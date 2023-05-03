78 Forgotten Actors Who Faded Away Over The Past Few Decades
The forgotten actors we used to watch on the big screen are like stars in the night sky. Some shine brighter, taking the stage, while others fade away, not quite as memorable. When the cosmos’ stars disappear, they go out with a bang, while forgotten actors and actresses fade away. From personal decisions to the stereotypical characters they always portray — several factors lead forgotten stars down the path of fading away.
A big part of these forgettable actors and actresses comes from ‘90s movies and series. They dominated the screen and even launched their successful careers in the 2000s and the 2010s. Sadly, these stars from the ‘90s either worked in the field for a long time or crashed and burned, repeating the same role till their passion destroyed them. For example, Pauly Shore, known for his Duffy characters, became known for only those roles, thus pushing himself into the same circle of work. On the other hand, some stars in the ‘90s faded away due to more personal decisions, like retiring. Bridget Fonda, a prominent actress, quit her career and began a new life, acting-free.
Some actors might have been forgotten on the screens of theaters, but this list is here to remind you about them. Below, we have compiled a collection of the most famous actresses and actors of the ‘90s, 2000s, and other decades that have since been forgotten. With so many iconic faces, leave an upvote on the actors and actresses you still remember. On the other hand, if you have anything else to share about them, you can do so in the comments below.
Christian Slater
Mr. Robot himself, Christian Slater, was everywhere in the ’90s. Starring in Tony Scott’s True Romance, acting alongside Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and John Travolta in Broken Arrow — Slater had a good start to his career. Sadly, due to alcohol abuse and domestic violence, Slater was unable to follow his ‘90s success.
Craig T. Nelson
He might have started his entertainment career with stand-up comedy but soon ended up with a colorful list of movies and series. Since 1969, he has had the chance to star alongside brilliant actors like Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, and Tom Cruise. He won a couple of awards, including an Emmy in 1992.
He still shows up in certain TV shows, like Young Sheldon
Heather Graham
In the 1990s, Heather Graham was one of the most eye-catching actresses. Well-known films like Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Lost in Space, and Bowfinger, gave Graham a chance to prove her talent. She has continued to work in film and television since then but hasn't reached the same peak of fame.
Sinbad
Sinbad might have been forgotten, but he lives on through memes and reputation in some people's minds. He appeared in several well-known Hollywood comedies, including Jingle All the Way, hosted the late-night discussion show on Vibe, and even had his own sitcom, The Sinbad Show.
Jingle All the Way is a classic and Sinbad is a major part of why it's so good.
Fred Savage
Fred Savage rose to fame as Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years — a role that made him a household name. He now primarily performs background work. Boy Meets World, That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place are just a few of the TV shows he has directed episodes for.
Then he directed the Wonder Years reboot and got kicked off it for misconduct. Pretty sad when he seemed so nice and reliable.
Larisa Oleynik
During the middle of the 1990s, Larisa Oleynik became well-known for her role as Alex Mack in the children's television series The Secret World of Alex Mack. She later starred as Bianca Stratford in the film 10 Things I Hate About You, and she also had recurring roles in 3rd Rock from the Sun, but she has had a very quiet profile ever since.
I remember seeing her in 10 Things I Hate About You with Joseph Gordon Levitt which was so cool after their time on 3rd Rock from the Sun.
Sarah Polley
Sometimes, a celebrity might fade away from the acting world but resurge in other categories, like writing and directing. Sarah Polley was one of the more known actresses in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Since then, she has become more known for her other accomplishments, like winning an Oscar in 2023 for her screenplay.
Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle was one of Twin Peaks breakout stars in the '90s when the world watched David Lynch's deliciously bizarre cultural phenomenon. She later made appearances in other notable movies, including Wayne's World and Baby's Day Out, as well as in Andrew Fleming's Threesome and Tom Holland's The Temp.
Campbell Scott
After Pretty Woman premiered, Campbell Scott was the next person to be the love interest of Julia Robert. Scott also played the starring role in Cameron Crowe's grunge-inspired ensemble comedy Singles. Today, he is more known for his portrayal of Richard Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man movies.
Tommy Rettig
Tommy Rettig was a popular young actor in 1954 when he was chosen from 500 candidates to portray Jeff Miller in the CBS television series Lassie, which debuted on September 12, 1954. He was the first boy to chase after Lassie throughout the 20 years the legendary collie was on the network. He worked on the program for four years.
