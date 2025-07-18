Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Awkward Reaction To Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Cover Goes Viral
Sarah Jessica Parker showing an awkward expression during a television interview with colorful books in the background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Awkward Reaction To Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Cover Goes Viral

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker was caught off guard when asked to weigh in on Lauren Sánchez’s wedding-themed Vogue cover

While the segment was meant to be lighthearted, Parker’s awkward silence and response raised eyebrows, especially given her history of strong fashion opinions and multiple Vogue covers of her own.

Highlights
  • Sarah Jessica Parker gave a surprisingly awkward response when asked about Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.
  • Sánchez appeared on the cover of Vogue the same day as her extravagant wedding to Amazon co-founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.
  • Parker, who is usually quick with words, stumbled during a game on Watch What Happens Live.
    Lauren Sánchez stunned in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for her Vogue cover

    Sarah Jessica Parker with a perplexed expression during a talk show, highlighting her awkward reaction to Vogue cover news.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    On the day of her grand, $50-million wedding to Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez appeared on the cover of Vogue

    The issue featured an interview, as well as photos of Sánchez posing in a custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown with lace sleeves, a high neck, and a dramatic veil. The dress reportedly took more than 900 hours to create, according to theDaily Mail.

    Sarah Jessica Parker sitting awkwardly during a TV interview reacting to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover photo.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    The couple’s multi-day wedding event was held in Venice, Italy. It was a grand celebration that saw luxury-filled events, including a foam party at the Amazon co-founder’s $500 million yacht, a pajama-themed get-together, and a long list of celebrity guests.

    Big names like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump were all present to witness the festivities.

    Sánchez’s Vogue cover timed with her ceremony added an extra layer of spectacle to the wedding, prompting a flurry of reactions online.

    SJP gave a hesitant verdict during an on-air game with Andy Cohen

    Lauren Sánchez on Vogue cover wearing a white lace wedding dress outdoors with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Just days later, Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and participated in a segment called “Hello, Lover or Leave It,” where host Andy Cohen asked her to react to trending topics. 

    When Cohen brought up Sánchez’s Vogue moment, Parker appeared momentarily caught off guard. SJP had to say “Hello, Lover” if she was a fan, or “Leave It” if she was not.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    Instead of giving a straight answer, SJP paused, stumbled over her words, and finally managed to say, “I mean, why shouldn’t she?… Why shouldn’t she as well have the opportunity?” 

    Her tone seemed cautious, and the moment quickly made its way online, where netizens speculated whether her hesitation hinted at genuine discomfort or just simple surprise.

    Woman with long dark hair and a sleeveless beige top smiling during a TV interview about Sarah Jessica Parker's reaction.

    Image credits: extratv

    Some netizens criticized SJP for responding like a “mean girl.”

    “SJP is suuuuuuch a mean girl now. So disappointing,” one commenter wrote. 

    “Men and women around the world are soooooooo green with envy about Lauren,” another stated.

    “This criticism comes to us from a woman who wears the most bizarre outfits on the planet, and she has the nerve to criticize Sanchez’s wedding dress? Hypocrite much, SJP?” another wrote.

    Sarah Jessica Parker with long wavy hair wearing a black embellished top at a public event, showing an awkward expression

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Others, however, argued that the Sex and the City star actually handled the question quite well.

    “SJP gave a tactful if muted response,” a commenter wrote.

    “I don’t think what she said was mean towards Lauren,” another stated.

    “I think that SJP’s answer was quite gracious,” another commenter argued.

    Sarah Jessica Parker posing in an embellished floral gown on the Vogue cover for December issue.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Parker herself has graced the cover of Vogue several times, most recently in 2021, making her reaction all the more intriguing to fans who are familiar with her typically polished media presence.

    Sánchez remains unfazed despite mixed public reactions

    A man in sunglasses waves while standing next to a woman with long hair in an elegant dress, noted for awkward reaction viral.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

    Despite the public’s mixed response, Sánchez has remained confident and upbeat. 

    In her Vogue interview, she shared details about her wedding’s luxury goody bags, which included Vibi Venezia blue velvet Venetian slippers for men and black fur slippers for women.

    A smiling man and woman wearing sunglasses and light clothing, outdoors in bright sunlight.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    She described the wedding as deeply meaningful, saying, “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore.”

    “I am the luckiest woman on the planet,” Sánchez stated.

    Since the ceremony, Sánchez has been spotted in Paris for Haute Couture Week and at the elite Allen & Co. retreat in Sun Valley. 

    Her post-wedding style included a black scoop-neck tank top, white pants, oversized sunglasses, and a Hermès Kelly bag reportedly worth over $50,000. 

    Her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos kept his look casual in jeans and a gray T-shirt, as well as a gray blazer.

    Some netizens understood why Sarah Jessica Parker had a noticeable reaction to Lauren Sánchez’sVogue cover

    Comment by Jane Gamble reacting awkwardly, referencing Sarah Jessica Parker's response to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Comment from Rodney Lafferty reacting to a wedding day appearance, related to Sarah Jessica Parker’s awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue cover.

    Comment by Jamey Aspel on a light blue background stating a sarcastic remark about people being over the ultra-rich.

    Comment on social media by Maria-Eugenia Ginés reacting to Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward response to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Sarah Jessica Parker with an awkward expression reacting to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover during a viral moment.

    Comment by Andie Watson labeled Top Fan, expressing skepticism about Vogue magazine’s cover choices in a social media post.

    Comment on social media post about Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover going viral.

    Comment criticizing a dress and comparing the woman’s look to the crypt keeper in a social media post.

    Comment by Araci Rivera reading Maybe this is why Anna Wintour resigned related to Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez Vogue cover.

    Comment by Special Leigh Shealy questioning why Anna stepped down, displayed in a blue speech bubble with reactions below.

    Comment by Stephanie Salvato Gould questioning where the eye roll emoji is when needed related to Sarah Jessica Parker’s awkward reaction.

    Comment text from Bruce Ward questioning Jessica's opinion about shoes, related to Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Chat message from Tammie Johnson saying You cant buy class with laughing emoji reacting below.

    Comment by Roz Reed criticizing appearance despite spending money, related to Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Comment from Misty Scott expressing indifference about opinions on a 50 million dollar wedding in a social media post.

    Text post by Cassandra Gibson discussing woman empowerment contrasted with wealth and fame.

    Comment expressing a humorous take on a new bride's dress and reactions related to Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Comment from Patricia Stapylton praising someone's stunning appearance in a social media post about Sarah Jessica Parker's awkward reaction to Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

    Comment by Shalene Lynnette Ailor criticizing Sarah Jessica Parker's appearance and personality in a social media post.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

