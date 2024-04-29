Mike Myers Dons Mask Before Revealing “Unrecognizable” Look In First Public Appearance In A Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Myers surprised his fans when he stepped out on the red carpet of the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood on Saturday (April 27).

The event, which honored Nicole Kidman‘s career, marked the 60-year-old actor’s first public event appearance in over a year.

The Austin Powers star appeared at the Dolby Theater in a gray buzz cut, contrasting the brushed-down brown hair he sported throughout his Hollywood career.

Highlights Mike Myers made his first public appearance in over a year at the AFI Gala honoring Nicole Kidman.

Mike sported a buzz cut, a change from his iconic brushed-down brown locks.

The actor wore a mask on stage in a nod to Nicole's role in "Eyes Wide Shut."

During the ceremony, Mike came on stage wearing a mask—a reference to the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut, in which Nicole stars as Alice Harford alongside Tom Cruise.

Share icon Mike Myers attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood on Saturday (April 27)



Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Then, he dramatically removed the mask to reveal himself and gave a speech at the gala.

The Shrek star hasn’t appeared on screen since David O. Russell’s film Amsterdam was released in 2022. The same year, he created and starred in the Netflix original series The Pentaverate. The show centers on a secret society made up of five men who work to influence the most important world events since the Black Death of 1347.

But the project he’s arguably most known for is the Austin Powers franchise, in which he plays the eponymous title character as well as his nemesis, Mr. Evil.

The Austin Powers star appeared on stage wearing a mask, which he dramatically removed to reveal himself and give a speech at the ceremony honoring Nicole Kidman

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

While interviewed on the Today Show in May 2022, the Emmy winner shared that he’d “love” to make a fourth installment of the film.

Still, he didn’t confirm that a fourth Austin Powers movie was on the way.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist,” Mike said.

The Emmy winner sported a different look, contrasting his famous brushed-down brown locks

Share icon

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Share icon

Image credits: Conan O’Brien

In 2022, the 60-year-old star said that he could “neither confirm nor deny” the production of a fourth Austin Powers film

Share icon

Image credits: New Line Cinema

The actor and comedian is married to scenic artist Kelly Tisdale, with whom he shares three children: Spike, 12, Sunday, 10, and Paulina, 8. The family keeps a low profile while residing in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Ontario-born star attended the gala on his own, Nicole, the woman of the hour, brought her husband, Keith Urban, and her teen daughters, Sunday and Faith. The celebrated actress was also joined by her sister, Antonia, and niece, Sybella Hawley.