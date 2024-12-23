20 Of The Most Dramatic Celebrity Transformations Of 2024
This year, many celebrities had us doing a double take with their shocking physical transformations.
Many of these changes ignited speculation about the use of Ozempic, an injectable medication some physicians prescribe for weight loss but that has not been FDA-approved for that purpose. Stars like Lizzo have publicly shut down such rumors, sharing details on how they achieved their slimmed-down look.
We’ve also seen cases where celebrities ditched their traditional hairstyles, like Amanda Bynes saying goodbye to her signature blonde locks. And who could have predicted Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s incredibly toned arms making headlines in 2024?
Let’s take a look at some of the stars who sparked conversations about their dramatic transformations this year.
Princess Kalina Of Bulgaria
In June, the athletic Princess Kalina of Bulgaria impressed royal fans when she flaunted her toned, muscular arms during an outing in Sofia, the country’s capital, accompanied by her husband, Antonio José “Kitín” Muñoz, and their son, Simeón Hassan Muñoz.
Kalina is the fifth child and only daughter of Simeon II, the last tsar in Bulgaria, and his wife, Margaret.
She and Muñoz have been training together for 24 years. "I like the fitness philosophy and lifestyle. Staying in shape while seeking balance and harmony. Mens sana in corpore sano. If I don't work out, I don't feel well,” explained the princess, who trains four times a week and also enjoys skiing, kitesurfing, and equestrianism.
Oh, I feel bad for my initial reaction: "In 1999, Kalina's dental issues became more complicated when she sought a London dentist to replace her broken teeth with crowns. Unfortunately, complications arose, leading to an infection that spread to her nasal cartilage, further affecting her appearance." I can't imagine how difficult it must be for her.
Tammy Slaton
Slaton rose to fame with her sister, Amy, after starring in the popular TLC show 1000-lb Sisters, which is currently in its sixth season.
The show chronicles the Kentucky-born sisters’ daily lives and their efforts to lose weight. In November, Tammy celebrated a major milestone when she stepped on a scale and saw her weight was 281.2 pounds (127 kg).
“I think the last time I weighed 281 [pounds], I was in fourth or fifth grade,” the reality star shared. Slaton underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 and lost around 300 pounds (136 kg) the following year.
Christina Aguilera
The Candyman hitmaker looked slim when she sported a black skin-tight bodysuit at Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California, in September. Christina attended an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and her limited edition Fuel Bar shake.
After facing scrutiny over her body since her teens, the Grammy winner no longer cares what people have to say about it. “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f**k about your opinion,” she told Glamour in August. “I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”
Dave Bautista
The former WWE star attended the Toronto International Film Festival in September sporting a trimmed-down look.
“I’m getting super trimmed; this is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19,” Dave said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
The retired wrestler revealed that he was able to lose 75 lb (34kg) in a year through a plant-based diet. “I eat as clean as possible. I was eating mostly vegan, except for eggs because I couldn’t give them up for breakfast,” he told Men’s Health.
Donatella Versace
The Italian designer, who became Versace’s creative director after the tragic murder of her brother Gianni, attended the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in early December.
After Donatella shared photos from the London event, netizens focused on her glowing appearance, speculating about the possible use of Photoshop, filters, or cosmetic surgery to explain the 69-year-old’s “new face.”
Speaking at the Vogue Festival in 2013, the businesswoman said: “I’m not like this genetically, I use tons of cream and take care of my hair and skin.”
“I don’t even know what my natural colour is,” she said in 2020. “Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables.”
Katy Perry
The hitmaker's appearance at the iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball on December 16 renewed conversation about her weight. Her noticeably slimmer face and waistline led to speculations that she might have shed a few pounds using Ozempic.
However, Katy has previously denied using the medication. According to an insider who spoke with the DailyMail, her slimmed-down figure is the result of her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s diet, which has encouraged her to “cut out tons of processed food.” Additionally, since dating the English actor, Katy reportedly doesn't “drink that much.”
Olivier Martinez
The French actor, known for his roles in Un, deux, trois, soleil, The Horseman on the Roof, Before Night Falls, and Unfaithful, was photographed in September looking unrecognizable with a head of white hair replacing his once dark locks.
Olivier famously dated Halle Berry from 2010 to 2013. The former couple share a 10-year-old son, Maceo, who was at the center of a custody battle in August after Halle requested a court intervene in their co-parenting agreement, alleging Olivier hadn’t been seeing a co-parenting coach as was previously stipulated. Her request was denied.
She is also seeking sole legal custody of Maceo, claiming the actor’s "turbulent and detrimental behavior" has seriously impacted their son.
Lizzo
Lizzo’s weight loss transformation has become the talk of the web this year. While some have accused the Truth Hurts singer of using Ozempic, she has consistently denied these claims, posting videos of her hard work at the gym on social media.
“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” the rapper, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote below a social media video.
Lizzo exercises with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who has trained other stars such as Keke Palmer, John Boyega, and Michael B. Jordan.
Amanda Bynes
The retired actress—who had millions of children glued to their screens when she starred on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show between 1999 and 2002—debuted a striking new look in August, stepping out with dramatic black hair.
Amanda, known for her signature blonde locks, wore her hair straight and opted for a laid-back outfit for a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
This year, the former child star surprised fans by launching a clothing line in collaboration with designer Austin Babbit. This marked Amanda’s first fashion line since graduating from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019.
The 38-year-old presented the pieces in December during an art show and clothing pop-up with Babbit, where she signed autographs and took pictures with fans.