Robert Morley
Robert Morley was invited to Hollywood and got an Oscar nomination for his debut performance as the effete, dim-witted King Louis XVI in MGM's opulent Marie Antoinette production. When he returned to Britain, he next appeared in George Bernard Shaw's Major Barbara as armaments millionaire Andrew Undershaft.
The title, actors who have faded away the past few decades. Robert Morley died 1992. I do not think his career recovered after that. And he was a successful and highly regarded actor in the UK.
Valerie Perrine
Due to her father's job, Perrine and her family had to move around a lot as he took up various positions. For her performance as comedian Lenny Bruce's wife, stripper Honey Bruce, Perrine got nominated for the 1975 Academy Award for Best Actress, the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress, and the Cannes Film Festival's Best Actress Award.
Wil Wheaton
He made his initial impression on the world stage as the lead in the 1986 comedy-drama Stand by Me, directed by Rob Reiner. After that, he spent three and a half seasons as Wesley Crusher on the 1987 series Star Trek: The Next Generation. For 18 months, Wheaton avoided the Hollywood atmosphere, pursuing independent video creation instead.
Wil Wheaton seems to be quite busy, doing some nerdy tv shows, movies and podcasts, a couple of cameos (e. g. TBBT, Picard), a lot of voice acting... and just being a great human in general.
Karen Black
She worked in several off-Broadway roles while studying acting in New York under Lee Strasberg. She made her Broadway debut in The Playroom in 1965 to rave reviews. Francis Ford Coppola's You're a Big Boy Now, which she starred in, was her debut feature picture. She then appeared as Marcia in the 1967 television series The Second Hundred Years.
Brian Keith
Born to an actor and an actress, Brian Keith was destined to walk on theater stages and appear in movies. He first appeared on the screen when he was three years old in Pied Piper Malon alongside his father. Keith had quite a career, even starring in The Wind and the Lion, where he had to portray the legendary President Theodore Roosevelt.
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown, a tall, wavy-haired American actor with a rich, deep voice, has distinguished himself as a multifaceted performer by making outstanding contributions to theater, feature films, television shows, and even animation. Today, he is more known for The Shawshank Redemption and the voice he gave to Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants.
"There can be only one". "Nuns, no sense of humor." And of course Starship Troopers.
David Morse
David Morse had spent ten years performing on stage before making his film debut. He earned a solid reputation as a second lead, character actor, and respected supporting actor. In the 1980 movie Inside Moves, with John Savage and Diana Scarwid, Morse made his big-screen debut as Jerry Maxwell.
well over 30 films and another couple dozen TV shows since '00. Hasn't faded at all
Joe Turkel
Joe Turkel is known for playing Dr. Eldon Tyrell in Blade Runner and for appearing in Stanley Kubrick's The Killing, Paths of Glory, and The Shining. Additionally, he played in three of Bert I. Gordon's movies. Before going up the acting ladder, Turkel enlisted in the American Army and saw action in the European Theater of Operations throughout World War II.
James Whitmore
Whitmore proved that he still had what it required to attract moviegoers. His most popular character is the frail prisoner-turned-parolee who struggles to adjust to his freedom in his later years in the classic movie The Shawshank Redemption. He kept receiving honors for his work in television, including a TV Emmy.
Jobeth Williams
Jobeth Williams' stardom break would come in the shape of the tenacious mother of three who struggles to protect her family from home-invading demons in Steven Spielberg's massive box office and critical smash Poltergeist, which also catapulted Craig T. Nelson to stardom. She would go on to win an Oscar for directing a short movie.
Keith David
Keith David has appeared in over 300 roles and is renowned for his distinctive voice and dominating on-screen presence. From The Thing to Requiem for a Dream, David performed each role with perfection and style. He is also not a stranger to the Emmys, getting nominated for four roles and winning three times.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a great sensation in the 1990s. He played a prominent role in Home Improvement, but after working there for a while, he quit to concentrate on his studies. Thomas appeared as a guest star on Last Man Standing, although he is more interested in giving acting the back burner and focusing on writing and directing.
