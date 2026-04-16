“Most Trolled Person In The Entire World”: Meghan Markle’s Comments About Online Bullying Spark Backlash

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On Thursday, April 16, the third day of their trip to Australia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Batyr, a mental health nonprofit focused on youth welfare.

During their trip, Markle, 44, spoke about getting bullied online ever since her marriage to Harry in 2018.

Her comments did not sit well with netizens, especially with the previous allegations against her of mistreating and humiliating Kensington Palace staff.

Highlights Meghan Markle recently claimed that she was “the most trolled person in the entire world” for the last decade.

Her comments sparked outrage among netizens, with many calling her out on her “entitlement.”

Prince Harry revealed that he lost his passion for the royal lifestyle after the passing of his mother, Princess Diana.

“If people call you on your lies and fakery, that’s not bullying,” one user said about Markle.

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Meghan Markle drew from her experience of being “bullied and attacked” to inspire Australian youth

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, on Thursday and spoke with the young people currently associated with Batyr.

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“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked,” Meghan said. “And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Now, I’m still here.”

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She connected her own experience with online bullies to the struggles many young people face regarding social media harassment.

“I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way,” she said.

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“And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks, that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.”

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Her husband, Harry, 41, noted that social media has “led to much loneliness for so many people,” and shared his experience in therapy with the group.

Netizens blasted Meghan Markle for her “sense of entitlement”

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Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020, two years after their wedding, citing misogynistic and racist press coverage by the British media, and moved to America.

This happened around the same time the Royal Family launched an investigation into the harassment allegations against Markle.

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During the famous 2021Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple alleged that a member of the royal family shared concern about how dark-skinned their son, Archie, might be.

After her recent comments, Markle was dragged on social media, which has been the internet’s standard reaction to her since the wedding, especially after the couple’s split from the British Royal Family.

“She knew what she was marrying into,” one person said. Another wrote, “It’s called Karma.”

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Meghan Markle Says She Was ‘Most Trolled Person in the World’ in Candid Talk on Online Abuse #MeghanMarkle#DuchessOfSussex#OnlineAbuse#MentalHealthAwarenesspic.twitter.com/D6M4ds1H1W — London Pulse News (@Londonpulsenews) April 16, 2026

One more wrote, “Does it ever occur to her that she brings it on herself? Another voiced, “Her sense of entitlement is what has brought on most of the trolling.”

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“Aren’t you surprised, you silly woman, after all the nastiness you’ve said about our Royal Family,” said one user.

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Another comment read: “That is not trolling. Just regular people pointing out her bad behavior.”

“Is she not bothered by the numerous reports of her bullying staff, though?” one chimed in.

Prince Harry wanted to quit royal life after the demise of Princess Diana

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The tragic demise of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997, shook the whole world, as her youngest, Harry, became disillusioned with the appeal of a royal life.

The Duke said he struggled with the feeling for many years until he thought about what Diana would do in his place and figured out how best to use his privilege as a royal.

“After my mum d*ed just before my 13th birthday, I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role wherever this is headed. I don’t like it,’” he said.

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“It k*lled my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years,” he added.

“Eventually, I realized – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?”

“And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.”

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Before Harry and Meghan split from the Royal Family, the palace prevented them from developing their “SussexRoyal” brand.

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They launched Archewell, a non-profit charitable foundation, in October 2020, as well as for-profit business divisions focused on media production.

“You started it.” Markle’s words did little to sway public opinion in her favor

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