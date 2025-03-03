ADVERTISEMENT

In what was a completely stunning look, Lindsay Lohan‘s face at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, was notably smoother and more youthful than ever before.

Lohan’s surprisingly fresh face has shocked both fans and onlookers, reigniting speculations about the possible cosmetic procedures she may have undergone after spending years away from Hollywood.

Lindsay Lohan stunned fans with her youthful appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actress, 38, arrived at the Oscars after party in a slick, floor-length white gown, stunning fans with her vibrant appearance. She accessorized her improved face accordingly, emphasizing her doll-like appearance with simple and subtle makeup.

The renewed Freaky Friday star walked the red carpet wearing a white custom Balenciaga dress paired with a green statement necklace in a rare public appearance with her financier husband, Bader Shammas.



The actress matched her fresh face with a slick white Balenciaga gown



Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amid a career resurgence brought on by multiple new projects, Lohan’s glowing, youthful look at recent public events became the talk of many beauty experts and plastic surgeons. Back in the fall of 2024, Lohan stunned fans after looking “nothing like herself” during her Netflix holiday film Our Little Secret promo.

In addition to her skin’s tight appearance, the actress’s freckles were noticeably gone, prompting fans to think she possibly had laser treatments done.

Fans and medical professionals were stunned by Lohan’s transformation

Image credits: lindsaylohan/Second Source

Lohan’s glow-up has sparked a debate among fans and medical professionals who have been trying to figure out which cosmetic procedures the star may have done to achieve the dramatic transformation she has gone through.

Following the speculations, a Hollywood surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, took to Instagram to share his opinion in December 2024. In his Instagram reel, Dr. Barrett expressed his shock over Lohan’s new look, saying, “What the eff is going on?”

A plastic surgeon analyzed the actress’s skin transformation in his social media video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Daniel Barrett (@drdanielbarrett)

When asked about Lohan, he replied, “I don’t even know if that’s plastic surgery or if she was abducted by aliens.” He added, “Lindsay Lohan looks a lot different and much improved. I personally am stumped here.” “She looks so dramatically different from even just a couple of years ago. You know, overfilled, kind of frumpy facial feature.”



“I mean, you know, she’s still a beautiful woman, but you know, there’s certain things about her cheek that are just really exaggerated that you typically see, and she has a tired and aged appearance back in 2020 and 2022. And then, in 2024, her skin looks completely tight. I don’t even see any of the nasal labial folds,” he went on.

Hollywood surgeon joked, “maybe it’s an alien invasion,” when asked about Lohan’s look



Image credits: lindsaylohan

He then claimed the actress maybe “just backed off all the filler, got everything dissolved and did some dramatic skin tightening, combined with some weight loss, maybe Ozempic, some really good makeup.”

Adding that Lohan’s “eyes are tighter, they look completely different. Eyebrows look completely different. The lips, they look smaller and tighter. The chin looks more defined. This looks like a completely different person,” he joked: “Maybe it’s an alien invasion, I don’t know, coming in as Lindsay Lohan’s new look. You tell me.”

A doctor estimated Lohan’s operations possibly cost “$200-300K”



Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Another aesthetic doctor, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, had previously estimated that The Parent Trap star may have spent up to $300,000 on treatments, including a facelift, Botox, fillers, and lasers in his Instagram video.

The doctor also stated that Lindsay most likely had undergone “some degree of a surgical facelift.” Dr. Betteridge also thought that the actress had “Botox, lip lift, lip fillers, and veneers,” in addition to “laser resurfacing” and “a dermatologist-led skincare routine.”

“And the cost of this, if you combine everything together, would be in the range of $200-300K,” the doctor revealed.



Lohan’s fans rushed to social media to comment on the actress’s appearance

