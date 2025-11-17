51 Times Canada Roasted America So Accurately You Can’t Even Be Mad
Canadians have built themselves a reputation for being polite people. They value the words “please”, “thank you,” and “excuse me.” They make sure to apologize if someone bumps into them.
However, the internet and social media comment sections have exposed a sassier and fiercer side of Canucks. You’re about to see it in the following screenshots, where they’ve savagely roasted Americans, their neighbors south of the border.
Scroll down the list and check out some of the sickest burns of them all.
This post may include affiliate links.
Periodt
Medical Bills
Trying To Deport Outside The Us
Apart from their polite nature, Canadians share many common values. According to an article by Simon Fraser University, one of them is the uneasiness during confrontations.
“Generally speaking, Canadians tend to feel uncomfortable in situations where another person is acting aggressively or rudely,” an excerpt from the piece reads.
Life Expectancy Is The Best Product
Literacy Rates In America Are Still Dropping
The State Of Canada
Another trait mentioned in the article is the prioritization and respect for personal space. It noted how Canadians typically maintain an arm's-length distance between people and respect each other’s privacy.
Casual conversations between strangers are often light and less serious, primarily revolving around mundane topics like the weather. The article noted that people often avoid discussing sensitive issues, such as money and politics.
Indeed
This One Actually Made Me Literally Laugh Out Loud
Happy Thursday
This will be my fourth November in France and I am only now breaking from my expectations that this means something to anyone but me. We actually moved on Thanksgiving Day itself, and there was never a more thankful person than I was.
Canada’s reputation as a polite nation also has its unsavory side. In July, University of Ottawa researcher Dr. Karine Coen-Sanchez published a paper that highlighted the “polite racism” that’s been plaguing the country’s workforce.
Dr. Coen-Sanchez particularly highlighted how employees who are people of color, such as second-generation Haitians and Jamaican Canadians, experience systemic barriers in hiring, promotion, and daily interactions with colleagues.
It’s Not Brain Surgery
No doubt the rest of the world is winning on this one. And obamacare, despite whatever faults it may have, could have been a superb system for all if it hadn't been opposed by the conservatives so virulently before and after it was created. All they wanted was a political win, not a win for the people of the country they are supposedly representing.
Math Is Definitely Hard For Them
Shows you the status of their education. They are even signalling it with the upside down flag in their signature.
Manners
Dr. Coen-Sanchez defines polite racism as a “distinctly Canadian form of racial exclusion.” She notes that it’s the kind of discrimination that “hides behind civility, bureaucratic neutrality, and institutional politeness.”
Canada vs. America
Brutal
Saying that "Nous sommes canadiens" ("We are Canadians") is one of my favourite lines to use when introducing my spouse and myself in France. He likes it as well.
“I Never Knew (The Canada-Us Border) Existed“
“It is the art of saying no with a smile. It sounds like, ‘You’re not the right fit.’ It looks like praise without promotion. It’s the feedback that never mentions race — and yet race determines who gets in, who moves up, and who belongs,” she noted.
Dr. Coen-Sanchez also stated that while many institutions publicly pride themselves on promoting equity, they “privately center whiteness as the measure of professionalism.” In her words, diversity is a “symbolic” celebration, but being white is what “defines competence and belonging.”
“If It Wasn’t America’s Hat, No One Would Care About Canada”
And just where WAS Texas Senator Teddy Cruz during this time?
Canada And Mexico Will Be States Soon, So He Can Go There If He Wants
Well, They Can't Read. Murica
Ultimately, Dr. Coen-Sanchez calls for a genuine approach to equity, not one that is performative or a PR stunt. She urges “learning the language of racism” as it truly functions, focusing on both implicit bias and polite racism.