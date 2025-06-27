ADVERTISEMENT

The US entertainment industry has primarily been based in and around the thirty-mile zone (TMZ), centered in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles County, since the early 20th century. Filmmakers saw in southern California an ideal mix of favorable weather—mild climate with plenty of sunshine—varied terrain, and a large labor market.

Los Angeles quickly became synonymous with high-profile films, TV shows, and recording studios, and celebrities began moving to the city to take advantage of networking opportunities and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle within the privacy of gated communities.

However, a number of stars have chosen to say goodbye to the United States and seek career opportunities abroad— whether out of love, political disagreements, a desire to escape intrusive paparazzi, or to connect with their roots.

Here are 25 well-known celebrities who moved out of the States, either recently or at some point in their careers.