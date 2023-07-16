In the realm of red carpets, where the spotlight never dims and the paparazzi lenses capture every moment, celebrities are the epitome of perfection and style.

But have you ever heard the phrase that fame changes people? Evidentially, these words can be very literal. The Instagram account 'Celeb Before After' invites you to a place where the past and present collide, unveiling the transformations of your beloved celebrities. The platform was established in January 2018 and since then has gathered a community of over 240,000 dedicated fans.

From weight loss journeys to plastic surgeries and style transformations, check it all out here.