet and a ring while handling the raw bird, according to Page Six.

Criticism of the clip escalated on Reddit, where users created new digs aimed at her alleged subpar kitchen habits. One of the more viral comments dubbed her “Salmonella Sussex,” which quickly gained traction among her critics.

Raw Thanksgiving turkey in a roasting pan on kitchen counter with a person seasoning it for holiday meal preparation.

Image credits: meghan

Another user insisted, “She has the worst kitchen hygiene… jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor d*ad bird.” Some framed their criticism around kitchen safety, claiming, “Jewelry are known fomites for infections.”

Others amplified the ridicule with more dramatic commentary. “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs,” wrote one person.

Raw Thanksgiving turkey in a roasting pan with a hand touching the bird, related to Meghan Markle turkey faux pas.

Image credits: meghan

Another took things further, stating that “she so obviously knows absolutely nothing about cooking or how to work in a kitchen. For the safety of humanity, keep her out of the kitchen.”

Wearing jewelry while preparing the Thanksgiving turkey is actually pretty risky

Raw seasoned Thanksgiving turkey in a roasting pan, highlighting Meghan Markle Thanksgiving turkey faux pas humor.

Image credits: meghan

While the reaction to Meghan Markle’s post might seem overblown, there is some validity to the criticism.

Food safety experts often warn that raw poultry can carry Salmonella, Campylobacter, and other bacteria that spread easily through surface contact.

Tweet discussing Meghan Markle Thanksgiving turkey faux pas, mentioning honey drizzle and dried flowers as remedies.

Image credits: adesigndiary

Tweet mocking Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving turkey with sarcastic comment about flower sprinkles elevating the bird.

Image credits: BckfireHuricane

Jewelry, such as the ring and bracelet that Meghan Markle was wearing in her Instagram stories, can also harbor bacteria and other microorganisms in tiny crevices, under settings, or around the band.

Most of the time, washing hands thoroughly while wearing jewelry is often ineffective at removing these germs.

Meghan Markle speaking on stage holding a microphone with a striped blue and white shirt in an event setting.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

The bacteria from the jewelry can then transfer to the meat, increasing the risk of cross-contamination and potential foodborne illness.

There are practical reasons as well. Metal jewelry can result in the turkey’s skin being torn, which could affect how the bird cooks and crisps.

That’s about to be the driest turkey ever made. No olive oil? No butter between the skin and meat? No butter BBL? No brine? I’m not sure if that’s #MeghanMarkle’s attempt at a dry brine, but that’s not it. Nowhere NEAR enough salt, and you need to do the inside as well.

Just… pic.twitter.com/KocHckjSKt — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) November 26, 2025

Loose pieces of jewelry could also become caught on kitchen equipment or accidentally fall into the food during preparation.

Despite the internet’s spite, Meghan Markle still enjoyed Thanksgiving with her growing family

Twitter user commenting on Meghan Markle Thanksgiving turkey faux pas, predicting a store-bought version after the incident.

Image credits: Notsofastjan

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Meghan Markle related to a Thanksgiving turkey faux pas controversy.

Image credits: Gailz

While her turkey-preparation skills proved controversial, Markle’s holiday newsletter drew attention for its reflective tone.

She wrote about hosting friends at the $14 million Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, describing the typical combination of joy, chaos, and kitchen timing that comes with being the holiday hostess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle serving food at a charity event amid Thanksgiving turkey faux pas buzz.

Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

“Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful,” she wrote.

In the same message, she wished readers“a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies.”

Woman and children in garden setting, natural light, portraying a scene related to Meghan Markle Thanksgiving turkey faux pas.

Image credits: aseverofficial

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the kids also continued their community work in the days leading up to the holiday.

Markle shared that the family recently volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, helping prepare meals for people experiencing food insecurity.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Meghan Markle’s turkey preparation skills on social media

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey preparation, highlighting a cultural cooking faux pas.

Image credits: Unica16427463

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey cooking skills during a social media controversy.

Image credits: lottiewparker

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Meghan Markle for Thanksgiving turkey faux pas referencing dried up old turkey.

Image credits: MrsPoundberry

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for Thanksgiving turkey, suggesting she has never cooked one and food goes to waste.

Image credits: Callansgranny

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey preparation error online.

Image credits: stillrelevant

Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey with a harsh comment on social media.

Image credits: stephalloran

Social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey pan size and cooking technique during a holiday faux pas.

Image credits: myers_ann18111

Screenshot of a social media reply mocking Meghan Markle for a Thanksgiving turkey faux pas with laughing emoji.

Image credits: NotSureApproved

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s turkey cooking skills shared on social media amid Thanksgiving turkey faux pas debate.

Image credits: TemuDuchess

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for a Thanksgiving turkey incident, mocking her cooking and hygiene.

Image credits: KernowMaiden

Tweet discussing Meghan Markle turkey dinner choices amid Thanksgiving turkey faux pas controversy.

Image credits: K_L_Cox

Social media reaction mocking Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey handling seen in a critical tweet.

Image credits: Mishymoto

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey preparation, highlighting lack of oil, butter, and spices.

Image credits: SamanthaJBryan1

Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey skills, mocking her cooking faux pas online.

Image credits: SBeckvermit

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for Thanksgiving turkey preparation, mocking her cooking skills and the turkey quality.

Image credits: CarmenRose610

Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving turkey preparation with sarcastic comment about online recipes and video.

Image credits: Aksarasa835890