Matthew Lawrence
In the 1990s, Matthew Lawrence was just a rising star. He starred in the television programs Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad and Brotherly Love. From there, Lawrence earned supporting roles in the films Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World. Since then, he has appeared in TV movies and the occasional comedy cameo spot.
Alicia Silverstone
With movies like Clueless, Batman & Robin, and Blast from the Past, Alicia Silverstone was at the core of ‘90s culture. However, Silverstone's A-list status ended in the early 2000s, and voiceover work and a made-for-TV movies career started. The 1990s bombshell was unable to reclaim her former level of fame.
Actually she's been in quite a bit in recent years including the new Babysitter's Club series and American Woman.
Matthew Lillard
In the 1990s, Matthew Lillard appeared in some of the best and most popular decade-defining movies, such as Hackers, Scream, and She's All That. Even though he still acts, his career has significantly slowed down. Lillard did have a role in the Oscar-nominated movie The Descendants.
Matthew Lillard is Shaggy and Shaggy is Matthew Lillard.
Richard Grieco
Richard Grieco was one of the original members of 21 Jump Street, even before Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum popularized it to the world. Grieco started as Detective Dennis Booker on 21 Jump Street and the spinoff Booker in 1988. After that, he had lesser roles and even appeared in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Moira Kelly
While some may confuse her for Winona Ryder, Moira Kelly is talented enough to stand on her own among other ‘90s stars. Kelly performed as the title character in the famous ice-skating love story The Cutting Edge, acted alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the movie Chaplin, and gave the soothing voice of Nala in The Lion King.
Billy Baldwin
While his older brother, Alec Baldwin, might be more famous, Billy Baldwin put up a decent fight for popularity in the ’90s and 2000s. Except for Backdraft, most of the big-budget films Billy was in bombed at the box office. He is also famous for dating Chynna Phillips, an American singer.
Bridget Fonda
The Fonda family members are known in Hollywood not only for the work of Henry Fonda, a star in the golden age of Hollywood, but also for Jane Fonda and, to a lesser extent, Bridget Fonda. Bridget might not have risen to the same level as other ‘90s stars, but she did make a name for herself with roles in movies like A Simple Plan.
Stacy Keach
Stacy Keach is one of the foremost American Shakespearean actors. He has performed on both the classic and modern stages with tremendous success. In 1984, Keach served six months in prison due to possession of some illegal substances. Today, he is more known for his role in American History X and Prison Break.
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey has been working in Hollywood, in movies and series, for more than 50 years already. Peaking in the ‘90s with her roles in The Portrait of a Lady and A Killing in a Small Town, she continued to star in smaller roles in the coming decades but couldn't reach the same level of fame as before.
Keith Gordon
Keith Gordon's debut performance in a major motion picture was as Doug, the class clown, in Jaws 2. Gordon made his debut as a director in 1988 with the film The Chocolate War, which was received quite well by critics. While his acting accomplishments might have faded, he is still directing in Hollywood.
Judith Anderson
Actress Judith Anderson started in Australia before relocating to New York in 1918. She made her name there as one of the best theater actresses and spent the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s as a prominent star on Broadway. She portrayed the part of Lady Macbeth in the 1920s, which was one of her most memorable theater performances.
David Patrick Kelly
David Patrick Kelly made his acting debut in Walter Hill's gangster movie The Warriors, where he played the cunning boss of the leather-clad gang. Kelly landed several parts as a stubborn young man who frequently got into conflict with the law because of his expressions and attitude that made him look like a grenade with the pin pulled.
Dennis Weaver
With his career starting slowly, Dennis Weaver had to wait before his stardom peaked. In the ‘70s, Weaver got a role that changed his career — Deputy Marshal Sam McCloud in the series McCloud. Though his career faded away in the following decades, he did have a decent life afterward.
Zelda Rubinstein
The spunky Zelda Rubinstein decided to pursue an acting career at 45, which is a difficult feat for someone of her size. She gave up the security of a steady income. She bucked the odds and rose to fame in the movie industry within a few years, owing to one outstanding performance in a Steven Spielberg horror classic.
Adrienne Barbeau
She appeared in the John Carpenter-related films Someone's Watching Me!, The Fog and Escape from New York early in her career. She occasionally worked with George A. Romero on films like Two Evil Eyes and the Stephen King anthology Creepshow. Swamp Thing is one of the horror films she is most remembered for.