Chris Evans
Chris surprised his admirers when he sported a full beard and longer hair at the premiere of Red One in November.
The Avengers actor posed with his co-stars The Rock and J.K Simmons. In the action holiday film, Chris stars as Jack O'Malley, a hacker hired for a secret operation to rescue Santa Claus after he’s been kidnapped from the North Pole.
While some fans weren’t expecting to see his “grown up look,” Chris sported a similar style back in 2018 in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Barbie Ferreira
The Euphoria actress wowed social media users when she revealed her dramatic weight loss transformation in November. Barbie’s mirror selfie, which showed her defined jawline and slim waist, made fans question whether she had used Ozempic to achieve her results.
“Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user speculated, while another said: “She fine both ways. My lord.”
A source close to the actress claimed that she had lost weight to “revitalize” her career.
“Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie….She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents. She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented.”
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay’s appearance at a promotional event for her Christmas film Our Little Secret left fans shocked, with many commenting that she may have gone under the knife to achieve her glowing look.
Some even suggested that she had removed her signature freckles with laser treatment.
The Mean Girls star previously attributed her appearance to skincare. “I used to try more serums and do more hair treatments, but now I keep things very basic. I realized, why use something I can’t use when pregnant? Why would I use that anyway?”
She also told Allure she’s tried skin treatments like Morpheus8, a minimally invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency (RF) energy and microneedling. “I’ve tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers. I try not to do them too much, but I’m always interested in what else is out there.”
Serena William
In December, Serena was accused of using weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro after posting a photo aboard her private plane, looking noticeably slimmer.
The tennis legend has discussed her fitness journey following the birth of her second daughter, Adira, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, on many occasions.
“I do HIIT workouts—high-intensity interval training—a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner told Vogue in 2022. “I do the cardio exercises on Tonal [smart home gym], which is really helpful for me just to get my body back and used to calisthenics."
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon sparked speculation about undergoing another facelift after being photographed during an outing in Los Angeles in November.
The former X Factor judge underwent the cosmetic procedure in 2021, which she described as the “worst thing” she had ever done.
“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times in December 2023. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”
She also told Best magazine: “I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone.”
Jessica Simpson
Many fans agreed that the Texas-born singer looked unrecognizable after she posted a photo of herself inside a recording studio.
“Who is this, even? It doesn’t even look like Jessica Simpson,” wrote one user, while another commented, “I thought this was Ivanka Trump at first.”
Jessica said her comeback, which comes 14 years after her last album release, was “personal” and “an apology to [herself] for putting up with everything [she] did not deserve.”
Part of her motivation is letting her children watch her shine as a pop star. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me do this,” she told Bustle in 2023. “But there’s moments that make me want to do it—for them to see that color of me.”
Mike Myers
For his first public appearance in over a year, the Emmy winner appeared at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater in a gray buzz cut, a clear contrast with the brushed-down brown hair he sported throughout his career.
The Austin Powers actor attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in April, which honored Nicole Kidman’s career.
During the event, Mike went on stage wearing a mask—a reference to the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut, in which Nicole stars as Alice Harford alongside Tom Cruise.
Mel Gibson
In August, Mel was pictured with gray hair and a casual outfit at Vince Vaughn’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Mel and Vince worked together on the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge and 2018’s Dragged Across Concrete.
For the event, the Braveheart actor wore a wrinkled white polo, ombre blue shorts, and black sneakers, prompting many netizens to joke about whether he had received fashion advice from Adam Sandler.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice said goodbye to her signature auburn hair this year, opting instead for a bold black look.
The 24-year-old rapper debuted her new hair color at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October.
"Growing up and stuff, I did blonde and brown and black but I never did ginger, so, I don't know, I just love it," she previously said about her light orange hair.
Ice felt insecure about her natural curls when she was in high school. "I think my father helped me get past it, because he would always say, 'It’s beautiful, you’re beautiful, wear your natural hair,'” she told Interview Magazine. "I loved to straighten my hair and I loved to pretend it wasn’t curly."
Jojo Siwa
The self-proclaimed “CEO of gay pop” traded her massive pink bows and brightly colored clothes for bolder, darker outfits this year.
Back in April, she debuted her new look on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, wearing a sparkly, all-black mesh bodysuit, a faux hawk, and black face paint.
“I feel like a lot of child stars started as a character [and] then they grew into an adult as themselves,” said the singer and former Nickelodeon star. “Whereas for me, I’ve always been myself….And so to make this transition while being true to myself, while being artistic, has been interesting to figure out.
“I think we’ve nailed it and I think it definitely makes a massive statement.”
I'm not convinced this is her being true to herself. I think she wanted to get a rise out of people and elicit a reaction - which is what she got. None of it is even original or that interesting.
Ariana Grande
Ariana’s premiere photos and promo tour for Wicked raised health concerns among fans, who noted her visibly small frame.
The actress attended the Mexico premiere in a pink strapless dress that highlighted her slim shoulders and made her sternum (breastbone) visible, prompting speculation that she may be underweight—an observation some have criticized as a form of body-shaming.
The Thank U, Next singer recently addressed the constant scrutiny about her body, saying, “I’ve been doing this in front of the public, been a specimen in a petri dish, since I was 16 or 17. That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale it’s happening on.”
Ariana’s behavior also became a topic of online discussion this year after a resurfaced interview from 2015 led some fans to comment that she has become less spontaneous over time.
I wish we could stop harping on celebrity weight loss or gain. How much we weigh is NOAB and the only person you should have to talk to about it is your doctor.
Celebrities make it our business when they post to social media.Load More Replies...
