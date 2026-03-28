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Canada is one of the few places on the planet that’s known for having an incredibly cold climate, yet exceptionally warm people. And if you're from the land of Tim Hortons and poutine, you know that better than anyone. But regardless of where you live, you might be interested in checking out this list of wholesome memes meant to celebrate those beloved Canucks.

We visited Eh.Canada.Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest and most relatable posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these posts that might have you craving some maple syrup, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip up to the Great White North as soon as possible!  

More info: CanadaMemes.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Red cap with white text saying Canada is already great, reflecting popular hilarious Canada memes and poutine culture.

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Jonas Žvilius
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aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is, it truly is, and way undervalued.

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To learn more about this wholesome and hilarious Instagram account, we reached out to the page's creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how it all began. "The page started late in 2015, more out of boredom at the time, and little content in this space about or for Canadians that wasn't based on stereotypes," the creator shared.

"It has accelerated in growth in the last 4-5 years, driven by post-COVID geopolitical activity," they continued. "We had elections, both regional and national, which were very influenced and divided due to what's happening in the US, and many people had opinions to offer, regardless of good or bad. And here, they had a venue to vent and laugh as needed."
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    #2

    People digging through heavy snow-covered cars and ground, illustrating Canadian memes about extreme winter conditions.

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    We also asked the creator what it's like to be from the Great White North. "Being Canadian is great. We are humble and polite, and the world respects us," they noted. "But, as you can see in the past 12 months, we do not stand down to a bully. We know our strengths and how to leverage them, but we will always be loyal friends and partners."

    They also said that there are plenty of stereotypes and misconceptions about the nation, but they don't really bother many people. "It can be good to be underestimated," the creator says. "And there are reasons why Americans are known to sew Canadian flags on their backpacks when they travel internationally. We have no interest in becoming the 51st state."
    #3

    Funny Canada meme about neighbors with a snow blower, highlighting hilarious Canada memes and winter humor.

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    23points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    zdenekvesely avatar
    Basko
    Basko
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are close and they can blow...

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    Finally, we asked the creator if they have any big plans for the future of this Canadian meme page. "To be honest, having been involved with it for as long as I have, it's probably time to pass the torch to someone else," they admitted. "And we have quietly started to look for a new owner, so if anyone is interested, DM us with any serious enquiries. There is plenty more to do to entertain Canadians."

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    #4

    Man peeking through a curtain eating chips, representing Canada watching US news in a funny Canada meme about poutine cravings.

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    22points
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    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell, that's me - in New Jersey - watching U.S. news.

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    #5

    Red sedan car with a funny Canadian Ferrari emblem featuring a moose, a popular meme from Canada memes and poutine humor.

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    22points
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    O Canada! Our home and native land! Okay, it’s not my native land. But I was required to learn the national anthem for my 6th-grade history class, and I still remember it nearly 2 decades later. That’s probably because Canada is famously known for being such a lovely place. And while I still haven’t had the opportunity to visit, I’m glad that I get to live vicariously through Canadians when checking out pages like Eh.Canada.Memes on Instagram.

    In celebration of this beautiful country, Travesphere has shared some of the most interesting facts about Canada that you might not know. First, they noted that Canada has the largest population of moose in the entire world. In fact, the country is home to over 1 million of them. That means there are about 41 people for every moose in Canada. 

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    #6

    Funny Canada meme comparing Europeans' short drives to Canadians' long drives within Ontario, highlighting Canadian travel humor.

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    20points
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    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. 21hrs to get to the Manitoba border

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    #7

    Signboard reading one day Canada will take over the world then you'll all be sorry, featuring Canada memes humor about poutine cravings.

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    20points
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    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    someassemblyrequired50 avatar
    Edward Loopyderm
    Edward Loopyderm
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Started already. Talking sense, organizing countries, building community. Next thing you know they'll be joining the EU. When they change the name to the CU you'll know it's too late...

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    Another fun fact about Canada is that the nation’s Rockies feature a wide range of habitats. Apparently, visitors can see majestic peaks, massive glaciers, stunning lakes, and plenty of wildlife while in the Rockies. While the country may be cold, there’s no question that the nature is absolutely amazing. And it is the world’s second-largest country, land-wise, so there’s plenty to explore!

    Something else you might not know about Canada is that the population is highly educated. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, over 56% of Canadians between the ages of 25 and 64 have completed some form of tertiary education.   

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    #8

    Funny Canada meme showing a fallen street sign on a road, highlighting humorous Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    19points
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    #9

    Canada meme text about high school lockdown triggered by a moose on the property, reflecting Canadian humor and culture.

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    18points
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    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this. Those suckers are HUGE!

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    Today, Canada is known as a hockey-loving nation. But did you know that basketball was actually created by a Canadian in 1891? When James Naismith came up with the game, he used a soccer ball and two peach baskets as his equipment. But it didn’t take long for the sport to become popular around the globe and evolve into what we know and love today. 
    #10

    Canadian memes showing hockey, folk dancing, superhero pride, and casual life, capturing hilarious Canada meme humor and poutine cravings.

