The forgotten actors we used to watch on the big screen are like stars in the night sky. Some shine brighter, taking the stage, while others fade away, not quite as memorable. When the cosmos’ stars disappear, they go out with a bang, while forgotten actors and actresses fade away. From personal decisions to the stereotypical characters they always portray — several factors lead forgotten stars down the path of fading away.

A big part of these forgettable actors and actresses comes from ‘90s movies and series. They dominated the screen and even launched their successful careers in the 2000s and the 2010s. Sadly, these stars from the ‘90s either worked in the field for a long time or crashed and burned, repeating the same role till their passion destroyed them. For example, Pauly Shore, known for his Duffy characters, became known for only those roles, thus pushing himself into the same circle of work. On the other hand, some stars in the ‘90s faded away due to more personal decisions, like retiring. Bridget Fonda, a prominent actress, quit her career and began a new life, acting-free.

Some actors might have been forgotten on the screens of theaters, but this list is here to remind you about them. Below, we have compiled a collection of the most famous actresses and actors of the ‘90s, 2000s, and other decades that have since been forgotten. With so many iconic faces, leave an upvote on the actors and actresses you still remember. On the other hand, if you have anything else to share about them, you can do so in the comments below.