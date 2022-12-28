Nearly all of us have been there—you see a loved one’s smile in the clouds, spot a dog’s face in the grain of a wooden wall… or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No, you’re not being delusional or ‘crazy’—you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that’s known as pareidolia. In short, it means that we see familiar objects or patterns in random objects.

And we’re not the only ones who think it’s awesome. The ‘Things With Faces’ Facebook group has been inviting people to share pareidolia photos for over a decade! Today, we’re featuring some of their best ones. Upvote your faves as you scroll down, dear Pandas, and be sure to join the group if you like their stuff. What’s the strangest case of pareidolia that you’ve ever experienced? Let us know in the comments.

The ‘Things With Faces’ Facebook group has been up and running since September 2012. That’s over 10 whole years of sharing pics of things that look like they have faces! Any online community that manages to not only survive but also thrive for so long deserves respect.

Bored Panda has reached out to the founder of the 'Things With Faces' group via Facebook and we'll update the article once we hear back from them.

For some more jaw-dropping posts about pareidolia, check out Bored Panda's articles here, here, and here.