Sarah Jessica Parker’s Awkward Reaction To Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Cover Goes Viral

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker was caught off guard when asked to weigh in on Lauren Sánchez’s wedding-themed Vogue cover.

While the segment was meant to be lighthearted, Parker’s awkward silence and response raised eyebrows, especially given her history of strong fashion opinions and multiple Vogue covers of her own.

Highlights Sarah Jessica Parker gave a surprisingly awkward response when asked about Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.

Sánchez appeared on the cover of Vogue the same day as her extravagant wedding to Amazon co-founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Parker, who is usually quick with words, stumbled during a game on Watch What Happens Live.

Lauren Sánchez stunned in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for her Vogue cover

On the day of her grand, $50-million wedding to Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez appeared on the cover of Vogue.

The issue featured an interview, as well as photos of Sánchez posing in a custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown with lace sleeves, a high neck, and a dramatic veil. The dress reportedly took more than 900 hours to create, according to theDaily Mail.

The couple’s multi-day wedding event was held in Venice, Italy. It was a grand celebration that saw luxury-filled events, including a foam party at the Amazon co-founder’s $500 million yacht, a pajama-themed get-together, and a long list of celebrity guests.

Big names like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump were all present to witness the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sánchez Bezos (@laurensanchezbezos)

Sánchez’s Vogue cover timed with her ceremony added an extra layer of spectacle to the wedding, prompting a flurry of reactions online.

SJP gave a hesitant verdict during an on-air game with Andy Cohen

Just days later, Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and participated in a segment called “Hello, Lover or Leave It,” where host Andy Cohen asked her to react to trending topics.

When Cohen brought up Sánchez’s Vogue moment, Parker appeared momentarily caught off guard. SJP had to say “Hello, Lover” if she was a fan, or “Leave It” if she was not.

Instead of giving a straight answer, SJP paused, stumbled over her words, and finally managed to say, “I mean, why shouldn’t she?… Why shouldn’t she as well have the opportunity?”

Her tone seemed cautious, and the moment quickly made its way online, where netizens speculated whether her hesitation hinted at genuine discomfort or just simple surprise.

Some netizens criticized SJP for responding like a “mean girl.”

“SJP is suuuuuuch a mean girl now. So disappointing,” one commenter wrote.

“Men and women around the world are soooooooo green with envy about Lauren,” another stated.

“This criticism comes to us from a woman who wears the most bizarre outfits on the planet, and she has the nerve to criticize Sanchez’s wedding dress? Hypocrite much, SJP?” another wrote.

Others, however, argued that the Sex and the City star actually handled the question quite well.

“SJP gave a tactful if muted response,” a commenter wrote.

“I don’t think what she said was mean towards Lauren,” another stated.

“I think that SJP’s answer was quite gracious,” another commenter argued.

Parker herself has graced the cover of Vogue several times, most recently in 2021, making her reaction all the more intriguing to fans who are familiar with her typically polished media presence.

Sánchez remains unfazed despite mixed public reactions

Despite the public’s mixed response, Sánchez has remained confident and upbeat.

In her Vogue interview, she shared details about her wedding’s luxury goody bags, which included Vibi Venezia blue velvet Venetian slippers for men and black fur slippers for women.

She described the wedding as deeply meaningful, saying, “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore.”

“I am the luckiest woman on the planet,” Sánchez stated.

Since the ceremony, Sánchez has been spotted in Paris for Haute Couture Week and at the elite Allen & Co. retreat in Sun Valley.

Her post-wedding style included a black scoop-neck tank top, white pants, oversized sunglasses, and a Hermès Kelly bag reportedly worth over $50,000.

Her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos kept his look casual in jeans and a gray T-shirt, as well as a gray blazer.

Some netizens understood why Sarah Jessica Parker had a noticeable reaction to Lauren Sánchez’sVogue cover

