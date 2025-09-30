Woman’s ‘Kybella’ Face Transformation Stuns People After Her Extreme Recovery Phase Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, excess fat under the chin can be a source of insecurity. Even with a healthy lifestyle, this stubborn area is often resistant to diet and exercise, leading some to seek cosmetic treatments for a more defined jawline.

One of them was Morgan Cohen, who went viral with a before-and-after video after trying Kybella, an FDA-approved treatment that breaks down fat cells under the chin.

Highlights Kybella is the only FDA-approved injectable that permanently destroys fat cells under the chin.

Recovery from Kybella often involves significant swelling lasting about a week, sometimes extending up to a month, experts said.

Off-label Kybella use on other body parts isn’t FDA-approved and may result in unexpected side effects.

While many praised her transformation, which gave her a noticeably slimmer face, others shared their own experiences with the treatment and voiced concerns about the extreme swelling that can occur during recovery.

“I wanna do Kybella, how long until all the swelling went away?” one user asked in the comments on Morgan’s video, which has garnered 1.2 million likes.

Young woman showing clear skin and natural look after Kybella face treatment during her recovery phase at home.

Kybella is a non-invasive, FDA-approved injectable treatment for targeting the stubborn "double chin"



“Glad it worked for you! Kybella did absolutely nothing for me 😭” said another.

“I don’t think you understand, you just changed my life,” read a third comment, which received 33,000 likes.

Morgan admitted that she initially regretted trying Kybella but was ultimately happy with the results.

“You will go through a phase where you’re like, ‘Why did I do this to myself?’ For three weeks, my face was swollen. I looked like Quagmire from Family Guy,” she told USA Today. “But then when the swelling goes down, your face starts to look the most snatched it’s ever looked in your life.”

Young woman with hoop earrings and natural makeup showcasing her Kybella face transformation after recovery.



Bored Panda spoke with several experts to learn how Kybella works and to help people determine if they are good candidates for the treatment.

Kybella (deoxycholic acid) is the only FDA-approved injectable treatment for reducing the “double chin” in adults. Unlike Botox, its effects are permanent.

According to the manufacturer, it can be used as an alternative to surgery for patients who are unhappy with fat under their chin and have not seen improvement with diet and exercise.

Dr. Monica Li, founder of Vancouver Skin and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia, said most adults with submental fat can receive Kybella injections.

The treatment is recommended for adults with under-chin fat who have not responded to diet and exercise

However, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or with an active infection or inflammatory skin condition (e.g. eczema, psoriasis) at the site of injection should avoid the treatment.

Asked about Morgan’s side effects, Dr. Li explained, “Substantial swelling during recovery is not uncommon and is related to the amount of Kybella injected.

Hand wearing medical glove holding syringe, representing Kybella treatment for facial fat reduction and transformation.



“The swelling is related to inflammation that is triggered by the way Kybella works – permanent destruction of fat cells at the injected site. Swelling usually lasts about a week, but some individuals may experience this up to a month.”

In addition to localized swelling, Dr. Li said other common side effects include bruising, tenderness, numbness of the skin in the treated area, and redness.

More serious risks, she added, include nerve injury (which can lead to an asymmetrical smile or facial muscle weakness), difficulty swallowing, and skin breakdown, ulceration, or infection at the injection site.

Morgan Cohen went viral after sharing her before-and-after transformation

Woman's Kybella face transformation showing progress during extreme recovery phase in a series of three photos.



Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York, said that Kybella is an effective non-surgical option for reducing fat in the submental (double chin) area.

“It works best for people with a double chin but not loose skin,” he clarified. “Patients with loose skin may be better suited for a neck lift or facelift.”

The plastic surgeon also noted patients should expect significant swelling.

“Kybella works by disruption of the fat cells leading to absorption by the body. This can lead to extreme temporary swelling – which is actually a good sign that it is working.

“Kybella generally takes 2 to 4 treatments spread out monthly. Each subsequent treatment usually has less swelling as there is less fat left to digest.”



According to the expert, most people need two to four treatments to see results, as “one treatment is rarely enough, and patients may not see a difference until after the second treatment.”

Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, a double board-certified plastic surgeon at Kare Plastic Surgery and Skin Health Clinic in Los Angeles, said he “rarely” uses Kybella, explaining that “there is a notable risk of persistent swelling that undermines our ability to suggest the treatment as a quick, non-invasive lunchtime procedure.”

Young woman in denim outfit poses indoors, showcasing her Kybella face transformation after extreme recovery phase.



Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick Treacy, a dermatologist and cosmetic medicine specialist at Ailesbury Clinic, noted that Morgan’s experience of three weeks of swelling is “rather unusual in duration” but “aligns with clinical observations.”

Still, the Dublin-based dermatologist prefers Lipodissolve, an alternative fat-dissolving injection not FDA-approved in the United States. Dr. Treacy said it can achieve comparable or superior fat reduction in a single session and is more affordable than Kybella, adding that he finds Kybella’s approval process and its pricing “less justifiable” than Lipodissolve.

“While I favor Lipodissolve, Kybella remains a valid option under appropriate medical supervision, especially for patients in the US where it is widely available,” he concluded.

Kybella is most effective for patients with a double chin but not loose or sagging skin

Before and after photos of a woman’s Kybella face transformation showing a slimmer jawline after recovery.



The FDA has only evaluated Kybella for use under the chin, and it is not approved or recommended for use in any other areas of the body. But Morgan said she was satisfied after using the product to target the “stubborn fat” in her underarm area, which made her feel more confident wearing tops with spaghetti straps.

Because off-label uses of Kybella have not been evaluated for safety and effectiveness, Dr. Li said outcomes “may vary, including no improvement of the treated area, and unexpected side effects may develop.”

Dr. Schafer said the treatment should not be used near nerves and is not good for large areas. It is also not a substitute for liposuction, but “sometimes can be used after liposuction if there are any lumps or slight asymmetry as a quick fix,” he added.

If you have received or are considering receiving these injections, the FDA recommends informing your regular health care provider. It also warns against purchasing fat-dissolving products online and attempting to inject them yourself.

Comment about woman’s Kybella face transformation mentioning her mouth open after swelling reduction in viral recovery phase.

In the comments, some social media users shared their experiences with Kybella

Comment on social media post showing text i actually see a big difference about woman’s Kybella face transformation viral recovery phase.



Comment on social media post about self-reflection, captioned with 953 likes by user cinnamon.



Comment on social media post discussing a woman's Kybella face transformation and her extreme recovery phase going viral.



Comment on social media featuring a confused user questioning what is happening, relating to a woman’s Kybella face transformation.



Comment on social media from user sharing experience of swelling during Kybella face transformation recovery phase.



User comment saying "So worth it though!" with a heart icon showing 5 likes on a social media platform.



Comment from a woman sharing her positive experience with Kybella for double chin after two sessions.



Comment discussing a woman's Kybella face transformation and recovery, mentioning 13 years in the industry and ice treatment.



User profile photo of a woman named Lindsey alongside her comment saying she does not want it.



Comment discussing Kybella treatment expressing personal opinion on undergoing the procedure versus supporting others.



Comment from user Bee expressing interest in Kybella treatment but concerns about complications, now preferring lypo.



User comment questioning if Kybella treatment affects future facelift results, seeking validation from experts.



User comment discussing concerns about Kybella and potential complications compared to future facelift procedures.

