Kris Jenner stunned the world earlier this year when she went under the knife for a $100,00 facelift and emerged looking like one of her daughters.

The reality star, who manages all of her famous children’s careers, was so pleased with the results that she invited her plastic surgeon to her 70th birthday bash in November.

Kris has described the age-defying procedure as her interpretation of “aging gracefully.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also drew attention after she began wearing gloves following the facelift, with some people claiming she was trying to hide the fact that her hands didn’t match her youthful-looking face.

Kris Jenner has responded to a viral theory about her appearance following her widely discussed facelift

Kris Jenner smiling in a pinstripe suit and white shirt, showcasing hands after viral $100k facelift reveal.

Image credits: krisjenner

At her birthday party, she wore long black opera gloves, prompting fans to question whether she would ever show her hands in public again.

Kris Jenner in a red gown and black gloves at a formal event, highlighting her hands after viral facelift news.

Image credits: krisjenner

But that’s exactly what she did when she touched down in St. Barts on Tuesday (December 30). Kris ditched her gloves and opted for an all-white outfit to kick off her vacation.

Her latest appearance put an end to speculation that the “momager” had undergone a cosmetic procedure on her hands as well.

Many people speculated that Kris would hide her hands forever or undergo surgery because they didn’t match her face

A close-up of aging hands showing wrinkles and veins, highlighting hands after viral $100k facelift reveal.

Image credits: WarriorNight007

A Reddit thread titled “Hands don’t lie” went viral in October, with users suggesting Kris would either hide her hands forever or get work done on them.

“I swear I’ve seen people inject filler and stuff into their hands,” one Redditor commented.

“I don’t think a surgery like that exists 😆” said another, to which a separate user replied, “She will make it exist.”

Social media post referencing the hands never lie phrase related to Kris Jenner’s viral $100k facelift discussion.

Image credits: gemclipz

“Watch her start wearing gloves now!! ‘New fashion statement,’” read another comment.

“Filters can’t hide everything, Ms. Jenner,” one critic wrote.

Others questioned the star’s decision to undergo a facelift, writing, “I just don’t get this obsession with agelessness. A face tells a story, a life well lived.”

Many users jumped to Kris’ defense, stating, “She looks good and doesn’t owe it to anyone to have a face or hands that look a certain way.”

Kris Jenner in white outfit and sunglasses, walking outdoors by water, hands visible after viral $100k facelift news.

Image credits: DSDLV / SplashNews.com

One user complimented her facelift results. “If the pic is not filtered she clearly had a good plastic surgeon. It looks quite natural compared to most others.”

Some commenters said Kris now looked exactly like her second daughter, Kim Kardashian, or even her youngest, Kylie Jenner.

Similar remarks were made when she was photographed with her longtime boyfriend, 45-year-old Corey Gamble, with people noting that she now appeared younger than him.

Kris Jenner shows her hands without gloves in public, sparking talks about her viral $100k facelift transformation.

Image credits: Starkclips_

Twitter post mentioning Kris Jenner in a humorous comment related to a viral $100k facelift and hands never lie phrase.

Image credits: BlackxJohnny17

The mom of six, who first underwent plastic surgery in the 1980s, previously sparked chatter about an alleged cosmetic procedure on her hands when she shared an Instagram photo showing her hand wrapped in bandages in 2016.

Her representatives quickly addressed the speculation, clarifying that she had undergone a procedure for health reasons.

The 70-year-old “momager” said her facelift is her own version of “aging gracefully”

Close-up of Kris Jenner’s hand without gloves, showcasing her rings and natural skin after viral $100k facelift.

Image credits: DSDLV / SplashNews.com

Kris Jenner ditches gloves in public revealing hands after viral $100k facelift discussions with close-up on aged hands.

Image credits: vinhlegacy

Kris Jenner seen publicly without gloves for the first time after viral $100k facelift, highlighting hands reveal truth.

Image credits: jt0hny

The results of Kris’ facelift, performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine, were reportedly so impressive that the pair came up with a password for prospective patients seeking the exact same procedure.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the A-lister revealed that Dr. Levine has received multiple calls from people claiming to know her.

Kris came up with a password with her surgeon, Dr. Steven M. Levine, following the $100k procedure

Woman with short blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket and gold necklace, representing viral facelift and hands never lie concept.

