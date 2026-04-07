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“Bit Off More Than He Could Chew”: New Book Lifts The Lid On Harry And Meghan Markle’s Turbulent Dynamic
Prince Harry in uniform and Meghan Markle in wedding dress, waving to crowd during royal wedding procession.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Bit Off More Than He Could Chew”: New Book Lifts The Lid On Harry And Meghan Markle’s Turbulent Dynamic

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal life is back in the spotlight, courtesy of a new book that claims the former got more than he bargained for in his marriage.

Titled Queen Elizabeth II, the book comes from Hugo Vickers, a seasoned biographer and close acquaintance of the British royals.

Vickers details how Markle took charge of royal affairs after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, including reprimanding gardeners and clearing the view from her cottage.

Highlights
  • A new book about Queen Elizabeth II claims that Meghan Markle’s management of royal affairs left Prince Harry feeling “uncomfortable” at times.
  • The book also details what went down between Prince Harry and the monarchy before he stepped back from royal duties.
  • These new revelations come as the Sussexes recently celebrated Easter in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the author, she went as far as “vetting” Prince Harry’s speeches, which affected the rapport between them.

RELATED:

    Hugo Vickers’ book contains details about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship before their move to the U.S.

    Prince Harry in military uniform and Meghan Markle in wedding dress waving from a carriage, highlighting their turbulent dynamic.

    Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

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    Vickers gave Meghan Markle a place in his book by recounting how she was not a favorite of many in the U.K.

    The biographer, known for publishing tomes on members of the British royal family such as the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother, said that as soon as Markle settled into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with her husband, she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II for being rude to the greenkeepers.

    Elderly woman in a red hat and coat with a floral brooch, representing Harry and Meghan Markle turbulent dynamic.

    Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

    Markle, per Vickers, then banned cars from the nearby sports ground because she could “see them from her Cottage window.”

    According to the book, by October 2018, Markle had progressed to evaluating Prince Harry’s public engagement speeches. 

    Large white mansion with people on the lawn near water, representing Harry and Meghan Markle turbulent dynamic location.

    Image credits: Indigo

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    The pair had visited Australia in the said month, with their tour being deemed successful.

    “But every speech that Harry made was vetted by Markle,” Vickers claimed, stating that people noticed a “Californian ring to them.” 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside a historic castle on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Getty/Chris Jackson

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    This, Vickers added, left Harry looking “uncomfortable” and like a lost prince.

    The following year, the rapport between them “looked nil,” and Harry “seemed unhappy on Easter Day and in a general sense, a man who had bitten off more than he could chew.” 

    Vickers also claimed Prince Harry was reluctant to leave the royal family

    Wide view of Windsor Castle and its long tree-lined driveway, related to Harry and Meghan Markle turbulent dynamic.

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    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing a lack of support from the royal institution amid negative press coverage of Markle and a desire for financial independence.

    They also alleged that the royal family was racist toward the Suits alum, which took a toll on her mental health. 

    Black and white image of Queen Elizabeth II in a tiara and formal dress, related to Harry and Meghan Markle turbulent dynamic.

    Image credits: Amazon

    Markle, in a 2019 ITV documentary, was asked by journalist Tom Bradby if she was okay. 

    She replied, “Not really,” thanking Bradby for his question and remarking how not many asked her about her well-being at the time. 

    Following this revelation, the Sussexes traveled to Canada for Christmas.

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    When Prince Harry returned to the U.K., he, according to Vickers, was “keen to discuss a way forward with the Queen.” 

    “He wanted a half-in, half-out arrangement, whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the royal family.”

    Prince Harry standing and Meghan Markle seated at an outdoor table, illustrating their turbulent dynamic.

    Image credits: MeghansMole

    In the new year, the proposal was discarded, and what followed was the famous Megxit.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made Montecito, California, their home ever since. 

    The couple, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, recently celebrated Easter stateside 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling and waving from a vintage convertible car during a public appearance

    Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

    Meghan Markle took to social media on Easter Sunday to share a series of glimpses of her family enjoying the festive day. 

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    Princess Lilibet, 4, was spotted wearing a pink dress and a matching pair of bunny ears. She raced with her brother, Prince Archie, 6, who was dressed in a blue shirt and brown pants, to hunt for eggs in a video.

    Tweet discussing Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic and challenges in royal family relationships.

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    Another clip showed the two kids meandering along a pathway in a garden, accompanied by a dog. 

    Lilibet was also seen carrying a floppy stuffed bunny while Archie was captured decorating an Easter egg with a toy spinning device. 

    Markle kept the caption of the post simple, writing, “Happy Easter.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children in a garden, highlighting their turbulent dynamic in recent news.

    Image credits: meghan

    Social media reaction to her Instagram activity, however, was anything but jolly. 

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    First, netizens asked why Archie and Lilibet were “the same height” when they were not twins. 

    They then went on to call the kids lonely, with one commenting, “You know what would be better? Family. Cousins. That’s what makes the Easter egg hunt fun. These kids seem to live isolated lives.”

    “Meghan is such a narcissist that she can’t even see that videos like this aren’t cute, they’re sad,” the comment went on to add.

     

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    A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

    “They are always alone. A few friends would make this much happier,” another agreed. 

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    “The Welsh children [Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis] won’t relate. They have so many cousins on both sides of Princess William and Princess Kate,” a third remarked.

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    “Harry possessed way more power than Meghan and is a grown man,” a netizen commented on Vickers’ claim

    Tweet expressing sympathy for Harry, commenting on family dynamics involving Harry, Meghan Markle, and William.

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    Tweet about royal family scandals and experts obsessed with Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic.

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    Tweet discussing personal responsibility related to Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic in the public eye.

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    Tweet discussing Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic with focus on power and decision-making in their relationship.

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    Tweet criticizing Harry and Meghan Markle, highlighting their turbulent dynamic and controversial choices.

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic and his move to America.

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    Twitter user Ana Emanon comments on Harry and Meghan Markle's turbulent dynamic, expressing a strong opinion on their return.

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    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Harry, highlighting the turbulent dynamic involving Harry and Meghan Markle.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic and their brief visits after surgery.

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    Twitter post discussing Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic and public perception of their relationship.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic involving trust and respect toward the royal family.

    Image credits: MandyGerseygal

    Tweet discussing a smart woman dealing with narcissistic liars and manipulative people amid Harry and Meghan Markle's turbulent dynamic.

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    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic with the Queen, highlighting tension in their relationship.

    Image credits: Furiosa24

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PageSix with a critical comment on Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing court trials and mentioning the Queen in the context of Harry and Meghan Markle.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Harry and Meghan Markle’s turbulent dynamic after meetings with Oprah and Prince William.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this obsession with these folks? Ignore them if you don't like them, watch them if you do. Fairly simple.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this obsession with these folks? Ignore them if you don't like them, watch them if you do. Fairly simple.

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    reply
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