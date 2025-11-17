ADVERTISEMENT

Canadians have built themselves a reputation for being polite people. They value the words “please”, “thank you,” and “excuse me.” They make sure to apologize if someone bumps into them. 

However, the internet and social media comment sections have exposed a sassier and fiercer side of Canucks. You’re about to see it in the following screenshots, where they’ve savagely roasted Americans, their neighbors south of the border. 

Scroll down the list and check out some of the sickest burns of them all.

#1

Periodt

Tweet by Conan O’Brien roasting America with a humorous comment about Toronto Raptors and healthcare in Canada.

ConanOBrien Report

    #2

    Medical Bills

    Tweet comparing Canadian and American bankruptcy rates due to medical bills as a sharp Canada roast of America.

    BraddrofliT Report

    #3

    Trying To Deport Outside The Us

    Young woman wearing glasses sitting in a room with a caption about living in Canada, highlighting Canada roasted America humor.

    soleful_smak Report

    But aren't you the 51st state? ;-)

    Apart from their polite nature, Canadians share many common values. According to an article by Simon Fraser University, one of them is the uneasiness during confrontations. 

    “Generally speaking, Canadians tend to feel uncomfortable in situations where another person is acting aggressively or rudely,” an excerpt from the piece reads.

    #4

    Life Expectancy Is The Best Product

    Tweet exchange about Canadian products followed by a life expectancy graph comparing Canada and the United States roasting America.

    AnonymousTimewaster Report

    #5

    Literacy Rates In America Are Still Dropping

    Screenshot of a humorous online exchange roasting America with Canadian data literacy humor.

    BrosefDudeson Report

    I wish I could rebut that but fact-based reality around these parts is becoming a distant memory.

    #6

    The State Of Canada

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting America by calling Canada the State of Canada in wildfire relief discussion.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    How hypocritical. She knows it's not his fault that the Jewish space lasers shot down all of his helpful ideas and efforts.

    Another trait mentioned in the article is the prioritization and respect for personal space. It noted how Canadians typically maintain an arm's-length distance between people and respect each other’s privacy. 

    Casual conversations between strangers are often light and less serious, primarily revolving around mundane topics like the weather. The article noted that people often avoid discussing sensitive issues, such as money and politics. 

    #7

    Indeed

    Tweet from a Canadian humorously comparing watching an American election to a neighbor deciding to get an outdoor cat or bears in the yard.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    Both would be better than our set of decisions in 2024.

    #8

    This One Actually Made Me Literally Laugh Out Loud

    Tweet roasting American pronunciation quirks, highlighting Canada roasted America humor in viral social media post.

    MuchoTV2 Report

    I'm in Saskatchewan and shamefully pronounce both Ts myself, however iirc when said by a local it will roughly rhyme with "piranha".

    #9

    Happy Thursday

    Tweet from Made In Canada humorously roasting America by calling American Thanksgiving "Thursday" as observed in Canada.

    MadelnCanada Report

    This will be my fourth November in France and I am only now breaking from my expectations that this means something to anyone but me. We actually moved on Thanksgiving Day itself, and there was never a more thankful person than I was.

    Canada’s reputation as a polite nation also has its unsavory side. In July, University of Ottawa researcher Dr. Karine Coen-Sanchez published a paper that highlighted the “polite racism” that’s been plaguing the country’s workforce. 

    Dr. Coen-Sanchez particularly highlighted how employees who are people of color, such as second-generation Haitians and Jamaican Canadians, experience systemic barriers in hiring, promotion, and daily interactions with colleagues.

    #10

    It’s Not Brain Surgery

    Screenshot of a social media debate highlighting Canadian healthcare in 51 times Canada roasted America posts.

    reddit.com Report

    No doubt the rest of the world is winning on this one. And obamacare, despite whatever faults it may have, could have been a superb system for all if it hadn't been opposed by the conservatives so virulently before and after it was created. All they wanted was a political win, not a win for the people of the country they are supposedly representing.

    #11

    Math Is Definitely Hard For Them

    Tweet exchange where Canada roasts America with accurate GDP comparison facts highlighting economic differences.

    JerryJr99 Report

    Shows you the status of their education. They are even signalling it with the upside down flag in their signature.

    #12

    Manners

    Young woman reacting to differences between Canada and America in a humorous video about Canada roasted America.

