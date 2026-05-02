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Meghan And Harry’s Bridge‑Burning Chaos As Insiders Reveal Fallout With Kardashians Among Other Problems
Meghan Markle looking on, with Anna Wintour partially visible behind her. Focus on Meghan and Harry's dynamic.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan And Harry’s Bridge‑Burning Chaos As Insiders Reveal Fallout With Kardashians Among Other Problems

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under renewed scrutiny as reports indicate that their increasing number of fallouts is now directly undermining their influence in powerful circles.

Over time, insiders allege the couple’s relationships with fashion’s gatekeepers and reality TV royalty have quietly broken down.

The latest buzz comes as the pair were once again missing from the upcoming Met Gala guest list, an event controlled by one of the most influential names in fashion, Anna Wintour.

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    Highlights
    • Reports indicated a significant fallout between Meghan Markle and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
    • Insiders claimed that major A-list figures, including the Kardashians, have distanced themselves from the couple.
    • The couple is reportedly facing mounting financial stress as major partnerships with platforms like Netflix have cooled and new business ventures remain in the testing phases.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fallout with Anna Wintour reportedly closed doors in fashion

    Meghan and Harry smiling and holding hands, perhaps facing problems with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

    One of the most talked-about rifts is with Anna Wintour, who has long controlled access to the Met Gala and major fashion opportunities.

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    According to insiders, tensions with Wintour began in 2019, when Markle collaborated with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. That decision reportedly did not sit well with Wintour at the time, leading to years of strained relations.

    Meghan and Harry's image shows Meghan in a denim shirt, looking up, with Anna Wintour clapping in the background.

    Image credits: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    A tweet from Jayce saying, She's so not going to be at the Met Gala! This reflects Meghan and Harry's drama with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: joanne68535

    A Twitter post from Charlotte with a puffin avatar, replying, They must be sitting at home really wishing they had chosen a different path. This reflects the Meghan and Harry chaos and fallout with Kardashians.

    Image credits: Charlot59858327

    “Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p***ed off Anna,” a source told The Daily Mail, adding, “Anna hates her. Meghan doesn’t want to pay and never returns things.”

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    The situation had lasting effects. Afterward, Markle entered the fashion space by attending shows and pursuing brand deals.

    Meghan and Harry among a crowd, with Meghan smiling and waving. Insiders reveal fallout with Kardashians.

    Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

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    A tweet from Elizabeth Daley on April 30, 2026, mentions The Kardashians in relation to a perceived achievement.

    Image credits: Elizabe88508545

    Without Wintour’s backing, insiders shared that it becomes difficult to secure top endorsements or even invitations.

    “There’s nobody more influential in fashion than Wintour,” the source added.

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    Beyond their issues in the fashion industry, reports revealed the Kardashians and other A-list figures have also pulled back

    Reports suggested that after an incident at Kris Jenner’s birthday party in October 2023, the Kardashians had distanced themselves from the couple.

    The couple attended Jenner’s party in October 2023, but controversy followed when photos taken at the event and shared online were later removed. While Markle and Harry denied requesting the removal, Kim Kardashian reportedly claimed otherwise.

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    Insiders alleged the relationship has cooled significantly.

    “The Kardashians are over them,” one source said.

    The fallout may have a wider impact, given the family’s influence on social media and in lifestyle branding, areas Markle is actively trying to grow.

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    A Twitter post by Greenfeather1 on April 29, 2026, about Meghan and Harry, discussing celebrity fallout.

    Image credits: rgdunning13

    A tweet from Kathy about dishes breaking in Montecito, hinting at Meghan and Harry chaos and fallout with Kardashians.

    Image credits: kathyannkav

    There are also claims that, earlier in 2023, Markle distanced herself from Lauren Sanchez Bezos, which may have further complicated her position in elite social circles.

    “She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy,” a source alleged.

    Furthermore, reports shared that the couple has been dealing with increasing financial pressure

    Meghan and Harry taking a selfie with a group of smiling children and adults. The couple interacts happily, amidst rumors of fallout with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

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    Beyond social fallouts, insiders say the couple’s financial pressures are increasing. “They need the money,” said an associate, citing costly security, travel, and their Montecito home. home.

    As of 2024, Markle’s ventures, including As Ever, reportedly remain in testing. Meanwhile, major opportunities have slowed since last year.

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    Since late 2023, Netflix, once a key partner, has reportedly stepped back. According to sources, executives grew frustrated and refused to engage without legal oversight.

     

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    “They are worse at dealing with people than they are with business,” one insider said.

    “They have truly lost the plot,” another source claimed. “She’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working.”

    One more source added that the couple’s biggest issue may be how they handle relationships.

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    “Unless someone is of use to them with money or unwavering attention, they always fall out with them.”

    These mounting fallouts, dwindling brand deals, and repeated exclusions from high-profile events have led many to believe the couple’s predicament is more dire and far-reaching than previously understood.

    “Meghan, Duchess of failures,” wrote one user

    A tweet from RCM criticizing A-Listers like The Kardashians and Lauren Sanchez, implying issues similar to Meghan and Harry's chaos.

    Image credits: RCM85251

    A tweet from June Harris asks, "How do you burn bridges you never even had?" about Meghan and Harry's drama.

    Image credits: juniemoon35

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    A tweet by Keysyez, featuring a cat profile pic, discussing Meghan and Harry's chaos and relationship with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: Keysez1

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    A tweet from Naught WNL suggesting self-reflection for shattered relationships, implying chaos like Meghan and Harry's with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: M2andCo

    A tweet from KaRa09 stating Megan will make the rules and Harry has to follow, referencing Meghan and Harry's dynamic.

    Image credits: KRaa62

    A tweet from @NikonJane71 criticizing Meghan's actions and their fallout with Kardashians. The tweet reads, "DELUSIONAL NUT".

    Image credits: NikonJane71

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    A tweet from AliceGrace on May 2, 2026, about Meghan and Harry, and their chaos with the Kardashians, expressing strong opinions.

    Image credits: AliceGrace1019

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    A tweet from @GrannyMarkle, @MegsVisionBoard, saying Meghan, Duchess of Failures, amid chaos, Kardashians fallout.

    Image credits: MegsVisionBoard

    A tweet from Larry Johnson saying "But she's still a victim" in response to Meghan and Harry's drama with the Kardashians.

    Image credits: LarryLJohnson

    A tweet by Defenestrate criticizing Meghan and Harry for making their own rules, calling them immature and defiant. Fallout with Kardashians.

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    Image credits: Defenestrate123

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anybody really give a toss what happens to them?

    2
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    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't quite understand the focus on them. I mean, what with Harry being only the fifth in the line of succession and both of them not being working royals, they are not really relevant anymore, are they? As I see it, they are all talk and no trousers, so to speak.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anybody really give a toss what happens to them?

    2
    2points
    reply
    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't quite understand the focus on them. I mean, what with Harry being only the fifth in the line of succession and both of them not being working royals, they are not really relevant anymore, are they? As I see it, they are all talk and no trousers, so to speak.

    2
    2points
    reply
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