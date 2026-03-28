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Canada is one of the few places on the planet that’s known for having an incredibly cold climate, yet exceptionally warm people. And if you're from the land of Tim Hortons and poutine, you know that better than anyone. But regardless of where you live, you might be interested in checking out this list of wholesome memes meant to celebrate those beloved Canucks.

We visited Eh.Canada.Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest and most relatable posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these posts that might have you craving some maple syrup, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip up to the Great White North as soon as possible!