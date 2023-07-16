This IG Account Points Out How Much Celeb Faces Have Changed Over The Years And Here Are 36 Of The Transformations (New Pics)
In the realm of red carpets, where the spotlight never dims and the paparazzi lenses capture every moment, celebrities are the epitome of perfection and style.
But have you ever heard the phrase that fame changes people? Evidentially, these words can be very literal. The Instagram account 'Celeb Before After' invites you to a place where the past and present collide, unveiling the transformations of your beloved celebrities. The platform was established in January 2018 and since then has gathered a community of over 240,000 dedicated fans.
From weight loss journeys to plastic surgeries and style transformations, check it all out here.
Most of us think of fame as having tons of money paired with enjoying never-ending glamour, attention, and praise. However, fame has an undeniable impact on people, causing profound changes that reshape their identity and leave a lasting impression. Psychologist and author Donna Rockwell think it can be a 'dangerous drug'. According to her, "The research conducted shows that fame changes a person’s life forever, and is felt more as an impact or 'overnight' experience, rather than a gradual transition."
"Developmentally, the celebrity often goes through a process of: first loving, then hating fame; addiction; acceptance; and then adaptation (both positive and negative) to the fame experience. Becoming a celebrity alters the person’s being-in-the-world. Once fame hits, with its growing sense of isolation, mistrust, and lack of personal privacy, the person develops a kind of character-splitting between the 'celebrity self' and the 'authentic self,' as a survival technique in the hyperkinetic and heady atmosphere associated with celebrity life." So the downside of it all is being left lonely, insecure, watched and in a bubble.
In an era where fame can transform lives overnight, the allure of plastic surgeries has become an ever-present link.
One of the most famous transformations on the 'Celeb Before After' page is exactly that. Plastic surgeries are defined by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons as "surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence". The name itself is from the Greek word 'plastikos' meaning 'to form'. So having plastic surgery does not necessarily mean putting a bunch of material in your body, but rather - reshaping.
There are two main categories of plastic surgeries: cosmetic and reconstructive. More widely heard of are cosmetic surgeries, like rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, etc. On the contrary, reconstructive ones include restoring the originality of anatomy, for example - injured soldiers during war or babies born with defects.
Sure, you've heard about skin tightening or buttock lift, but we are presenting you with some more unheard of ones. For example, Korean smile lift. Dr. Kwon Taek-keun says "People with naturally downturned lips – due to genetics or aging – can experience a lot of stress as they are constantly accused of frowning." A face lift restores the original lip line and improves facial features.
Another newly trending procedure is buccal fat removal. It is somewhat like 'cheek reduction'. Cleveland Clinic describes this procedure as "surgery to remove the fat in the area between cheekbones and jaw bones. This can highlight the bone structure in the face, especially cheekbones and the hollowed-out areas between cheeks and jawline."
We are examining the transformations of celebrities on the 'Before And After' account and it is surely entertaining, yet reminds us of the influence that the spotlight can have on people's lives, which can often be struggles of identity, social pressures and lack of authenticity.
Through the transformative journeys of celebrities, we are invited to reflect on our own aspirations, the influence of others, and the importance of staying true to ourselves.
