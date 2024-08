ADVERTISEMENT

The ever-vigilant mom-shaming brigade on social media has targeted Jessica Simpson for a playful expression she made while posing with her children.

The celebrated singer and entrepreneur was questioned for the “weird” pose she made after sharing a picture with her daughters, Maxwell and Birdie.

In the image, the 44-year-old mother was seen embracing her daughters while attending her son Ace’s basketball game.

“Cheerin’ for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines,” read the caption.

After sharing the image, the Open Book author found herself in the crosshairs of mom-shamers for her facial expression in the photograph.

“Weird pose towards your son,” one comment said, prompting another Instrammer to correct her, saying: “Thats her youngest daughter and i agree its a weird pose.”

“Weird pose towards your child,” read a third comment.

“Can’t pose normally with her kids. Look at me not look at us,” another wrote.

Another said, “Stop with the stupid faces! Can it ever just be about your daughters?”

The 44-year-old celebrity mom has three children—Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5—with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica shares her three children, Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson.

She revealed in 2013 that being a mother “changed [her] perspective completely.”

“My pregnancies (especially my first with Maxwell) were well documented and my struggles with my weight and body image have played out in front of the world,” she wrote in a blog post on Parents.com, as quoted by People. “As hard as that has been, the hardest part is to realize that with all the hurtful and harsh criticism from others, I have been the hardest on myself.”

The mother-of-three shared the following picture with her daughters, prompting social media users to say: “Stop with the stupid faces!”

“Raising Maxwell makes me realize that I don’t want her to see me beat myself up for things like food choices or numbers on a scale,” she continued.

“Those things don’t determine who [we] are and instead make us feel terrible about ourselves. I want her to know her value, rather than spending her energy fighting negative voices from within,” she went on to say.

“Having my kids has made me feel so much more at peace with myself,” the Dukes of Hazzard star said about motherhood

The mother-of-three said welcoming her kids made her feel more “at peace” with herself.

“Becoming a mom has helped me realize I’m actually proud of myself for a lot of the things I have done in my life,” she added. “Having my kids has made me feel so much more at peace with myself.”