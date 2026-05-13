Meghan Markle’s $63,000 Necklace Fuels Scrutiny After Reports Claim Sussexes Are Struggling With Huge Bills

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle is under scrutiny after reports claimed she and Prince Harry are experiencing financial challenges while maintaining their lifestyle in Montecito.

Sources indicated that the Duchess has become the primary financial supporter for her family as expenses continue to accumulate privately.

As the news spread, the couple’s detractors wasted no time making their views known, with many commenters roasting their lifestyle.

Highlights Meghan Markle has reportedly become the primary breadwinner for her family as they face high costs to maintain their Montecito lifestyle.

The couple allegedly requires approximately $6 million annually for operating expenses.

Despite recent setbacks, Markle has been working on expanding her business ventures into AI-powered fashion platforms.

“Get a real job like the rest of us,” one wrote.

RELATED:

Meghan Markle has been reportedly carrying most of the family’s financial responsibilities

Image credits: Getty/Cameron Spencer

According to Page Six, Markle’s business ventures and media projects have now become the Sussexes’ primary source of income, while Prince Harry continues to focus largely on charity work and philanthropy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources stated that Harry’s humanitarian projects, although meaningful, do not generate sufficient income to support the couple’s lifestyle in Montecito, California.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

What is happening here? I see she has been to the Farmers Market, picked roses from her ‘rented property’ where she filmed her Netflix show and she is eating a strawberry while hawking orange marmalade🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zdMRJCraeS — JuliaSugarbaker@🍷🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@DeltaSassy) May 11, 2026

“Money is tight,” one reportedly said.

Reports suggested the couple requires at least $6 million every year just to cover operating expenses. Around half of that allegedly goes toward private security costs for Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet alone.

Besides private costs, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also have mortgage expenses

Image credits: aseverofficial

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple continues to pay the mortgage on their Montecito residence while maintaining a lifestyle that includes designer clothing, private travel, and jewelry.

On May 11, Markle posted an Instagram photo promoting her lifestyle brand As Ever, which received online attention after viewers observed she was wearing a reportedly $63,000 diamond necklace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the same time, Markle reportedly began working to rapidly expand her business empire in an effort to create new revenue streams for her family.

In April, she joined AI-powered fashion platform OneOff as both an investor and featured personality, allowing followers to shop outfits she has worn publicly.

Image credits: aseverofficial

The partnership received attention because Markle earns a commission from sales made through the platform.

However, Markle defended the partnership while speaking to Women’s Weekly on April 30, “Fashion is one of the most powerful industries.”

“These brands and designers work so hard and take great pride in their work, and I choose them for a reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also explained that she believed designers deserved proper recognition whenever she wore their clothing publicly.

“Credit where credit is due,” Markle added.

Netizens mocked the Sussexes as reports about their money situation spread

Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo

“Money is tight!” one user mocked. “Said while eating a raspberry.”

Others questioned why people should sympathize with wealthy celebrities living in multimillion-dollar mansions.

“Downsize. You don’t need a $20 million house,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Shop at Target and quit with the $35,000 diamond necklace.”

Image credits: aseverofficial

ADVERTISEMENT

“She could start an Only Royals account,” one person joked online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She could sell her jewelry,” another added.

Some people referenced the couple’s recent Disneyland family vacation amid financial rumors.

“Didn’t they just take a family vacation to Disneyland last weekend? That couldn’t have been cheap…” one user wrote.

The financial pressure also came after Netflix ended it As Ever partnership with Meghan Markle

Image credits: Getty/Eric Charbonneau

The financial pressure reports also arrived shortly after Markle’s lifestyle partnership with Netflix reportedly collapsed in March.

According to insiders, Netflix invested millions in the As Ever brand but reportedly failed to achieve expected returns.

“Netflix put millions behind this deal, and I don’t think they saw a return whatsoever. They just cut a loss,” one insider claimed.

Image credits: BetterUp

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming platform also ended Markle’s tie-in series, With Love, Meghan, after two seasons, reportedly due to internal frustration over production difficulties.

“There are a lot of people who really did not enjoy working with Meghan,” another staffer said.

At one point, reports even claimed Netflix had large amounts of unsold As Ever inventory left over, including tea and baking mixes said to be valued at more than $10 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Best Life (@herbestlifepod)

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Markle’s team pushed back strongly against suggestions that the brand had failed completely.

Sources close to Markle insisted several launches sold out quickly, including Valentine’s Day collaborations and luxury bookmark products.

Meanwhile, on March 18, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria publicly denied rumors that the streaming company had fully distanced itself from the Sussexes.

“We still have a relationship with them,” Bajaria said while discussing future projects still reportedly in development.

At the same time, Prince Harry has been working on fixing royal relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jamiekernlima

Image credits: meghan

Reports also suggested Prince Harry is becoming increasingly desperate to repair his relationship with the Royal Family.

The renewed tension became obvious to royal experts after King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently traveled to the United States but did not meet with Harry or Meghan during the visit.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed the Royal Family still does not trust the Sussexes after the Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“[King Charles] is in an impossible position right now,” Larcombe explained to The Mirror. “He and Prince William can’t reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicizing it.”

Another royal expert, Richard Palmer, added, “There’s always a general worry that Harry or Meghan are going to say something that will embarrass the King and Queen.”

“Cry me a river, they can always downsize a home,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: Sarahfinn54

Image credits: monica531

Image credits: dontgaslightme

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ghaynes29

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ChaosIsPolite

Image credits: monica531

Image credits: tomtuttle014

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LuvDanceDream

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DonnaMarroni

Image credits: battendown6886

Image credits: texastiger1984

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bruh15867322

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Toxic_Papi23

Image credits: sunflowermama51