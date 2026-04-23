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Prince Louis’ Portrait For His 8th Birthday Leads To Remarkable Family Comparison
Prince Louis' portrait for his 8th birthday, a young boy in a navy coat and striped tie, prompts family comparison.
Celebrities, Family

Prince Louis’ Portrait For His 8th Birthday Leads To Remarkable Family Comparison

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Prince Louis Arthur Charles, officially referred to as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Wales, turned 8 years old on April 23, 2026.

Born in 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, he is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, after Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

The British Royal Family marked the occasion by continuing a long-held tradition of sharing a new photo of the boy with the media.

Highlights
  • The British Royal Family shared a new portrait of Prince Louis on his 8th birthday, captured during a seaside vacation.
  • Social media reacted by saying the young prince closely resembled his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.
  • A former Royal employee, who worked for King Charles III, pointed out a fact about the photo that surprised him.

The new photograph prompted the internet to compare Prince Louis with a senior member of the family.

“He’s lucky to take after the Middletons. They’re such a handsome family,” one user said online.

RELATED:

    Netizens compared 8-year-old Prince Louis to Kate Middleton’s father

    Prince Louis' Portrait For His 8th Birthday Leads To Remarkable Family Comparison

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

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    The picture, taken earlier in April during the family’s trip to Cornwall, was captured by Matt Porteous, one of William and Catherine’s trusted photographers, according to the BBC.

    It shows Prince Louis with wind-swept hair, smiling and wearing a blue zip-up sweater with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

    The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a video montage of the young prince having a blast on vacation, running on the beach, playing cricket, digging in the sand, and diving into the sea.

    Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, and Kate Middleton smile on a balcony, a remarkable family comparison.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    After the photos and videos were shared online, comparisons with his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton, resurfaced.

    “He looks exactly like Catherine’s father,” one user said under the birthday portrait. Another said, “He looks like his maternal Grandpa.”

    “I think he takes after his mother more than his father,” a third offered. “A lot of Middleton in him.”

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    A tweet from Blodau Blue, replying to Canellalabelle, stating Middleton genes are strong, making a family comparison about Prince Louis.

    Image credits: blodaublue

    A Twitter user comments on Prince Louis' portrait, noting strong Middleton genes and family comparison.

    Image credits: brozovicbasic

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    “Prince Louis is a Middleton through and through,” a fourth wrote. “He looks like his grandfather, Michael!”

    “He’s all Middleton with Diana’s smile!” voiced one more.

    Prince Louis has been compared to Michael Middleton several times before, most recently after his public appearance with his parents and siblings at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, for the Easter morning service.

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    A few netizens have also said that Prince Louis is a “spitting image” of his father, while others have claimed he looks more like Kate.

    A former Royal Family employee found a detail in Prince Louis’ birthday portrait that “surprised” him

     

    Grant Harold, a former member of King Charles’ household who served as a butler, reacted to Prince Louis’ birthday photograph.

    “We know that Kate and William love being by the sea, so I’m not surprised they shared a photo of him from the seaside,” he told British outlet Reach plc. “But I’m surprised the photo hasn’t been taken by Kate, as has become their most common approach.”

    Over the years, Kate has been the one behind the camera for several birthday photographs of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

    A tweet discusses a Prince Louis portrait and family comparison. It mentions the Queen trying to remain straight-faced while Louis acts his age.

    Image credits: Axiosxhristos

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    Speaking about Louis’ position within the Royal hierarchy, Harold noted that the recent alterations to the laws of succession would mean less stress for him in representing the family.

    “Changes in the laws surrounding the line of succession mean he sits behind Princess Charlotte, so he’s fourth in line to the throne, and it’s very unlikely that he will ever be King,” Harold said.

    “So there isn’t as much pressure on him as there is on his older brother, George, who will be very aware of his future role by now.”

    A tweet by Sandymom4 about Prince Louis' portrait, expressing appreciation for avoiding his royal title in the birthday post.

    Image credits: SLantz55820

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    Harold was referring to the Succession to the Crown Act (2013) that ended the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son could displace an elder daughter in the line of succession. The amendment also ended the provisions that disqualified those who married Roman Catholics from the line of succession.

