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“Kind Of Insulting”: Robert De Niro’s Comments About Working With Ariana Grande Spark Backlash
Robert De Niro embracing a smiling woman, sparking backlash over comments about working with Ariana Grande.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Kind Of Insulting”: Robert De Niro’s Comments About Working With Ariana Grande Spark Backlash

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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What was meant to be a lighthearted remark has quickly snowballed into controversy, as veteran actor Robert De Niro finds himself under fire for comments about working with Ariana Grande.

The 82-year-old star’s words, now being called “kind of insulting” by fans, have sparked a wave of backlash online, with many questioning the tone and intent behind his statement.

Highlights
  • Robert De Niro’s unexpected comment about Ariana Grande has sparked a wave of backlash, with fans calling it “kind of insulting.”
  • The remarks have also reignited debate around the veteran star’s long list of on-screen collaborations with legends like Meryl Streep and Al Pacino.
  • The controversy deepened further as the film’s trailer drew criticism of its own, with viewers spotting a noticeable blunder in a key scene.

“Robert DeNiro… literally DESTROYING their own legacy in real time…” fumed one netizen.

RELATED:

    During a panel with co-star Ben Stiller last week in Las Vegas, Robert De Niro made headlines for his remarks about Ariana Grande

    Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande on set, sparking backlash over his comments about working with her.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    De Niro stars alongside Grande and Stiller in the upcoming fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, Focker-In-Law, scheduled for a wide theatrical release on November 25 this year.

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    Set over 15 years after Little Fockers, the story follows Stiller’s character, who now finds himself in the shoes of his father-in-law, played by De Niro.

    The central conflict begins when Stiller’s son, played by Skyler Gisondo, becomes engaged to Olivia Jones, Grande’s character, a strong-willed former FBI hostage negotiator.

    Robert De Niro in a casual setting, reacting with surprise as comments about working with Ariana Grande spark backlash.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Instagram comment mentioning age and flirting, reflecting backlash over Robert De Niro's comments about working with Ariana Grande.

    The film marks the first time De Niro has shared the big screen with the Oscar-nominated actress and singer.

    The first trailer dropped on Wednesday, April 15, coinciding with Robert’s appearance alongside Stiller at CinemaCon 2026, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where the duo unveiled the teaser to exhibitors and audiences.

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    Ariana Grande in a car applying pink lip gloss, related to Robert De Niro comments sparking backlash about working with her.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    As the trailer ended, De Niro reportedly gave Ariana exceptionally high praise, describing her as “probably the single most talented screen partner I’ve ever been lucky enough to share the screen with.”

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    In response, Stiller jokingly quipped, “In a way, she’s kind of like the new me.”

    Focker In-Law marks the first time that the 82-year-old veteran actor and Ariana share the big screen

    Robert De Niro with Ariana Grande in promotional image for Focker In-Law, related to comments backlash.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    User comment on social media discussing Robert De Niro’s comments about working with Ariana Grande causing backlash.

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    At one point, De Niro made a comment that many netizens dubbed a “harsh jab” at Ben, as he referenced Grande’s Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda in the Wicked franchise.

    He playfully asked his co-star, “She got an Oscar nomination. How many of those do you have?”

    As of this writing, Stiller has not received an Academy Award nomination, despite being in the industry for decades.

    Robert De Niro embracing a woman outdoors, sparking backlash over his comments about working with Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Instagram comment text reading Is cynthia threatening you with a small profile photo of the user prithikasrinivas displayed.

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    The remark, along with Robert’s praise for Grande, sparked backlash, largely because The Intern star has collaborated with several legendary actors over his career, including Meryl Streep, Joe Pesci, Jodie Foster, and Al Pacino.

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    One disappointed user wrote, “That’s kind of insulting to the actors you worked with…” while another added, “She’s not a terrible actor, but that’s one heck of a stretch considering the people he’s worked with. Either he didn’t say this, or its for publicity.”

    “I hate when even the best of the best have to say ridiculous things to sell a new movie,” remarked a third.

    Robert De Niro in a black shirt, reacting with surprise, amid backlash over his comments about working with Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Another comment read, “He was in the godfather with like 6 legendary actors but ya sure some random pop singer is better.”

    One netizen came to Ben’s defense, writing, “To be fair, Ben Stiller should have gotten an Oscar nomination for The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, still inexplicable that he didn’t.”

    “I really enjoy a lot of Ariana’s work but given his costar roster I find that a deeply silly thing to say,” wrote one disappointed fan

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    Robert De Niro sitting indoors in a black jacket, reacting with a skeptical expression during a filmed scene.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Instagram comment by user geographynow_official reacting with a statement perceived as insulting in response to Robert De Niro's remarks about Ariana Grande.

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    “We all knew deniro had lost his da*n mind but this takes it to a new level. Literally no one thinks this!”

    Amid the flood of negative reactions, a few supporters of the three-time Grammy winner pushed back.

    One wrote, “That man has been in movies for a whole lifetime so that’s quite the compliment!”

    Robert De Niro and Al Pacino seated in chairs during an interview discussing Robert De Niro’s comments about Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: GQVideos

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    Another argued, “Ariana Grande could play Michael Corleone [fictional character from Godfather], but Al Pacino could not sing God is A Women.”

    A third user said, “I already know her performance is gonna be amazing i can’t wait!!!”

    “He might mean all around talent though. She is an incredible singer, can act, and is also very funny. I can’t say that about Al Pacino or Meryl Streep.”

    Close-up of Ariana Grande with a subtle smile, relating to Robert De Niro's comments sparking backlash about working together.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying He really has lost the plot in response to Robert De Niro Ariana Grande backlash discussion.

    Apart from this latest controversy, the film’s trailer sparked backlash of its own due to a noticeable editing blunder.

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    In a bike race sequence between Grande and Stiller, viewers noticed upon closer inspection that the person falling off the bike was clearly a stunt double.

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    De Niro has worked with some of the most legendary stars in the industry, including Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, among others

    Ariana Grande with long hair and natural makeup in a casual setting, related to Robert De Niro's comments backlash.

    Image credits: UniversalPictures

    Highlighting the mistake, one netizen wrote, “Not a good look when you can see the stunt double in a trailer for a comedy movie.”

    Another added, “The way the double stunt look nothing like her,” while a third commented, “The double is taking me out.”

    The criticism also went as far as dissecting the God Is a Woman singer’s physical appearance, with many harshly dubbing her casting alongside stars like De Niro a “cash grab.”

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    While some viewers have criticized her casting, Ariana Grande herself has been vocal about her excitement to join the Meet the Parents franchise.

    During an appearance on the Today Show in November last year, she said, “I have grown up adoring Ben.”

    She added, “Every single person in the cast I have grown up worshipping, so to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true.”

    “I sincerely believe DeNiro has dementia… Ariana may be good, but hes worked with some of the greatest,” one critic wrote

    Social media reaction to Robert De Niro's comments about working with Ariana Grande sparks backlash online.

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    Comment on social media reacting to Robert De Niro's comments about working with Ariana Grande, sparking backlash.

    Commentary on Robert De Niro's controversial statements about working with Ariana Grande sparks backlash online.

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    Comment on social media reacting to Robert De Niro's controversial remarks about working with Ariana Grande sparking backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Robert De Niro's remarks about working with Ariana Grande.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Robert De Niro's controversial remarks about working with Ariana Grande.

    Comment on social media about Robert De Niro's comments on working with Ariana Grande sparking backlash.

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    User comment reacting to Robert De Niro’s insulting remarks about working with Ariana Grande, sparking backlash.

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    Amita Kumari

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