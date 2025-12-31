ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed observer to notice certain similarities among the individuals in Donald Trump’s inner circle: heavy, “cakey” makeup with eyelash extensions, a so-called Texan blowout, an artificial tan, a narrow-bridged nose, and exaggerated Botox and lip fillers.

Combined, these features form what has come to be known as the “Mar-a-Lago face,” a look synonymous with artificiality and a lack of subtlety.

Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s complex in Palm Beach, Florida, which he acquired in 1985. The property reportedly spans 126 rooms and 62,500 square feet (5,810 square meters), serving as the unofficial second White House, where the president invites many of his closest allies.

Social media first sparked discussion of the “Mar-a-Lago” aesthetic after users began sharing before-and-after images of men and women who either work in the White House or are closely connected to the US President.

Amanda Till, a Palm Beach-based tech businesswoman, told The New York Post that she had recently spent around $55,000 on various cosmetic procedures in order to feel a sense of belonging.

“A lot of us who support the president want to look our best,” the Mar-a-Lago visitor said. “It makes you feel like you’re part of something. Everyone here is someone.”

Here are ten of of the most talked-about transformations that embody the “Mar-a-Lago” look.