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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After “Unbothered Queen” Brutally Ignores Them
Meghan Markle with surf rescue team members at Bondi Beach during a visit overshadowed by the unbothered queen ignoring them.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After “Unbothered Queen” Brutally Ignores Them

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Bondi Beach took an unexpectedly awkward turn after a viral moment showed the royal duo being completely ignored by a female beachgoer, now dubbed the internet’s “unbothered queen.”

In clips capturing the moment, the woman didn’t so much as glance up as the Duke and Duchess passed right by, surrounded by cameras, lifeguards, and curious onlookers.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Bondi Beach took an unexpected turn after a viral moment involving an “unbothered” beachgoer.
  • The clip quickly ignited controversy online, with netizens harshly criticizing the non-working royals as “rude” and “poorly planned.”
  • The moment also drew attention to the couple’s four-day visit to Australia, raising questions about the perceived cold public reception they received.

“Meghan Harry Bondi parade upstaged by a cool indifference lady, love her vibe. Probably reading Betrayal,” wrote one netizen.

RELATED:

    A beachgoer at Bondi Beach went viral for completely ignoring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their visit last week

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling during a public event with people around them at Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Australia from April 14 to 18 on a privately funded tour, marking their return more than seven years after their 2018 royal visit.

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    Their trip, focused on mental health, community resilience, and support for veterans, saw the couple participate in several charitable events and commercial engagements across three major cities: Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney.

    During the final leg of their visit, on Friday, April 17, the couple traveled to Bondi Beach in Sydney to show support for the community following a tragic attack that occurred there on December 14 last year during a Hanukkah celebration.

    Meghan Markle interacting with surf rescue team members during Bondi Beach visit while Prince Harry looks on nearby.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Tweet debate about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being upstaged by an unbothered queen during their Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: DFWSuperAgent

    Two armed men opened fire on hundreds of families gathered for the celebration, reportedly leaving 15 deceased and 42 others severely injured and hospitalized.

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    Markle and Harry met privately with several survivors, who shared their harrowing experiences.

    They also visited the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club to thank volunteer lifeguards and emergency workers who played a crucial role in protecting the public during the tragedy.

    Crowd and camera crew at Bondi Beach as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are upstaged by an unbothered queen ignoring them.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being ignored during their Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: dennisrobertsAU

    After viewing artifacts and tributes related to the incident alongside representatives from the Sydney Jewish Museum, the couple stepped onto the beach.

    They were accompanied by photographers, beachgoers, and others gathered to observe a patient pickup demonstration using an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) conducted by lifesavers.

    While walking along the shore, the pair encountered a woman sunbathing on her towel and reading a book in a now-viral clip first obtained by the Daily Mail.

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    In a viral clip, an Australian woman refused to move, forcing Meghan and Harry, along with their team, to walk around her on the sand

    Tweet about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking past people while an unbothered woman ignores them, symbolizing public reaction.

    Image credits: velvet_paradox

    Unlike the surrounding crowds attempting to interact with the couple, she did not look up or move aside, prompting Harry, Meghan, and their team to adjust their path around her.

    Prince Harry reportedly noticed the moment and was seen laughing, even pointing her out to others to ensure they didn’t accidentally step on her.

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    The clip of the unfazed beachgoer has since gained traction online as a humorous example of “peak Bondi attitude.”

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    Crowd at Bondi Beach with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking nearby and a woman lying on sand in foreground.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Tweet by user Just Some Guy discussing an intelligent woman not simply following the leader, posted April 21, 2026.

    Image credits: JVoidhart13948

    One Reddit user summed it up, writing, “Bondi Beach goer give zero f**ks, refuses to move for crowds attending and filming Harry and Meghan, keeps reading her book.”

    Another person commented, “This is peak Bondi attitude from everyone.”

    “How rude of them to invade her personal space on the beach! But considering the source, I’m not surprised,” remarked a third.

    One user fumed online, “That was very rude of both Harry and Meghan… The arrogance to think you own the beach”

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach surrounded by crowd while an unbothered queen ignores them nearby.

    Image credits: uInterview

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    The woman, who remains unidentified, has not publicly stated why she chose not to move.

    Many observers defended her, noting that the beach is a public space and that she was there first. Some even criticized Meghan and Harry, suggesting the walk appeared poorly planned in a crowded setting.

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    One critic argued, “Why should she move and organize her day about what Harry and Meghan are doing? The beach is public, she can lay around wherever she wants.”

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their behavior during Bondi Beach visit, highlighting the unbothered queen ignoring them.

    Image credits: LucyBennet10

    “Whoever planned this event is the one who should’ve been more aware than just having a group of people walk around on a beach and literally walking over other people with no warning. That woman was engrossed in her book, you can see her literally lift her head up from reading.”

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    Others expressed, “I would be pi**ed if I was enjoying my vacation and suddenly got almost stepped on by a crowd of people filming others whose entire life is vacation. Come on, have some respect.”

    “They had to walk around the sunbathers who ignored them, and nobody turned up to see them at their opera house walkabout.”

    Many observers defended the “unbothered queen,” noting that the beach is a public space and that the woman was there first

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interacting with Bondi Beach surf rescue team during a public visit with onlookers in the background

    Image credits: BACKGRID

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    The comment referenced Markle and Harry’s visit to the Sydney Opera House later that same afternoon, where the turnout appeared noticeably small.

    Some even alleged that those present were merely “a tour group heading for a tour of the opera house.”

    “Looks like ordinary tourists milling around. That’s probably why they went there. They thought they could claim the crowd. Lol,” one user said.

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    Moreover, according to sources, one of Australia’s most popular families, the Irwins, reportedly kept their distance from the pair, allegedly due to their strong loyalty to the British royal family.

    According to a source who spoke to New Idea, “They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm [Royal Family].”

    The source also alleged that arranging a meeting between the Irwins and Markle and Harry “just wasn’t possible.”

    “Why are these former royals being so disrespectful as to walk over and through beach goers who were already there,” one critic wrote

    Tweet by user Harry Got Hustled about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being upstaged during Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: takebackusofa

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Bondi Beach while an unbothered queen ignores them during the encounter

    Image credits: starandseen

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    Tweet by Kenny Powers criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their Bondi Beach visit, mentioning an unbothered queen ignoring them.

    Image credits: RonMexico_7

    Tweet expressing concern about privacy and respect related to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bondi Beach visit incident.

    Image credits: SlimeNotSoShady

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being upstaged during Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: adiosmuchachos4

    Tweet by user Righty63 replying to LangmanVince about paperwork being more interesting, posted April 21, 2026.

    Image credits: righty63

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    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach ignored by unbothered queen during public visit outdoors.

    Image credits: jbe_001

    Alt text: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Bondi Beach, upstaged by an unbothered queen ignoring their presence.

    Image credits: 141Bennett

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing frustration about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Bondi Beach visit.

    Image credits: JankaMasarova

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
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    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her only mistake was not wearing a bikini - she'd have got even more attention and probably endorsements as a result. Still, she's spoken for the rest of the world (including the UK) who couldn't give a monkey's about these two.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her only mistake was not wearing a bikini - she'd have got even more attention and probably endorsements as a result. Still, she's spoken for the rest of the world (including the UK) who couldn't give a monkey's about these two.

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