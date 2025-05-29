Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Don’t Know Who That Woman Is”: Lindsay Lohan Stuns With Her Look And Missing Freckles In New Ad
Lindsay Lohan in a red top smiling in a new ad, showcasing her look without freckles and natural blonde hair.
Celebrities, News

“Don’t Know Who That Woman Is”: Lindsay Lohan Stuns With Her Look And Missing Freckles In New Ad

Lindsay Lohan continues to spark conversation over her youthful, glowing appearance after starring in an Old Navy activewear ad, notably without her signature freckles.

Wearing a retro-inspired gym outfit, the Parent Trap star is seen kicking her leg high into the air during a workout routine.

She wore her strawberry-blonde hair in loose waves and opted for natural makeup.

Highlights
  • Lindsay Lohan stunned fans with her appearance in a new Old Navy ad promoting the brand’s activewear line.
  • The actress appeared youthful and freckle-free, fueling speculation that she may have used laser treatments to remove them.
  • Lindsay recently denied undergoing surgery to alter her appearance but admitted to using Botox and laser treatments.

The ad, the first one for the brand’s activewear line in a decade, also featured Zac Efron’s younger brother, Dylan, and Spanish actress Charo.

People quickly noticed that Lindsay looked drastically different from her appearances in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, fueling speculation about laser treatments or more invasive cosmetic procedures.

RELATED:

    Lindsay Lohan left fans perplexed when she appeared in a new Old Navy ad

    Lindsay Lohan with long hair and flawless skin, showcasing her stunning look without freckles in a new ad.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan / Instagram

    “She looks uncanny in a different way. Idk, it’s not that it looks bad like some botched surgeries but it still feels off,” one viewer said on Reddit.

    “Is Lyndsay [sic] Lohan in the room with us?” wrote another viewer who didn’t recognize the 38-year-old actress.

    A third stated: “She looks like 5% Lindsay Lohan.”

    Lindsay Lohan posing in a lavender dress with sleek hair, showcasing her look and missing freckles in a new ad campaign.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan / Instagram

    “What happened to her freckles? She used to be covered in them. Her arms, face, chest, now I see none,” wrote someone else.

    “I think when she got her new face she had them lasered off. They seemed to have disappeared at the same time,” replied a separate user.

    Others said the ad was “giving The Substance,” the body horror film in which a fading movie star, played by Sandra Bullock, takes a black market serum to create a much younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

    The Parent Trap star appeared without her freckles, prompting speculation about possible cosmetic procedures

    Lindsay Lohan in a red workout outfit holding dumbbells, showing a fresh look with missing freckles in new ad.

    Image credits: oldnavy / Instagram

    Meanwhile, another group attributed Lindsay’s changing appearance to heavy makeup or suggested that her freckles had naturally faded over time, sharing examples of the same happening to them.

    The Old Navy campaign also drew criticism, with some viewers claiming the workout moves were performed by a body double or an AI-generated version of Lindsay.

    “I love how all the splits and kicks are shot from the back and then from the front she just like… bounces a little lol. Haven’t seen a body double this obvious in a while.”

    Someone else speculated: “Does she or did she sell her image to AI and AI is glowing her up?”

    Lindsay Lohan in a red top, showcasing a stunning new look without her usual freckles in a recent advertisement.

    Image credits: oldnavy / TikTok

    After spending some time out of the spotlight, Lindsay’s fans began speculating about possible changes to her facial features last November, when she posted behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram from her appearance on Watch What Happens Livewith Andy Cohen.

    The rumors continued to swirl when she promoted her Netflix holiday film, Our Little Secret.

    Aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge estimated on TikTok that the star may have spent up to $300,000 on different treatments, including a facelift, Botox, fillers, and laser.

    Fans said they didn’t recognize the 38-year-old star in the activewear ad

    Lindsay Lohan leading a group in a fitness class, wearing a red outfit with no visible freckles in a bright studio.

    Image credits: Old Navy / YouTube

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with a new look and missing freckles in a recent advertisement photo.

    Comment about noticing unusual details on a woman's hands, highlighting the focus on appearance and visual observation.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her new look, missing freckles visible in a striking advertisement photo.

    The Irish Wish actress addressed the ongoing commentary about her appearance in an interview with Elle magazine published on Tuesday (May 27).