    Harold spoke with another outlet, speculating how the Royal Family would celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday.

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    A social media comment about Prince Louis' portrait, noting a family comparison to his maternal grandfather.

    Image credits: Jewls45816368

    A tweet from Sarah Delore, showing a family comparison for Prince Louis' portrait and his remarkable similarity to William.

    Image credits: sarah_delore

    “I think William and Kate will throw Louis a party with his friends, just like any other child that age, really,” he told The Mirror UK, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales want their kids to have a “normal” childhood.

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    He also suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might send presents to Louis, and it would “hopefully not be something from Meghan’s new range.”

    Prince William is determined to avoid the consequences of “primogeniture’s cruelty,” according to reports

    An older man in a navy suit and patterned tie, smiling subtly. Could be a Prince Louis family comparison.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    Princess Diana’s biographer and former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief, Tina Brown, claimed in her Substack, Fresh Hell, that Prince William is focused on setting up “independent lives” for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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    “I am told that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is preoccupied with the built-in risk of primogeniture’s cruelty,” Brown wrote in her column.

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    “He is determined that his second- and third-born children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are well-prepared and well-financed for independent lives and will not fall into the same cycle of thwarted freedom,” continued the author of The Diana Chronicles.

    Duchess Kate Middleton smiles at a man, a remarkable family comparison to Prince Louis' 8th birthday portrait.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    This refers to what the media calls the “spare problem” of royal succession, in which the younger sibling(s) of a firstborn heir are often treated as substitutes. It has shown to create a sense of purposelessness and resentment, as highlighted in Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

    “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B,” Harry wrote in the book. “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.”

    Prince Louis smiling, seated next to Kate Middleton, both look happy. A family comparison for his birthday portrait.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

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    Brown’s report comes amid William and Harry’s alleged estrangement, which intensified when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the U.S.A.

    Despite the rift, Prince William seemingly does not want his children to go through a similar experience to Harry.

    “Their resemblance is so sweet.” The internet was head-over-heels with Prince Louis’ resemblance to his mother and grandfather

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    A tweet about Prince Louis' portrait for his 8th birthday, stating "I see both parents in his young face," with an emoji.

    Image credits: ChristineRinal7

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    Prince Louis' Portrait For His 8th Birthday Leads To Remarkable Family Comparison

    Image credits: SoPaedGedoens

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    A user comment on X, saying "Looks like his mama's," possibly referring to Prince Louis' Portrait and a family comparison.

    Image credits: FazS18

    A tweet from Liz Armitage, praising Prince Louis for being a little firecracker and cute, hoping he and his siblings stay that way.

    Image credits: Armita69930Liz

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    A screenshot of a Twitter post by Kay @kayotickitchen. This alt text focuses on Prince Louis portrait and family comparisons.

    Image credits: kayotickitchen

    A tweet from Vicki Knowles reacting to Prince Louis' 8th birthday portrait, expressing surprise at how fast time flies.

    Image credits: vickieknowles

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    A Twitter user's comment, "He's a character. ❤️", possibly reacting to Prince Louis' portrait for his 8th birthday.

    Image credits: DarlaScheu5344

    A tweet from Kelly Peterson stating, "Such a cute little guy. He looks like Catherine's dad." This relates to Prince Louis' portrait and family comparison.

    Image credits: Kellynonpareili

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    A tweet by RylCom replying about Prince Louis' portrait, saying he is a Middleton, not resembling his father, sparking family comparison.

    Image credits: RegRylCom

    A tweet from @TallisHolly stating, All three of the children are so cute. Prince Louis looks cheeky as well!

    Image credits: TallisHolly

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    A tweet stating, Yes, he's definitely a Middleton with a smiling emoji. A family comparison to Prince Louis' portrait.

    Image credits: Cassand80312376

    A tweet from Lisa Slaymaker about Prince Louis' 8th birthday, noting his resemblance to his mum.

    Image credits: LisaLouRob

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    A tweet from MFT saying Adorable, likely in response to Prince Louis' portrait for his 8th birthday.

    Image credits: rociotorres1959

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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