Image credits: krisjenner

“He didn’t want the attention, which I loved,” Kris shared. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I’m Kris Jenner’s best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

Kris Jenner in brown suit and large sunglasses, showing hands without gloves after viral $100k facelift reveal.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Tweet reading hands will always tell a story the face n body are forced to hide with eye emojis, posted at 5:36 AM Dec 17 2025.

Image credits: tlale_onalenna

Tweet text commenting on Kris Jenner’s hands after her viral $100k facelift, mentioning skin pulled down to hands.

Image credits: himothyduncan69

Kris has always been an open book when it comes to her cosmetic enhancements.

During an episode of The Kardashians, she joked that her nose might be “the only real thing” left on her face.

The matriarch said she hopes to “inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself.”

Kris has undergone many cosmetic procedures over the years, including breast augmentation and earlobe reduction

Kris Jenner’s hands shown in public without gloves, highlighting changes after viral $100k facelift in close-up image.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kris previously underwent a facelift in 2011 performed by Dr. Garth Fisher. She has also admitted to having Botox, a breast augmentation in the 1980s, and earlobe reduction in 2018.

After her most recent facelift, she sat down for an interview with Vogue Arabia, telling the magazine that she wanted a “refresh.”

Kris Jenner without gloves in public, showcasing her hands after viral $100k facelift in a leopard print coat.

Image credits: krisjenner

Screenshot of a social media comment praising appearance amid discussion of Kris Jenner ditching gloves after viral facelift.

Image credits: MiniBirkin

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she shared in August.

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

Kris is known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and managing all of her six children’s careers

Kris Jenner standing confidently in a purple outfit showing her hands after viral $100k facelift reveal.

Image credits: krisjenner

In April, netizens were equally fixated on Sharon Osbourne’s appearance, leaving harsh comments about her feet under a photo that showed her sitting on a sofa with her grandson, Sidney.

Kris Jenner poses in a burgundy outfit showing hands after viral $100k facelift and ditching gloves in public.

Image credits: krisjenner

Twitter reply discussing hands aging and Botox, mentioning the viral $100k facelift and hands never lie keyword.

Image credits: therealmsglover

Kris Jenner seen without gloves in public, sparking buzz about viral $100k facelift and hands transformation.

Image credits: qweenmunekita

The former X Factor judge was accused of Photoshopping her face to appear younger but “forgetting” to edit her bare feet.

Sharon has also been open about the beauty procedures she has undergone over the years.

Sharon Osbourne faced critical comments about her appearance after sharing a photo of herself sitting barefoot on a sofa

Kris Jenner sitting on a couch with a child and dog, showing hands without gloves after viral facelift news.

Image credits: sharonosbourne

The 73-year-old TV personality shared her regret about a facelift with The Sunday Times in an interview published in 2022, calling the procedure “horrendous.”

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

Kris Jenner sitting barefoot on a vintage sofa reading a book, showing hands without gloves after viral facelift news.

Image credits: sharonosbourne

Sharon said she looked at the surgeon after the operation and told them, “You’ve got to be f***ing joking” when she first saw the results.

Her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had a similar reaction. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”

Kris Jenner without gloves in public, showing hands after viral $100k facelift reveal.

Many fans defended Kris Jenner amid a wave of negative comments about her hands



Kris Jenner without gloves in public, showing hands after viral $100k facelift news.

Kris Jenner without gloves in public, revealing hands after viral $100k facelift and extensive hand care.

Kris Jenner appears in public without gloves, revealing hands after viral $100k facelift discussion.

Text comment on a forum by Sad_Palpitation6844 humorously referencing the phrase the hands never lie related to Kris Jenner’s facelift.

Comment text on a white background discussing aging hands and youthful face appearance in relation to Kris Jenner’s facelift.

Kris Jenner shows hands without gloves in public amid viral $100k facelift discussions highlighting hands' appearance.

Kris Jenner appearing in public without gloves, showing hands after viral $100k facelift discussions.

Kris Jenner removes gloves in public revealing hands after viral $100k facelift, highlighting the phrase the hands never lie.

Kris Jenner ditches gloves in public, revealing hands after viral $100k facelift and beauty transformation.

Comment text urging people to use sunscreen on their hands, referencing the importance of hand care after a viral facelift.

Kris Jenner without gloves in public, revealing her hands after a viral $100k facelift transformation.

Kris Jenner appearing in public without gloves for the first time after viral $100k facelift revealing her hands.

Kris Jenner showing hands without gloves in public after her viral $100k facelift reveal.

