Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked For Thanksgiving Turkey Faux Pas
Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving cooking video sparked a wave of criticism after a small detail in her kitchen routine ignited a firestorm online.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Markle shared a short Instagram Stories video showing herself seasoning a turkey while Bob Dylan’s Turkey Chase played in the background.
She captioned it with a playful “Let the ‘game’ begin,” complete with a turkey emoji. She even added, “Get it? #momjokes” in her post.
Meghan Markle’s holiday prep drew intense scrutiny over hygiene issues that were completely avoidable
Image credits: aseverofficial
The clip quickly sparked a wave of scrutiny from netizens. Viewers were quick to point out that Markle appeared to be wearing a bracelet and a ring while handling the raw bird, according to Page Six.
Criticism of the clip escalated on Reddit, where users created new digs aimed at her alleged subpar kitchen habits. One of the more viral comments dubbed her “Salmonella Sussex,” which quickly gained traction among her critics.
Image credits: meghan
Another user insisted, “She has the worst kitchen hygiene… jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor d*ad bird.” Some framed their criticism around kitchen safety, claiming, “Jewelry are known fomites for infections.”
Others amplified the ridicule with more dramatic commentary. “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs,” wrote one person.
Image credits: meghan
Another took things further, stating that “she so obviously knows absolutely nothing about cooking or how to work in a kitchen. For the safety of humanity, keep her out of the kitchen.”
Wearing jewelry while preparing the Thanksgiving turkey is actually pretty risky
Image credits: meghan
While the reaction to Meghan Markle’s post might seem overblown, there is some validity to the criticism.
Food safety experts often warn that raw poultry can carry Salmonella, Campylobacter, and other bacteria that spread easily through surface contact.
Image credits: adesigndiary
Image credits: BckfireHuricane
Jewelry, such as the ring and bracelet that Meghan Markle was wearing in her Instagram stories, can also harbor bacteria and other microorganisms in tiny crevices, under settings, or around the band.
Most of the time, washing hands thoroughly while wearing jewelry is often ineffective at removing these germs.
Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images
The bacteria from the jewelry can then transfer to the meat, increasing the risk of cross-contamination and potential foodborne illness.
There are practical reasons as well. Metal jewelry can result in the turkey’s skin being torn, which could affect how the bird cooks and crisps.
That’s about to be the driest turkey ever made. No olive oil? No butter between the skin and meat? No butter BBL? No brine? I’m not sure if that’s #MeghanMarkle’s attempt at a dry brine, but that’s not it. Nowhere NEAR enough salt, and you need to do the inside as well.
Just… pic.twitter.com/KocHckjSKt
— Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) November 26, 2025
Loose pieces of jewelry could also become caught on kitchen equipment or accidentally fall into the food during preparation.
Despite the internet’s spite, Meghan Markle still enjoyed Thanksgiving with her growing family
Image credits: Notsofastjan
Image credits: Gailz
While her turkey-preparation skills proved controversial, Markle’s holiday newsletter drew attention for its reflective tone.
She wrote about hosting friends at the $14 million Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, describing the typical combination of joy, chaos, and kitchen timing that comes with being the holiday hostess.
Image credits: The Archewell Foundation
“Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful,” she wrote.
In the same message, she wished readers“a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies.”
Image credits: aseverofficial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the kids also continued their community work in the days leading up to the holiday.
Markle shared that the family recently volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, helping prepare meals for people experiencing food insecurity.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Meghan Markle’s turkey preparation skills on social media
