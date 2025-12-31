“The Hands Never Lie”: Kris Jenner Finally Ditches Gloves In Public After Viral $100k Facelift
Kris Jenner stunned the world earlier this year when she went under the knife for a $100,00 facelift and emerged looking like one of her daughters.
The reality star, who manages all of her famous children’s careers, was so pleased with the results that she invited her plastic surgeon to her 70th birthday bash in November.
Kris has described the age-defying procedure as her interpretation of “aging gracefully.”
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also drew attention after she began wearing gloves following the facelift, with some people claiming she was trying to hide the fact that her hands didn’t match her youthful-looking face.
Kris Jenner has responded to a viral theory about her appearance following her widely discussed facelift
At her birthday party, she wore long black opera gloves, prompting fans to question whether she would ever show her hands in public again.
But that’s exactly what she did when she touched down in St. Barts on Tuesday (December 30). Kris ditched her gloves and opted for an all-white outfit to kick off her vacation.
Her latest appearance put an end to speculation that the “momager” had undergone a cosmetic procedure on her hands as well.
Many people speculated that Kris would hide her hands forever or undergo surgery because they didn’t match her face
A Reddit thread titled “Hands don’t lie” went viral in October, with users suggesting Kris would either hide her hands forever or get work done on them.
“I swear I’ve seen people inject filler and stuff into their hands,” one Redditor commented.
“I don’t think a surgery like that exists 😆” said another, to which a separate user replied, “She will make it exist.”
“Watch her start wearing gloves now!! ‘New fashion statement,’” read another comment.
“Filters can’t hide everything, Ms. Jenner,” one critic wrote.
Others questioned the star’s decision to undergo a facelift, writing, “I just don’t get this obsession with agelessness. A face tells a story, a life well lived.”
Many users jumped to Kris’ defense, stating, “She looks good and doesn’t owe it to anyone to have a face or hands that look a certain way.”
One user complimented her facelift results. “If the pic is not filtered she clearly had a good plastic surgeon. It looks quite natural compared to most others.”
Some commenters said Kris now looked exactly like her second daughter, Kim Kardashian, or even her youngest, Kylie Jenner.
Similar remarks were made when she was photographed with her longtime boyfriend, 45-year-old Corey Gamble, with people noting that she now appeared younger than him.
The mom of six, who first underwent plastic surgery in the 1980s, previously sparked chatter about an alleged cosmetic procedure on her hands when she shared an Instagram photo showing her hand wrapped in bandages in 2016.
Her representatives quickly addressed the speculation, clarifying that she had undergone a procedure for health reasons.
The 70-year-old “momager” said her facelift is her own version of “aging gracefully”
The results of Kris’ facelift, performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine, were reportedly so impressive that the pair came up with a password for prospective patients seeking the exact same procedure.
Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the A-lister revealed that Dr. Levine has received multiple calls from people claiming to know her.
Kris came up with a password with her surgeon, Dr. Steven M. Levine, following the $100k procedure
Image credits: krisjenner
“He didn’t want the attention, which I loved,” Kris shared. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I’m Kris Jenner’s best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”
Kris has always been an open book when it comes to her cosmetic enhancements.
During an episode of The Kardashians, she joked that her nose might be “the only real thing” left on her face.
The matriarch said she hopes to “inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself.”
Kris has undergone many cosmetic procedures over the years, including breast augmentation and earlobe reduction
Kris previously underwent a facelift in 2011 performed by Dr. Garth Fisher. She has also admitted to having Botox, a breast augmentation in the 1980s, and earlobe reduction in 2018.
After her most recent facelift, she sat down for an interview with Vogue Arabia, telling the magazine that she wanted a “refresh.”
“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she shared in August.
“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”
Kris is known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and managing all of her six children’s careers
In April, netizens were equally fixated on Sharon Osbourne’s appearance, leaving harsh comments about her feet under a photo that showed her sitting on a sofa with her grandson, Sidney.
The former X Factor judge was accused of Photoshopping her face to appear younger but “forgetting” to edit her bare feet.
Sharon has also been open about the beauty procedures she has undergone over the years.
Sharon Osbourne faced critical comments about her appearance after sharing a photo of herself sitting barefoot on a sofa
The 73-year-old TV personality shared her regret about a facelift with The Sunday Times in an interview published in 2022, calling the procedure “horrendous.”
“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”
Sharon said she looked at the surgeon after the operation and told them, “You’ve got to be f***ing joking” when she first saw the results.
Her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had a similar reaction. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”
