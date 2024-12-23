ADVERTISEMENT

This year, many celebrities had us doing a double take with their shocking physical transformations.

Many of these changes ignited speculation about the use of Ozempic , an injectable medication some physicians prescribe for weight loss but that has not been FDA-approved for that purpose. Stars like Lizzo have publicly shut down such rumors, sharing details on how they achieved their slimmed-down look.

We’ve also seen cases where celebrities ditched their traditional hairstyles, like Amanda Bynes saying goodbye to her signature blonde locks. And who could have predicted Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s incredibly toned arms making headlines in 2024?

Let’s take a look at some of the stars who sparked conversations about their dramatic transformations this year.