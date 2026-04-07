“Bit Off More Than He Could Chew”: New Book Lifts The Lid On Harry And Meghan Markle’s Turbulent Dynamic

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal life is back in the spotlight, courtesy of a new book that claims the former got more than he bargained for in his marriage.

Titled Queen Elizabeth II, the book comes from Hugo Vickers, a seasoned biographer and close acquaintance of the British royals.

Vickers details how Markle took charge of royal affairs after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, including reprimanding gardeners and clearing the view from her cottage.

Highlights A new book about Queen Elizabeth II claims that Meghan Markle’s management of royal affairs left Prince Harry feeling “uncomfortable” at times.

The book also details what went down between Prince Harry and the monarchy before he stepped back from royal duties.

These new revelations come as the Sussexes recently celebrated Easter in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the author, she went as far as “vetting” Prince Harry’s speeches, which affected the rapport between them.

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Hugo Vickers’ book contains details about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship before their move to the U.S.

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Vickers gave Meghan Markle a place in his book by recounting how she was not a favorite of many in the U.K.

The biographer, known for publishing tomes on members of the British royal family such as the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother, said that as soon as Markle settled into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with her husband, she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II for being rude to the greenkeepers.

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Markle, per Vickers, then banned cars from the nearby sports ground because she could “see them from her Cottage window.”

According to the book, by October 2018, Markle had progressed to evaluating Prince Harry’s public engagement speeches.

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The pair had visited Australia in the said month, with their tour being deemed successful.

“But every speech that Harry made was vetted by Markle,” Vickers claimed, stating that people noticed a “Californian ring to them.”

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This, Vickers added, left Harry looking “uncomfortable” and like a lost prince.

The following year, the rapport between them “looked nil,” and Harry “seemed unhappy on Easter Day and in a general sense, a man who had bitten off more than he could chew.”

Vickers also claimed Prince Harry was reluctant to leave the royal family

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing a lack of support from the royal institution amid negative press coverage of Markle and a desire for financial independence.

They also alleged that the royal family was racist toward the Suits alum, which took a toll on her mental health.

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Markle, in a 2019 ITV documentary, was asked by journalist Tom Bradby if she was okay.

She replied, “Not really,” thanking Bradby for his question and remarking how not many asked her about her well-being at the time.

Following this revelation, the Sussexes traveled to Canada for Christmas.

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When Prince Harry returned to the U.K., he, according to Vickers, was “keen to discuss a way forward with the Queen.”

“He wanted a half-in, half-out arrangement, whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the royal family.”

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In the new year, the proposal was discarded, and what followed was the famous Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made Montecito, California, their home ever since.

The couple, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, recently celebrated Easter stateside

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Meghan Markle took to social media on Easter Sunday to share a series of glimpses of her family enjoying the festive day.

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Princess Lilibet, 4, was spotted wearing a pink dress and a matching pair of bunny ears. She raced with her brother, Prince Archie, 6, who was dressed in a blue shirt and brown pants, to hunt for eggs in a video.

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Another clip showed the two kids meandering along a pathway in a garden, accompanied by a dog.

Lilibet was also seen carrying a floppy stuffed bunny while Archie was captured decorating an Easter egg with a toy spinning device.

Markle kept the caption of the post simple, writing, “Happy Easter.”

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Social media reaction to her Instagram activity, however, was anything but jolly.

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First, netizens asked why Archie and Lilibet were “the same height” when they were not twins.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a sweet glimpse into her family’s Easter celebrations, with Archie, 6, and Lili, 4, enjoying a magical egg hunt in their expansive Montecito backyard. “Happy Easter!” Meghan wrote in the caption 🐣 #meghanmarkle#princeharry 📽️: meghan pic.twitter.com/O4ueU7YOsq — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 6, 2026

They then went on to call the kids lonely, with one commenting, “You know what would be better? Family. Cousins. That’s what makes the Easter egg hunt fun. These kids seem to live isolated lives.”

“Meghan is such a narcissist that she can’t even see that videos like this aren’t cute, they’re sad,” the comment went on to add.

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“They are always alone. A few friends would make this much happier,” another agreed.

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“The Welsh children [Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis] won’t relate. They have so many cousins on both sides of Princess William and Princess Kate,” a third remarked.

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“Harry possessed way more power than Meghan and is a grown man,” a netizen commented on Vickers’ claim

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