    “Everyone does Botox,” she admitted.

    When asked to reveal her beauty secrets, Lindsay said, “Oh, God, I don’t even know how to answer that.

    “I drink this juice every morning – it’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water.

    “I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything.”

    Others speculated about Lindsay using body doubles or artificial intelligence for the commercial

    Lindsay Lohan in a red outfit performing a high leg stretch during a dance class, showcasing her stunning look.

    Image credits: oldnavy / TikTok

    Lindsay Lohan stuns in new ad with a fresh look, missing freckles, and captivating style on display.

    @oldnavy everyone’s saying it. and wearing it. and doing high kicks in it. #oldnavyactive as seen on @lindsaylohan @dylanefron @quenblackwell & @therealcharo ♬ original sound – Old Navy Official


    Her morning routine includes ice-cold water splashes to the face, chia seeds in her water, eye patches, and serums.

    She also admitted to trying laser treatments, specifically Morpheus8, which combines microneedling and radiofrequency energy to smooth the skin and minimize the appearance of pores.

    “I tried Morpheus8, but my skin was too thin,” Lindsay shared. “My skin changed after having my son. It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything.”

    Lindsay welcomed Luai, her first child, with the Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas in July 2023.

    “It’s not that it looks bad like some botched surgeries but it still feels off,” wrote one viewer

    Lindsay Lohan poses confidently in pink workout attire with a towel draped around her neck, showcasing her fresh new look.

    Image credits: oldnavy / lindsaylohan / Instagram

    Lindsay Lohan in a red workout outfit standing confidently among diverse group of fitness enthusiasts in a bright studio.

    Image credits: elleusa / Instagram

    She further dismissed rumors of having had a facelift, explaining that her hectic schedule since resuming filming left no time for such procedures.

    “I’m like, ‘When? With what time? Where?’ You just have to do it and ignore everyone else.”

    Lindsay has admitted to using Botox and laser treatments, but denied having undergone plastic surgery

    Lindsay Lohan in side-by-side images showing her look transformation and missing freckles in a new ad campaign.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan / CNN

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with a fresh look and missing freckles in a new bright sunlit photo.

    Image credits: thecoolidge / lindsaylohan

    Speaking with Allure last October, the starlet said that she tries not to use laser treatment “too much” and discussed how her perception of her image has changed since welcoming Luai.

    “One thing I’ve embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time.

    “I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don’t feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am.”

    “I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don’t feel that way anymore,” said the mom

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a close-up portrait wearing a patterned shirt and subtle makeup.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan / Instagram

    Lindsay has starred in several films since her return to the big screen. Her recent projects include the romance Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret, as well as a cameo in the 2024 Mean Girls musical.

    Her upcoming film, Freakier Friday, will evoke nostalgia for many fans as she reprises her role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2003 comedy’s sequel. The movie is set to be released in theaters on August 8.

    Most people agreed that Lindsay’s face looked drastically different

    Lindsay Lohan posing in a stylish outfit with flawless skin, missing her usual freckles in a new advertisement.

    Comment text reading no who's that with multiple question and exclamation marks, expressing surprise at a different face.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her new look and missing freckles in a striking advertisement photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her fresh look and missing freckles in a striking new advertising campaign.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns in new ad with a striking look and notably missing freckles, captivating viewers.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with flawless look and missing freckles in new ad campaign, drawing surprise and attention.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a striking new ad campaign.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her new look and missing freckles in a recent advertisement photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stunning in new ad with a fresh look and missing freckles, sparking surprise and attention online.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a new advertisement campaign photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a striking new advertisement photo.

    Comment text mentioning not knowing who the woman is, correcting the name from Lindsay Logan to Lindsay Lohan.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a striking new ad campaign photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look, missing freckles in a stylish new advertisement photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a stylish new advertising campaign photo.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns in new ad with a fresh look, noticeably missing her signature freckles on face and arms.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns with her look and missing freckles in a new beauty ad featuring a heavy filter effect.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns in new ad with striking look and missing freckles, captivating fans and sparking discussions online.

    Lindsay Lohan with a stunning new look and missing freckles posing in a stylish outfit for an ad campaign.

    Marina Urman

    Donata Leskauskaite

