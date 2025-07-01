ADVERTISEMENT

In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez threw a lavish wedding weekend in Venice. The celebrations reportedly cost $50 million, with parts of the Italian city closed off for the couple and their 200 guests.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians jetted to the city for the nuptials.

Though the couple donated a total of $3 million to three organizations, locals protested the exclusive event, which they viewed as an exploitation of their city amid over-tourism and the threat of climate-induced flooding.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

Many celebrities joined the criticism, accusing the newlyweds of “destroying historical cities” and comparing the bride to Marie Antoinette.

Here are some of the stars who have spoken out against the wedding.