“Gravity Will Always Win”: Internet Reacts To Kris Jenner Reported Dissatisfaction With Her $100k Facelift

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Kris Jenner has received heavy backlash online after reports claimed she is unhappy with her $100,000 facelift, less than a year after undergoing the procedure.

The 70-year-old reality star, who debuted her refreshed look in May 2025, is now reportedly considering a revision as she feels the results haven’t held up as expected.

The news quickly caught attention online, with many users criticizing her reaction.

Highlights Reports suggested that Kris Jenner is unhappy with the results of her $100,000 facelift.

Insiders claimed Jenner feels "mad as hell" about the outcome.

Social media users have criticized the 70-year-old’s desire for a revision, with many noting that "gravity always wins".

“Gravity will always win,” one person wrote.

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Kris Jenner reportedly “not happy” with facelift results and wants a revision

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According to RadarOnline, Jenner is “mad as hell” over how her facelift has turned out.

Sources claimed that the results are already “slipping,” prompting her to look into getting a revision procedure.

“She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision,” an insider shared, adding that she feels the facelift “has not held the way she expected.”

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The report also suggested that Jenner has been comparing her appearance to other celebrities.

“She’s mad that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good,” the source said, noting that Jenner feels her results are “fading in comparison.”

This comes months after Jenner first revealed her facelift publicly.

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Speaking to Vogue Arabia, she said, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself.”

She also addressed her views on aging, adding, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself… For me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

As reports of her unhappiness went viral, online users criticized her expectations

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As the reports spread, social media users didn’t hold back. Many questioned Jenner’s expectations, especially given her age and long history with cosmetic procedures.

“She can just accept that she’s old like any normal person would/should,” one user wrote, while another added, “She’s nearly 100 years old, she’s never going to look 30 years old again.. wake up, grandma,” another added.

Others focused on the physical limits of cosmetic procedures.

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“You can only pull your face skin back so much till it starts saying hello, no, not again,” one comment read.

“She pulls that face any tighter, her ears will be on the back of her head,” another joked.

“Facelifts at old age are like stretching an old rubber band,” added one more.

Kris Jenner’s facelift had previously gone viral after fans praised her transformation

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Interestingly, Jenner’s facelift initially received a very different reaction.

When she first stepped out with her new look in 2025, many fans praised the transformation, with some even mistaking her for her daughters, Kim or Kendall.

At the time, her surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, was confirmed to be behind the procedure. Known as a “facelift maestro,” he has worked with several high-profile clients.

Jenner herself leaned into the attention, even addressing the procedure publicly and sharing details about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

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She explained that her decision was personal and meant to help her feel confident.

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves,” she told Page Six.

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At one point, her refreshed appearance even sparked confusion online, with fans saying they had to do a “double take” because she looked so much like her daughters.

Kris Jenner also has a long history of cosmetic procedures over the years

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This isn’t Jenner’s first cosmetic procedure. Over the years, she has openly discussed multiple enhancements, including breast augmentation in the 1980s, later revised with smaller implants and a lift.

She has also undergone earlobe surgery, which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has admitted to using “Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that.”

Dr. Frederick Weniger, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Hilton Head, South Carolina, has also speculated that she may have had additional procedures.

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“Her lower face, particularly the jawline and neck, shows the hallmarks of surgical lifting, likely a facelift and neck lift that was first performed years ago to tighten laxity and redefine her profile without creating an overdone look,” he told Glam.

In a moment on The Kardashians, Jenner even joked about her appearance, saying her nose is “probably the only thing” on her face that’s real.

Despite criticism, Jenner continued to defend her approach to aging

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

While the latest reports have triggered backlash, Jenner has consistently defended her choices when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

She has made it clear that her decisions are personal and tied to how she feels about herself.

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Speaking about her facelift, she said, “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

Image credits: krisjenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She also addressed criticism around aging, adding, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

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Explaining her perspective further, Jenner noted, “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don’t want to do anything — then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

“And here I thought she had just gotten a new head,” wrote one user

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