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    17points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Take off ... to the great white North!🎶 ... You have got to hear their version of 12 Days of Chrustmas, too, eh!

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    #11

    Yellow caution sign with a tree icon reading trees don’t move on a snowy ski slope in Canada, referencing Canada memes.

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    17points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes they do. I had a tree deliberately jump behind me and dent my work van once when I was reversing... :-)

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    #12

    Shredded pepperoni pizza from Ontario featured in a funny Canada meme likely to spark cravings for poutine.

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    17points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's so sensible-it means every bite is equal.

    12
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    If you’re not from the Great White North and you’ve never had a chance to visit, you might be curious about the pros and cons of living in Canada. According to the International Citizens Group, one of the wonderful things about Canada is how diverse the nation is. In fact, one-fifth of the population immigrated from other countries, so it’s a very welcoming place. Plus, no matter where you’re from, you’ll probably be able to find a community of people that shares the same cultural background.
    #13

    Snowy road with towering snow walls on either side, illustrating a funny Canada meme about winter and poutine cravings.

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    16points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    zdenekvesely avatar
    Basko
    Basko
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does it protect the world from the white (red and blue) folk?

    2
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    #14

    Spilled coffee on snowy Canada sidewalk with humorous text about the five-second rule in Canada memes.

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    16points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shave off the bottom bit and you'll be good.

    1
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    #15

    Funny Canada meme about cold weather with people playing in snow, reflecting Canadian humor and love for poutine cravings.

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    15points
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    Something else that Canadian citizens and residents love is the country’s universal healthcare system. It’s not entirely free, but it’s affordable and accessible to everyone. On average, Canadians pay only US$941 out of pocket on health costs each year. Meanwhile, in the United States, Americans spend an average of $1,425 on healthcare each year. 

    In the same vein, education is affordable for Canadians too. It’s free until the age of 18, but even universities are cheaper than higher education in many other nations. In 2025, the average cost of tuition for domestic undergraduate students in Canada was $7,360.

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    #16

    Pothole-filled Canadian road humor meme highlighting driving conditions with a focus on Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    15points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have bumper stickers that say I'm not drunk. I'm avoiding the potholes.

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    #17

    Bowl of poutine, Canadian beer can, and maple syrup representing iconic Canada memes and craving for poutine foods.

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    15points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of these look really good. (Although I prefer maple syrup to maple syrup air freshener.)

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    #18

    Canadian Naval Diving Academy class in uniform underwater for a graduation photo, a funny Canada meme with a poutine craving theme.

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    15points
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    If you value having a healthy work-life balance, Canada might be the perfect place for you. According to Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025, Canada is one of the top 10 nations in the world when it comes to factors like annual leave, sick pay, maternity leave, minimum wage, average hours worked by employees per week, inclusivity in the workplace, and more. Canada does a great job of providing excellent working conditions for its citizens, and it seems to be paying off, as it also ranks highly in the happiness index.   

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    #19

    Ticket machines in Canada wearing yellow parkas in cold weather, illustrating funny Canada memes about the chilly climate.

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    14points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yeah, when it gets too cold the touchscreen isn't working any more. I've been in that situation more than once.

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    #20

    Funny Canada meme sign in snowy dog park warning against making snow angels near dogs.

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    14points
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    #21

    Welcome to Canada highway sign meme highlighting Canadian hockey culture and Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian coffee chain.

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    13points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    As wonderful as Canada is though, it’s important to know that the country isn’t for everyone. The nation does have a high cost of living, and it’s certainly not ideal for people who can’t tolerate the cold. Canada does experience four seasons, but winter can be incredibly harsh. On average, winter temperatures range from about 32 degrees F (or 0 degrees C) to -22 degrees F (-30 degrees C). And if you live in the Northern part of the country, you’ll experience extremely short days during the winter, which can take a toll on some people’s mental health.        

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    #22

    Liquor store sign in Canada humorously warns that beer is cheaper than gas with drink don't drive message.

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    13points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Converted to USD in Ontario it's 6.80 a gallon. Almost 8 if you live in Quebec or bc.

    1
    1point
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    #23

    A river border showing contrasting snowy Canadian landscape and green American fields, illustrating funny Canada memes.

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    13points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get it. What's incorrect here?

    4
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    #24

    Map showing dense population strip in Canada with cities like Toronto and Ottawa, featured in hilarious Canada memes about poutine cravings.

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    13points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that would be something to work towards.

    4
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    Is this list making you feel pride for your home country, Canadians? And if you’re from somewhere else around the globe, are you feeling inspired to take a trip to Canada? Keep upvoting the memes that you find most hilarious or relatable, and let us know in the comments below what you think of the Great White North. Then, if you’re interested in getting even more of a glimpse into Canadian culture, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next!

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    #25

    Stop sign with graffiti saying don't stop believing, showcasing hilarious Canada memes and Canadian humor outdoors.