    Korina Berard Report

    Cut us some slack. We don't hear thank yous as often as we used to, and may be taken aback by courtesy that harkens to a bygone era. I say thank you for continuing to say thank you, neighbor.

    Dr. Coen-Sanchez defines polite racism as a “distinctly Canadian form of racial exclusion.” She notes that it’s the kind of discrimination that “hides behind civility, bureaucratic neutrality, and institutional politeness.” 

    #13

    Canada vs. America

    Woman speaking into a microphone with text about Canada versus America, highlighting Canada roasting America humorously.

    The Becca Report

    #14

    Brutal

    Woman explaining how to quickly know if someone is American or Canadian in a Canada roasted America video.

    RH376211 Report

    Saying that "Nous sommes canadiens" ("We are Canadians") is one of my favourite lines to use when introducing my spouse and myself in France. He likes it as well.

    #15

    “I Never Knew (The Canada-Us Border) Existed“

    Twitter post with map showing Canadian and US border with a blue circle highlighting Alaska region in Canada roasted America context

    throatfrog Report

    “It is the art of saying no with a smile. It sounds like, ‘You’re not the right fit.’ It looks like praise without promotion. It’s the feedback that never mentions race — and yet race determines who gets in, who moves up, and who belongs,” she noted

    Dr. Coen-Sanchez also stated that while many institutions publicly pride themselves on promoting equity, they “privately center whiteness as the measure of professionalism.” In her words, diversity is a “symbolic” celebration, but being white is what “defines competence and belonging.” 
    #16

    “If It Wasn’t America’s Hat, No One Would Care About Canada”

    Reddit comments roasting America with sarcastic jokes about Canada, highlighting weather and population differences.

    cjfullinfaw07 Report

    And just where WAS Texas Senator Teddy Cruz during this time?

    #17

    Canada And Mexico Will Be States Soon, So He Can Go There If He Wants

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing Canada and Mexico becoming US states, highlighting humor in Canada roasting America.

    60svintage Report

    #18

    Well, They Can't Read. Murica

    Tweet comparing Canada's higher rankings on happiness, democracy, and peace indexes versus the USA, highlighting Canadian roast America.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Ultimately, Dr. Coen-Sanchez calls for a genuine approach to equity, not one that is performative or a PR stunt. She urges “learning the language of racism” as it truly functions, focusing on both implicit bias and polite racism. 
    #19

    The USA Haven't Won A Single War In 70 Years

    Comment on social media roasting America’s military despite its large size, reflecting Canada roasted America content.

    G Report

    #20

    Facts Don't Care About You Feelings

    Comments on Canada roasting America about safety and crime rates in a social media thread discussing Canada vs America.

    danleehomes Report

    #21

    You Are Now Canada's 4th Territory

    Canadian hockey team celebrating a victory with fireworks under a large Canadian flag, showcasing Canada roasted America humor.

    MrDillon369 Report

    #22

    Exhausting

    Screenshot of a social media exchange roasting America by highlighting Canada's existence and superiority in a humorous way.

    offbeatoutlaw Report

    #23

    As A Native Californian, I Can Happily Say I Haven’t Any Experience With Snow

    Tweet showing a Canadian roasting America about snow, highlighting Canadian experience with winter weather.

    robertherjavec Report

    #24

    Interesting

    Tweet showing a humorous comment roasting America by praising Canadian talent, related to Canada roasted America.

    harsehaj Report

    #25

    That's Exactly It

    Tweet showing Canada roasted America with the Canadian dream defined as making money in the US and buying a home in Vancouver.

    leejooca Report

    #26

    Canada Just Folded

    Tweet roasting America about misconceptions on maple syrup, highlighting sharp Canada roasts on America’s education system.

    CateSask Report

    #27

    “Canadians Are Making Up Words”

    Person reacting to comments about different words in Canada vs America, highlighting Canada roasted America accurately online.

