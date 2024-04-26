Meghan Markle Mocked For Sending Lifestyle Brand Jam To Kris Jenner: “Could Not Sink Any Lower”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand launch has drawn more criticism after reports that Kris Jenner was the 13th person out of 50 exclusive A-listers to be gifted with the duchess’ new line of strawberry jams.

Taking to her social media on Wednesday (April 24), the 68-year-old momager shared a photo of her royal surprise, The New York Post reported.

“Thank you,” Kris wrote, tagging American Riviera Orchard as she also showed off a handwritten note with her name, which had been signed by Meghan.

The Suits star also reportedly sent a basket of her fruity spread accompanied by lemons to Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Tracee Ellis Ross, and her former Suits castmate, Abigail Spencer.

Meghan Markle’s strawberry jam brand faced more scrutiny as Kris Jenner became one of the privileged few to receive it

Share icon

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Kris Jenner

Share icon

Image credits: Kris Jenner

Nevertheless, Meghan’s actions often attract scrutiny, and her PR gift baskets only amplified this, resulting in substantial backlash from royal critics on social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It’s not the Royal Family piggybacking off Meghan Markle by promoting their jam, it’s Meghan launching a brand off the back of the Princess of Wales. The Sussex Squad are dumb AF,” a person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user commented: “Must of been a late delivery…lemons look wilted?”

Meghan sent a basket of her jam to Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Tracee Ellis Ross, and her ex-castmate, Abigail Spencer

Share icon

Image credits: traceeellisross

Share icon

Image credits: Getty

Someone else penned: “Meghan Markle could not sink any lower. Nobody decent will have anything to do with her.”

An additional commentator shared: “Does Meghan truly expect Kris Jenner to be impressed by strawberry jam in a bowl of bruised lemons and shredded paper?

“This whole business venture is a lemon. Does anyone believe she’ll ever actually sell jam?”

Meghan launched American Riviera Orchard in March, with royal watchers speculating that the brand’s logo was her own calligraphy

Share icon

Share icon

Nevertheless, many X users came to the duchess’ defense, as a person wrote: “In their desperate attempt, I don’t think royalists realized how deranged they truly are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another individual chimed in: “Meghan Markle’s hate is so forced because what the hell do you mean you’re bothered and losing your sh*t over a lady sending jars of jam to her friends!?!???”

Someone added: “Can anyone explain to me why the homely white women are upset about Meghan Markle sending out jars of jam?”

Meghan Markle’s gift to Kris Jenner drew backlash on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror: “So far, the jams have been sent to only 50 people.

“This suggests that it will be an exclusive and limited edition item.

“It has already been reported a single jam jar could cost three figures.”

Share icon

“I believe that is entirely likely from what we have seen so far.

“This is not rare for a celebrity brand.

“Therefore, my estimation is that American Riveria Orchard in under a year could make Meghan seven figures.

“It is entirely possible for the brand to make multi-seven figures by the end of next year.”

People had divided opinions about the duchess’ new business venture

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The 42-year-old mom-of-two launched American Riviera Orchard in March, with royal watchers speculating that the brand’s logo was in the Duchess of Sussex’s own calligraphy.

The brand’s trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves, including jellies, jams, and nut butter, alongside table place card holders specified to be “not of precious metal,” The Guardian reported.

Share icon

Share icon