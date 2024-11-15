“She Got Her Life Back”: 1000-lb Sisters Star Reveals Stunning Weight-Loss Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Slaton, star of the TLC reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters has shared an exciting update on her weight-loss journey.

The reality star now weighs 281.2 pounds (127 kg). A clip posted on the network’s Instagram page shows Slaton stepping on a scale before her new milestone is revealed.

“I think the last time I weighed 281 [pounds], I was in fourth or fifth grade,” she said.

Now, Slaton weighs less than her older brother, Chris Combs. “Chris said he weighs 284 [pounds, 128 kg]. I now weigh a little less than Chris. That’s mind-blowing,” the 38-year-old continued.

“I’m the baby sister, but I’m not the ‘big’ baby sister no more.”

Slaton shared that she weighed 303 (137 kg) pounds at her last doctor appointment and has lost 20 pounds (9 kg) in three months.

Chris congratulated his sister in a clip from the show, admitting that he never thought she'd be smaller than him. "Tammy's success makes me ecstatic. She's always been Tammy — big."





Social media users also celebrated Slaton’s major achievement. One of them wrote, “Go Tammy!! Rooting for you girl!! Keep on.”

“Congratulations I am so proud and happy for her,” another fan said.

“I am so happy for you, Tammy. I know you can do this once you get the skin removal you’re gonna be on a big roll of your life,” commented somebody else.

“I’m so happy for Tammy and Chris with his tough love approach had a lot to do with her losing weight,” a separate user penned.

Between 2020 and 2022, Slaton lost 200 (90 kg) pounds after her doctor informed her that she needed to lose weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery.

The surgery involves altering the digestive system’s anatomy to reduce the amount of food able to be eaten and digested. It makes the stomach smaller, so it feels full quicker, and less food can be consumed.

Slaton underwent the procedure in 2022 and lost around 300 (136 kg) pounds the following year.

By April 2024, the reality star had shed a total of 440 pounds (200 kg).

Thanks to her weight loss transformation, Slaton no longer needs a walker or the oxygen support tank she had used for 15 years.

“I was able to make my lungs strong … And then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime,” she told People magazine in June 2023.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap [bilevel positive airway pressure] machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.

“I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Slaton hopes to qualify for skin removal surgery, which her doctor says would improve her mobility and alleviate other health concerns

Now, Slaton hopes to qualify for skin removal surgery. “Generally, we want patients to have achieved the majority of their weight loss and maintained a stable weight for 3-6 months before proceeding with skin removal,” Dr. Eric Smith, Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, explained.

“However, in Tammy’s case, she has a significant amount of loose skin that’s affecting her mobility and contributing to other health concerns. Given this, it makes sense to consider surgery sooner rather than later, even though she will continue to lose weight in the future.”

Tammy Slaton has starred on the TLC reality show with her sister, Sammy, since 2020. The show chronicles the sisters’ daily lives and efforts to lose weight.

Slaton’s commitment to her weight-loss journey has proven many people wrong

Image credits: Fake_Farrah

