“Doesn’t Look Like Her”: Jessica Simpson Is Unrecognizable In Studio Return Photo 14 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Jessica Simpson’s return to the studio for the first time in a decade was music to her fans’ ears. But her changed appearance made her look unrecognizable to some.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, December 16, to share a photo of herself inside a recording studio.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” she told her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

Highlights Jessica Simpson is planning to revive her music career and has been spending time in the studio.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” she said 14 years after her last album was released.

Her efforts to revive her music career comes amid her separation with former NFL player Eric Johnson.

“Jessica is heartbroken,” a source said about their split.

RELATED:

Jessica Simpson has been spending time in the studio, making music 14 years after her last album was released

Share icon

Image credits: David Buchan / Getty Images

Sitting in a white satin top and skirt with a black jacket, the singer was surrounded by recording equipment, making her comeback to music after 14 years. Her last album was released in 2010.

Her post sparked a whirlwind of reactions, with some fans ecstatic, gushing about being “forever obsessed with her.”

“Can’t wait,” said one fan while another wrote, “Just release it already, Jess!!!! I’m impatient! I can’t wait to hear it!”

Others were fixated on her appearance, posting comments like, “I don’t even recognize this person” and “I don’t believe this is Jessica.”

Her efforts to revive her music career comes amid her separation with former NFL player Eric Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“What the – she erased her damn self,” read one comment.

“She looks a shell of a woman she used to be!” said another remark.

Another wrote, “I think she’s lost her soul judging from this photo.”

“I’m sorry. Who are you?” one asked.

“But, who is this, even?” asked another. “It doesn’t even look like Jessica Simpson.”

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” the 44-year-old singer said as she shared the picture below with her fans

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

Some compared her to other celebrities as well, with comments like “I didn’t know there was a Jessica Kardashian,” and “I thought this was Ivanka Trump at first.”

One fan defended her saying, “she seems healthy, happy, and free so maybe yall should just applaud her for living authentically and keep it moving.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica addressed her “comeback” and called it “personal” in an Instagram post she shared last month.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve,” she wrote.

“What has she done to herself? This doesn’t even look like her,” one fan said after her recent photo surrounded by recording equipment

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

Her latest efforts to revive her pop-star career is taking place amid her apparent separation with husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she shares son Ace, 11, and daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5.

The two have been spotted without their wedding rings in recent months and are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The couple, who first met in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014, are “living separately right now,” another source told the outlet.

Jessica and her husband of around 10 years are “living separately right now,” sources said in November

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

A third source said, “Jessica is heartbroken.” It’s been “an incredibly difficult time” for her and was “not an easy decision for her,” the source added.

Last year, she talked about rebooting her music career and how she has grown from being the singer who served hits like I Wanna Love You Forever and I Think I’m in Love With You.

She mentioned how her children have never seen the pop-star side of her or ever seen her perform.

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife … they’ve never seen me do this,” she said last year about rebooting her music career

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jessica Simpson

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me do this,” she told Bustle in 2023.

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, she was supposed to see me first,” the mother-of-three continued.

“Then I’m like, this is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry,” she added. “But there’s moments that make me want to do it—for them to see that color of me.”