Thelma Ritter
Thelma Ritter's film career began in 1947 with a small role in Miracle on 34th Street. She portrayed a worn-out Christmas shopper in the film. Darryl F. Zanuck admired how she performed in the little sequence and asked that her role be enlarged. Ms. Ritter received six Academy Award nominations from 1951 through 1963.
Colin Clive
The doctor behind the creation of Frankenstein in the 1931 movie Frankenstein, Colin Clive has had a career full of brilliant roles both on a theater stage and in Hollywood movies. Hepburn, Bette Davis, Corinne Griffith, and Jean Arthur were just a few of the prominent cinema actresses that sought him out to play their leading men.
Fred Gwynne
The TV comedy Car 54, Where Are You? and The Munsters, in which Fred Gwynne played the Frankenstein clone Herman Munster and Officer Francis Muldoon, made him a household name. He stood at a towering 6'5" and possessed a rich, baritone voice that he used effectively in Broadway musicals.
Adolphe Menjou
Adolphe Menjou, the personification of sartorial grandeur and knavish continental appeal, developed into one of Hollywood's most eminent artists and fashion plates, complete with his signature waxy black mustache. He was a matinée icon during the era of silent movies but a forgotten figure in modern days.
Brion James
Known more for his antagonist roles, Brion James has left a mark in the world of cinema by acting in several legendary movies. From Ridley Scott's Blade Runner to starring in lesser roles in the series Miami Vice — James' fame disappeared as soon as it peaked in his early career days.
Arliss Howard
Private Cowboy of the Marine Corps himself, Arliss Howard, has been climbing up the steps of Hollywood since 1983 and now has worked for four decades as an actor. When he isn’t fighting the Vietnam War with his friend “Joker” in Full Metal Jacket, he portrays lesser-known characters in movies and series.
Haing S. Ngor
Haing S. Ngor is one of those late bloomers that started their acting career with quite a bang. Before arriving in the United States, Ngor suffered under the Khmer Rouge tyranny and later worked as a surgeon in Thailand. In 1985, a year after starting his acting career, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Pam Grier
Pam Grier's career began in 1971 when Roger Corman of New World Pictures introduced her to the films The Big Bird Cage and The Big Doll House, both of which were about women's prisons. She was once described as being the first true female action movie star by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
Doug Hutchison
When it comes to disturbing and antagonistic characters — Doug Hutchison is the perfect person in Hollywood to do this. Sadly, his peak fame faded away due to some bad roles and horrible personal decisions. His relationship with his much younger wife caused some turmoil in his career and with his family members.
Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester gained international notoriety thanks to her performance in Bride of Frankenstein. Through the 1940s and 1950s, she acted in supporting parts. Thanks to the final two of the twelve movies where she shared the screen with Laughton, she got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Brian Blessed
Brian Blessed, a boisterous British actor, is renowned for his king-sized, meaty roles in movies and television. Brian, a behemoth of a guy with a booming, operatic voice and an expressive wit, was born in 1936 and grew up in the South Yorkshire mining community of Goldthorpe. He is one of the best actors that Britain has ever produced.
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook was destined for big things following She's All That's success, but after appearing in Josie and the Pussycats, which bombed at the box office, it became clear that she wasn't going to become a movie star. Instead, she chose the independent road before branching out into television.
Eddie Furlong
In the 1990s, Eddie Furlong seemed destined for greatness. He played the protagonist in the highly acclaimed films American History X, Brainscan, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, his career and popularity drastically fell by the end of the 1990s, and his later movies were only available on DVD.
His addictions prevented him from being recast as John Connor in the 2002 follow-up to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, with the role going to Nick Stahl instead. Throughout the 2000s, he was arrested several times for domestic abuse, drug addiction and various driving offences.
Lark Voorhies
One can say that Lark Voorhies (not to be confused with Jason Voorhees’ surname) was quite popular in the ‘90s. She appeared in movies like How High and serial operas like Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful. She faded from the public eye after 2002 and has only appeared in a few movies.
Devon Sawa
Devon Sawa made his big screen debut in Casper. He went on to star in Wild America, Idle Hands, SLC Punk!, and Final Destination, among others. He appeared in the music video for "Stan" by Eminem, where he played the lead role of an obsessed fan, and after that, Sawa became practically invisible in Hollywood.