    Neitti Report

    #28

    "The U.S. Will No Longer Provide Military Protection Unless Canada Becomes The 51st State"

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting America about needing Canada’s military in conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan, showcasing Canada roast America.

    coachlife Report

    #29

    When They’re Right, They’re Right

    Screenshot of a social media post showing Canadians humorously debating US becoming a Canadian province healthcare and policies.

    awindsor17 Report

    #30

    “Why Call It ‘Canada Day’ On USA’s Independence Day”

    Drone lights form a canoe on Canada Day, sparking environmental and independence day debate in Canada roasting America.

    imamess420 Report

    #31

    "Canada Should Look At Joining The US. Better Purchasing Power, Better Healthcare"

    Social media comments roasting America comparing salaries, taxes, healthcare, and housing with Canada humorously.

    nationalistic_martyr Report

    Would drop their life expectancy as well.

    #32

    About Canada Becoming 51st State

    Comment from Oh Hey Small Engine Guy saying they'd rather go to war than become part of USA, showcasing Canada roasted America humor.

    Oh Hey Small Engine Guy Report

    #33

    “United States Is Sitting Right Here... That's It”

    Cartoon man holding Canadian flag on North America map with text about no invasion since 1812, highlighting Canada roasted America.

    TheeSylverShroud Report

    #34

    "We Will Just Pull Our $200B In Financial Aid From Canada Which Would Collapse Your Economy"

    TikTok comments roasting America with facts about Canada and trade, showing Canada roasted America accurately.

    Ta5hak5 Report

    #35

    Canada Jokes

    Tweet from Average Dad humorously addressing Canada roasting America with polite frustration about repeated jokes.

    Average_Dad1 Report

    #36

    And They Hate It

    Tweet by Friday Ricky Dred highlighting the biggest rapper in America being from Toronto, Canada roasting America.

    Fridayrickydred Report

    #37

    I’m Actually Shocked At How Many Have Never Been Here

    Caesar cocktail with celery at a baseball stadium, capturing a humorous Canada roasted America moment.

    Frisbob Report

    #38

    This Is So True

    Comment from Canadian user joking about US response to thank you, illustrating Canada roasted America accurately and humorously online.

    Julian Falcone Report

    #39

    You’re Goliath But We Are David

    Tweet exchange showing Canada roasting America with resource pride and witty David vs Goliath comparison for Canada America roast humor.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    #40

    So True Do They Want Mid Western, Calli, New Yorker, Southern, Im Sure Theres Others Im Missing

    Tweet from a Canadian voice actor humorously discussing the confusion around American accents in North America.

    DarkPrincessVA Report

    #41

    At Least You Can Count On Us To Be Consistent

    Tweet from JD Bunkis humorously roasting America about hockey tradition of losing to Canada and making excuses.

    JDBunkis Report

    #42

    It Is Nice To Have A Bill Of Rights

    Twitter exchange roasting America with Canada boasting Charter of Rights and better living standards in a sharp, accurate social media reply.

    Trickybuz93 Report

    #43

    Of The Entire World

    Comment from Sarah Jane Bestway with a Canada flag emoji roasting America as the laughing stock of the entire world.

    Sarah Jane Bestway Report

    #44

    Why?

    Comment about not taking shoes off indoors, illustrating Canada roasted America so accurately in a humorous social media post.

    Joanna Chiang Report

    #45

    Canadians

    Tweet screenshot showing a Canadian humorously roasting America about jealousy over Trader Joe’s in a viral social media post.

    earthdombaby Report

    #46

    They Are Only Making It More Miserable

    Tweet exchange roasting America by Canada, highlighting trade war and Canada’s support in Afghanistan with strong criticism.

    JerryJr99 Report

    To be honest, Matt Gaetz IS among the lowest of the low.

    #47

    True Hurts

    Young man speaking in front of a map, with comments roasting America, highlighting Canada roasted America moments.

    badazzounkkid Report

    #48

    Poor Guy, He Got Murdered

    Reddit thread showing a humorous debate roasting America as south Canada in Canada roasted America comments.

    2013Mercus Report

    #49

    On Celebration

    Screenshot of social media comments highlighting Canada roasting America about Independence Day and Canada Day celebrations.

    WJSmithful Report

    #50

    Canadian Roasting Supr

    Tweet exchange showing Canada roasting America with a man in a maple leaf hat reflecting on retirement after tough grouping moments.

    safwankdb Report

    #51

    “I’m From MA, We Have A Better Education System Than Canada”

    Reddit conversation roasting America’s history and education, showcasing Canada roasting America accurately and humorously.

    Joe--Uncle Report

