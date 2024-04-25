1000-lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts 440-Pound Weight Loss In Swimsuit

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Slaton, star of 1000-lb Sisters, wowed fans with a picture of herself in a mermaid-themed bathing suit and flaunted her impressive 440-pound weight loss.

The TV star, 37, who appeared on the TLC reality series with her sister, Amy Slaton, was photographed next to her friend and psychic medium, Haley Michelle, in the recent picture uploaded on Wednesday, April 24.

“Proud of you,” Haley said in the photo’s caption.

“Tammy you look AMAZING!” fans praised Tammy Slaton after she shared the picture of herself in a bathing suit

Image credits: Tammy Slaton

Tammy shared the image with another snap showing a closeup picture of herself alone.

“Tammy you look AMAZING!” one fan said in the comments section, while another said, “LOOK AT YOU GIRL!! YOU DID THAT.”

“You look so good!! I’m so happy for you, you’ve come so far and put in so much work and it’s showing off every single day!” another wrote.

Another wrote, “Omg tammyyyyy you’re such an inspiration. So much hard work. You’re killin’ it. We love you, queen Tammy.”

Tammy rose to fame after chronicling her weight-loss journey with her sister, Amy Slaton, on 1000-lb Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Image credits: TLC Australia

Tammy rocketed to fame on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, where her and her sister’s weight-loss journey was documented. She weighed 725 pounds when she was at her heaviest.

Fans have not only seen glimpses of the physical and emotional challenges of the sisters’ journey, but they also saw Tammy experience several health scares over the years. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 and shed a total of 440 pounds since beginning her weight loss transformation.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy said in an update she gave People last June.

“I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive,” Tammy said in an update last year, “and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am”

Image credits: queentammy86

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime,” she continued.

Tammy was able to forgo being hooked to an oxygen tube and can now walk on her own without the help of a walker.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine,” she told the outlet. “I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Image credits: queentammy86