Thora Birch
Thora Birch was one of those 1990s stars that could have had everything. Before landing a part in the critically acclaimed movie American Beauty, which won her the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, she had roles in Patriot Games, Hocus Pocus, and Now and Then. She was so talented that she got nominated for a Golden Globe.
I thought she was terrific in "Ghost World". I think her career languished because she became difficult to work with
Rider Strong
When he played Shawn Hunter on the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World in the 1990s, Rider Strong fell in the eyes of many producers and viewers. Since the end of the series, his acting roles have been somewhat irregular. He also co-wrote and directed the short film Irish Twins with his brother Shiloh and appeared in Cabin Fever.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar, the face behind the most famous teenage vampire slayer, Buffy Summers, was quite the star in the late ‘90s and all of the 2000s. She starred in several genre movies, from the horror classic Scream 2 to the comedic motion picture Southland Tales. Gellar’s fame faded when her other roles didn't meet expectations.
Someone gonna tell OP that’s the original Buffy (from the movie), not Sarah Michelle Gellar?
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci, famous for portraying eccentric characters with a dark edge like Wednesday Addams, typically works in indie movies but has also acted in several big-budget films. She was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and one Golden Globe. These days, her career is focused more on television series.
She seems to be perfectly happy being married and a mother, with acting on the side. Good for her.
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett became well-known in the 1990s because of his performances in The Faculty, The Virgin Suicides, and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Despite everyone's predictions that he would become a major celebrity, he abandoned Hollywood at the height of his success. Hartnett still performs, although he has to compete for parts.
Pauly Shore
When it comes to ’90s actors, stars, and TV celebrities, Pauly Shore did it all and was almost always on the television screen. Pauly appeared in several successful comedic films where he usually portrayed the same Duffy character in addition to his role as an MTV VJ.
Tia Carrere
Tia Carrere sang songs for her role in movies and on CDs, which every respectable kid from the 1990s had. She was hilarious and charming. Carrere then starred in several more notable 1990s movies, including True Lies and Lilo & Stitch, and she even starred in her TV show, Relic Hunter.
Dean Stockwell
The hippie culture had a lot of impact on many Hollywood stars. Some tried to portray it in the best light possible, while others, like Dean Stockwell, decided to embrace it and put a stop to their acting careers. In the mid-’60s, Stockwell stopped his growing acting career and instead went on to join the Topanga Canyon hippie subculture.
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern worked with renowned filmmakers like Walter Hill, Joe Dante, and Quentin Tarantino. He got nominated for multiple well-respected awards including Oscars, Golden Globes, and other prestigious awards. Sadly, his fame rose and faded away over each passing decade.
Linda Hunt
Linda Hunt has earned herself quite a highly valued reputation in the world of Hollywood. One of the first actresses to win an Oscar award for portraying a character of the opposite gender, Hunt was a big star since the ‘80s, but as with any celebrity, her career slowed down, and now she appears in minor roles.
She had a long run in NCIS: Los Angeles. Have you ever thought maybe she didn't want to act anymore and is happily retired?
Wilford Brimley
Every actor had to start somewhere, and in the case of Wilford Brimley, his career began at the very bottom, shoeing horses for Hollywood, to be exact. Then, with the help of his friend Robert Duvall, Brimley got a job as a stuntman in some Western movie and slowly built up his career in Hollywood, becoming a temporary star.
Beatrice Straight
Beatrice Straight has had quite a career that involves theater, television, and cinema. When she did appear on the big screen, she did so expertly. She received an Emmy nomination in 1978 for her performance as Alice Dain Leggett in the television movie The Dain Curse.
William Devane
William Devane started as an actor with the New York Shakespeare Festival, appearing in 15 plays. Thanks to the television documentary The Missiles of October in 1974, focusing on the Cuban Missile Crisis, he won praise for playing President John F. Kennedy. In the later decades, he couldn’t reach the same height in his career.
Rick Jason
In 1956, Rick Jason starred as the title character in Orson Welles' unproduced half-hour pilot The Fountain of Youth, which went on to win the Peabody Award in 1958. From this moment on, Jason got plenty of television offers, one of the more memorable being Combat!, where he had the lead role.