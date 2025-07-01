All The Celebrities Who Criticized Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s $50 Million Wedding That Shut Down Venice
In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez threw a lavish wedding weekend in Venice. The celebrations reportedly cost $50 million, with parts of the Italian city closed off for the couple and their 200 guests.
Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians jetted to the city for the nuptials.
Though the couple donated a total of $3 million to three organizations, locals protested the exclusive event, which they viewed as an exploitation of their city amid over-tourism and the threat of climate-induced flooding.
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
Many celebrities joined the criticism, accusing the newlyweds of “destroying historical cities” and comparing the bride to Marie Antoinette.
Here are some of the stars who have spoken out against the wedding.
This post may include affiliate links.
Charlize Theron
The South African actress took the stage at the Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, her fundraising event in Los Angeles, and threw some shade at the newlyweds.
“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” she began.
“But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.
“Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” she said, raising concerns about US immigration policy and global issues such as gender-based violence, LGBTQ+ rights, and women’s rights being under attack.
“Yeah, f**k them,” the Oscar winner added.
Olivia Munn
The 44-year-old star reacted to Mia Farrow’s post praising the Amazon founder’s ex-wife, commenting, “Truly incredible.”
Olivia previously criticized the Blue Origin space mission by Jeff Bezos’ space tourism company, which included his bride as one of its A-list passengers.
Speaking on the Today Show, she called the all-female, 11-minute flight “gluttonous.”
She said: “There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. It’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”
Tyler Sebago
“This wedding is a symbol of everything we’re fighting against — runaway wealth, environmental hypocrisy, and the total erasure of local voices in the name of billionaire spectacle,” said the American actor and model.
Tyler acknowledged Jeff Bezos’s multimillion-dollar donations to preserving Venice but said the 61-year-old is “actively and intentionally participating in a system that’s drowning and arguably destroying historical cities” like the one where he held his wedding.
He also said the donations “are nothing more than performative” and that the wedding felt “dystopian.”
Mia Farrow
In the wake of the three-day wedding extravaganza, Mia praised Jeff Bezos’ ex, MacKenzie Scott, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2019.
“How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! ( jeff Bezos first wife & mother of his 4 children),” the actress posted on social media on Saturday (June 28).
“As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations.”
Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie, who left the US and relocated to Ireland earlier this year, shared on Instagram side-by-side photos of Lauren Sánchez with "then and now" written at the bottom.
"The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it. Is Oprah friends with Jeff [Bezos]. Really - how is that possible,” she wrote.
Rosie accused the businessman of treating his workers “with disdain” and not being “a nice man” before going on to criticize Lauren’s appearance.
"And his fake fem bot wife. Who looks like that? Why would he choose her? After the salt of the earth MacKenzie. Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests.”
Jenna Bush Hager
The Jenna & Friends anchor and daughter of former US President George W. Bush said she did not care about not receiving an invitation to the wedding.
“Everybody’s talking about it,” she told guest co-host Maria Shriver. “It’s very public. There’s protests in Venice, which I personally would hate.”
Jenna then compared the lavish event to her more intimate wedding with Henry Hager in 2008.
“I was so worried about people finding out where I was getting married,” she shared. “We did it in my parents’ backyard in Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we love.”
Megyn Kelly
The host of The Megyn Kelly Show ridiculed the bride’s appearance and speculated about her marrying Jeff Bezos for his wealth.
“I don’t know what she’s doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before. She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she’s my age, I don’t know what she’s done,” Megyn said, before suggesting that Lauren Sánchez had undergone “excessive” plastic surgery, making her look “deformed.”
She added: "I can’t imagine living my life like that for the pleasure of somebody, and I guess the inherent deal is, you get all the money, and it’s just worth it? No.”
On Facebook, the political commentator called the nuptials a “real middle-finger-with-the-money-splayed-out, Marie Antoinette moment.”
"You get all this money, and it's just worth it?' She should ask herself that same question, given how often she sells her 'principles.'
Jack Schlossberg
Jack, a writer and the only grandson of former US President John F. Kennedy, posted and later deleted a photo of Lauren in her wedding dress.
After Katie Couric called the bride’s style “tacky” and said it reminded her of the eighties in the comments, the 32-year-old replied, “Let’s bring back scrunchies.”
The lacy, high-necked dress was inspired by Sophia Loren’s gown in the 1958 film Houseboat.
Katie Couric
The former CBS Evening News and Today anchor slammed Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue cover, which showed her posing in her custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown.
“Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled,” Katie wrote on Instagram after Jack Schlossberg shared the cover on his account.
“Apparently tacky is back.”
Adobe
The American software company mocked the couple’s invitation design, which featured butterflies, birds, gondolas, and stars.
In the invite, Jeff and Lauren asked guests not to bring any gifts, explaining that they would be donating on their behalf to three organizations working to preserve Venice.
Adobe shared their own version of the invitation, using the exact same text but replacing the white background and doodles with a more traditional, formal design featuring a photo of Venice in the background.
“I know you said no gifts, but… it really only took us a couple minutes. XOXO, Adobe Express,” the company captioned the post.
If it wasn't for the bra type top of the dress, I would have said that she put the gown on backwards.
Excessive posting on this whole tawdry affair. Please stop it.
Unfortunately, this is Bored Panda now. The BP we fell in love with is now gone. It's now mostly just celebrity trash and regurgitated Reddit content.Load More Replies...
If it wasn't for the bra type top of the dress, I would have said that she put the gown on backwards.
Excessive posting on this whole tawdry affair. Please stop it.
Unfortunately, this is Bored Panda now. The BP we fell in love with is now gone. It's now mostly just celebrity trash and regurgitated Reddit content.Load More Replies...