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    12points
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    #26

    Boy in a SpongeBob shirt making a skeptical face, representing funny Canada memes about Canadian culture and poutine cravings.

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    12points
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    #27

    Cartoon of a tired person with a shovel, humorously showing endless driveway shoveling in Canada memes.

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    12points
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    #28

    Meme showing Drake rejecting correct Newfoundland pronunciation and approving Canadian slang in funny Canada memes.

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    11points
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    #29

    Man in snowy Newfoundland holding a sign asking for beer help, showcasing funny Canada memes and winter humor.

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    11points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    joannfielding avatar
    joann fielding
    joann fielding
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zoom in. He does look desperate. Lol

    1
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    #30

    Pie chart humor showing most people who say "eh" are making fun of Canadians in Canada memes about Canadian culture and poutine cravings.

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    11points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, true. We're sorry.

    5
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    #31

    Text meme about Nova Scotians saying "Its the wind that gets ya" relating to funny Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    11points
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    #32

    Funny Canada meme about Canadians using their back deck as a fridge shown with a bottle on a snowy outdoor table.

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    11points
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    #33

    Cartoon comparing wet cold weather in Vancouver to harsh snowy cold in the rest of Canada with Canada memes.

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    10points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up where -50F wasn't too uncommon, but the coldest I have felt was in Vancouver, BC at 0 Fahrenheit

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    #34

    Wooden sign reading Momsicle, describing a mom freezing at a hockey rink, related to Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    10points
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    #35

    Man sitting at a table talking to a waitress with a notepad, humorous Canada meme about Toronto Maple Leafs rarity.

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    10points
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    #36

    Man showing confused and frustrated expressions about French Canadian and English accent problems in Canada memes.

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    10points
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    #37

    Funny Canada meme showing British Columbia road signs with swapped meanings, highlighting Canadian humor and craving for poutine.

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    9points
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    #38

    Canadian memes starter pack featuring hunting gear, Tim Hortons coffee, tobacco, and outdoor brand logos.

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    9points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where’s the Canadian tuxedo (jeans, jean jacket, white tshirt)?

    3
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    #39

    Truck with a humorous message about Toronto's best wrappers, featured in hilarious Canada memes about poutine cravings.

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    9points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    #40

    Warning sign showing no feeding squirrels with a funny Canada meme referencing spring and local laws.

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    9points
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    #41

    Canada Post sign at Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha! highlighting Canada memes with humor and regional charm.

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    9points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    #42

    Timbit snack bag stuck in subway door with a man standing nearby, illustrating funny Canada memes and craving for poutine.

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    9points
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    #43

    Car dashboard with a Tim Hortons box held by green strings, showcasing a funny Canadian meme about clever food hacks.

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    9points
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    #44

    Cartoon meme showing Canada, Québec, and France as elephants and penguins in a humorous Canada meme about poutine cravings.

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    8points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A rooster would have been more accurate.

    1
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    #45

    Two young women on a roller coaster with Canada and Italy flags, reacting to pineapple on pizza meme about Canada.

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    8points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people enjoy pineapple (like me), so they will probably want to put it on pizza. Other people enjoy anchovies (unlike me), so they might want to put it on their pizza. To each their own.

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    #46

    Woman wiping a tear, reacting to a funny Canada meme about Tim Hortons and unexpected kindness with tea payment.

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    8points
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    #47

    "OOP" in bold red text explaining a common Canadian exclamation when accidentally bumping into someone, from Canada memes.

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    8points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I said it to the cat yesterday. He understood.

    5
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    #48

    Hand holding a 7-Eleven Slurpee cup in snowy weather, illustrating funny Canada memes about Canadian habits.

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    8points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have been an ice cap to be true Canadian (frozen mocha drink from Tim Hortons)

    2
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    #49

    Map of Canada showing the most popular Canadian slang terms by province with colorful labels on a blue background.

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    8points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    kevinber avatar
    Kevin Ber
    Kevin Ber
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from Saskatchewan, I've never heard anyone say "Hang a Roger". It's pull a U-ee.

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    #50

    Tweet by Nick Easterbrook with a Canadian flag sharing a hilarious Canada meme about a double-double coffee insult.

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    7points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I really need to know what this means 🤔

    2
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    #51

    Man shoveling heavy snow in a snowy landscape, a funny Canada meme illustrating typical weather with poutine cravings.

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    7points
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    #52

    Map showing a humorous Canada route mimicking a Europe trip, highlighting hilarious Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    7points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That area is actually the Dutch Amish.

    2
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    #53

    Meme showing two similar flags labeled Ontario with caption about copying work, in a collection of Canada memes.

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    7points
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    #54

    Map of Canada highlighting Nunavut with a funny meme text related to Canada memes and poutine cravings.

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    7points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See, even Canadians know better than to use Mercator projection.

    1
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    #55

    Poutine candle designed to look like Canadian poutine with fries, cheese curds, and gravy wax on display.

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    6points
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    Jonas Žvilius
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