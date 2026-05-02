Meghan And Harry’s Bridge‑Burning Chaos As Insiders Reveal Fallout With Kardashians Among Other Problems

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under renewed scrutiny as reports indicate that their increasing number of fallouts is now directly undermining their influence in powerful circles.

Over time, insiders allege the couple’s relationships with fashion’s gatekeepers and reality TV royalty have quietly broken down.

The latest buzz comes as the pair were once again missing from the upcoming Met Gala guest list, an event controlled by one of the most influential names in fashion, Anna Wintour.

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Highlights Reports indicated a significant fallout between Meghan Markle and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Insiders claimed that major A-list figures, including the Kardashians, have distanced themselves from the couple.

The couple is reportedly facing mounting financial stress as major partnerships with platforms like Netflix have cooled and new business ventures remain in the testing phases.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fallout with Anna Wintour reportedly closed doors in fashion

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One of the most talked-about rifts is with Anna Wintour, who has long controlled access to the Met Gala and major fashion opportunities.

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According to insiders, tensions with Wintour began in 2019, when Markle collaborated with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. That decision reportedly did not sit well with Wintour at the time, leading to years of strained relations.

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“Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p***ed off Anna,” a source told The Daily Mail, adding, “Anna hates her. Meghan doesn’t want to pay and never returns things.”

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The situation had lasting effects. Afterward, Markle entered the fashion space by attending shows and pursuing brand deals.

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The Queen of fashion with the Queen of the UK.

Meghan Montecito is going to burst a foo-foo valve (as we say here in Australia) when she spies this photo of Queen Camilla with Anna Wintour! 🤯 #QueenCamilla#AnnaWintourpic.twitter.com/n9qLvmexOX — Hilltop Jennifer (@hilltopjennifer) April 30, 2026

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Without Wintour’s backing, insiders shared that it becomes difficult to secure top endorsements or even invitations.

“There’s nobody more influential in fashion than Wintour,” the source added.

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Beyond their issues in the fashion industry, reports revealed the Kardashians and other A-list figures have also pulled back

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Reports suggested that after an incident at Kris Jenner’s birthday party in October 2023, the Kardashians had distanced themselves from the couple.

The couple attended Jenner’s party in October 2023, but controversy followed when photos taken at the event and shared online were later removed. While Markle and Harry denied requesting the removal, Kim Kardashian reportedly claimed otherwise.

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Insiders alleged the relationship has cooled significantly.

“The Kardashians are over them,” one source said.

The fallout may have a wider impact, given the family’s influence on social media and in lifestyle branding, areas Markle is actively trying to grow.

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There are also claims that, earlier in 2023, Markle distanced herself from Lauren Sanchez Bezos, which may have further complicated her position in elite social circles.

“She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy,” a source alleged.

Furthermore, reports shared that the couple has been dealing with increasing financial pressure

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Beyond social fallouts, insiders say the couple’s financial pressures are increasing. “They need the money,” said an associate, citing costly security, travel, and their Montecito home. home.

As of 2024, Markle’s ventures, including As Ever, reportedly remain in testing. Meanwhile, major opportunities have slowed since last year.

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Since late 2023, Netflix, once a key partner, has reportedly stepped back. According to sources, executives grew frustrated and refused to engage without legal oversight.

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“They are worse at dealing with people than they are with business,” one insider said.

“They have truly lost the plot,” another source claimed. “She’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working.”

One more source added that the couple’s biggest issue may be how they handle relationships.

Meghan Sussex and Nicole Avant look stunning at Netflix’s BEEF Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker, April 10th 🥹💌- pic.twitter.com/BgD7LZOSrd — meghan updates🧸ྀི (@meghanmupdates) April 11, 2026

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“Unless someone is of use to them with money or unwavering attention, they always fall out with them.”

These mounting fallouts, dwindling brand deals, and repeated exclusions from high-profile events have led many to believe the couple’s predicament is more dire and far-reaching than previously understood.

“Meghan, Duchess of failures,” wrote one user

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