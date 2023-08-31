When it comes to legendary cinematic phrases, it would be blasphemy to ignore a large number of Shrek quotes. Their arrival to our cinematic world was a blessing in disguise for the cinephiles. Like with all DreamWorks quotes, there are hidden philosophical messages in all of them.

﻿The best starting point would be with the Shrek onion quote. We might write off this green humanoid beast as a simple ogre. However, as the character says, ogres are like onions, meaning they have layers of emotions too. They feel, can be hurt, and be more empathetic and understanding than humans.

Farquaad and Donkey quotes from Shrek are opposites of each other— two sides of the same coin. Donkey seems to view the world through more rose-colored glasses. His friendship phrases show how much he cares about Shrek. Lord Farquaad quotes play against this idea, instead focusing on the need to be selfish.

All in all, it’s hard to argue with the fact that the majority of the best Shrek quotes are peak philosophy. We have compiled the phrases the franchise is known for. Upvote the sayings you liked the most. If you have anything else to share about the movies, do so in the comments below.

Donkey sitting in the chair “This’ll be fun. We’ll stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” - Donkey

When did the Shrek franchise start?


DreamWorks studio bought the rights to the movie adaptation of the book Shrek! in 1995. Even in 1991, Steven Spielberg started to throw out ideas of adapting this movie into live action, with Bill Murray portraying the character of Shrek. With four acclaimed films, it seems like DreamWorks hit the mark by going the more cartoonish way of filmmaking.
Puss in Boots drinking milk "I hate Mondays." - Puss in Boots

Puss in boots and donkey talking "I'm sorry, the position of annoying talking animal has already been taken." - Donkey

Why did Shrek become so popular?


Shrek was quite groundbreaking, animation-wise, for its time, and it helped market the movie to a wider audience. Besides the animation, the whole franchise has become the subject of multiple memes. In addition, the soundtrack, especially the Smash Mouth song, allowed the original movie to stay relevant for several decades.
Shrek and donkey looking up “That must be Lord Farquaad’s castle. Do you think he’s maybe compensating for something?” - Shrek

Shrek smiling “Ogres are like onions.” - Shrek

What inspired Shrek?


While the movie might have been an adaptation of the book Shrek!, there are other sources that the filmmakers drew inspiration from as well. For example, the character of Shrek might be inspired by Maurice Tillet, also known as the “French Angel.” The location of the swamp is also thought to be inspired by New Orleans in the state of Louisiana.
Shrek Angry “What are you doing in my swamp!?” - Shrek

Shrek talking “You know what the best part of today was? I got the chance to fall in love with you all over again.” - Shrek

Shrek and donkey “You know what? Maybe there’s a good reason donkeys shouldn’t talk.” - Shrek

Donkey looking for flowers “Blue flower, red thorns. Blue flower, red thorns. Blue flower, red thorns. Man, this would be so much easier if I wasn’t color blind!” - Donkey

Gingerbread Man talking about muffin man “OK… I’ll tell you. Do you know the Muffin Man?” - Gingerbread Man

Magic Mirror talking from Shrek “Although she lives with seven other men, she’s not easy.” — Magic Mirror

Shrek wearing armour Princess Fiona: “What kind of a knight are you?”

Shrek: “One of a kind.”

Princess Fiona wearing green dress "You didn't slay the dragon?" - Princess Fiona

Donkey talking "In some cultures, donkeys are revered as the smartest of animals." - Donkey

angry Shrek and donkey “Well, it’s no wonder you don’t have any friends.” - Shrek

Shrek watching “Hey! I’m no one’s messenger boy, all right? I’m a delivery boy.” - Shrek

Shrek Donkey and Puss In Boots “Well my stomach aches and my palms just got sweaty, must be a high school.” - Shrek

Shrek and Donkey on the bridge “After a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and just trust who you are.” - Shrek

Donkey funny “Only a true friend would be that truly honest.” - Donkey

Donkey flying “You might have seen a housefly, maybe even a superfly, but I bet you ain’t never seen a donkey fly.” - Donkey

Donkey confused “Please! I don’t wanna go back there. You don’t know what it’s like to be considered a freak… well, maybe you do, but that’s why we gotta stick together. You gotta let me stay!” - Donkey

Donkey watching “You know what ELSE everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, ‘Let’s get some parfait,’ they say, ‘Hell no, I don’t like no parfait’? Parfaits are delicious!” - Donkey

Donkey and Shrek talking “Wake up and smell the pheromones.” - Donkey

Donkey watching “Before this is over, I’m gonna need a whole lot of serious therapy. Look at my eye twitchin’.” - Donkey

Donkey and Fiona talking “C’mon, princess, you’re not that ugly. All right, you are ugly. But you’re only like this at night. Shrek’s ugly 24/7.” - Donkey

Donkey and dragon talking “Oh, what large teeth you have. I mean, white sparkly teeth. I know you probably hear this all the time from your food, but you must bleach or something, ’cause that’s one dazzling smile you got there. And do I detect a hint of minty freshness?” - Donkey

Donkey on a dragon “All right, nobody move! I got a dragon here, and I’m not afraid to use it. I’m a donkey on the edge!” - Donkey

Donkey and Fiona smiling “She called me a noble steed.” - Donkey

Donkey smiling “That’s another thing we have in common. I hate it when you’ve got someone in your face, you try to give someone a hint and they won’t leave, and then there’s that big awkward silence, you know?” - Donkey

Donkey annoying Shrek “Oh! Pick me! Pick me! Me! Me! Meeee!” - Donkey

Gingerbread Man watching tv “I hate these ball shows. They bore me to tears! Flip over to Wheel of Torture.” - Gingerbread Man

Shrek and Gingerbread Man talking “Fire up the ovens, Muffin Man! We’ve got a big order to fill.” - Gingerbread Man

Shrek and donkey talking Donkey: “Nobody said I have the right to remain silent!”

Shrek: “Donkey, you have the right to remain silent. What you lack is the capacity.”

King Harold as a frog “Shrek, Fiona… will you accept an old frog’s apology and my blessing?” — King Harold

Donkey watching Donkey: “Whoa. Look at that. Who’d wanna live in a place like that?”

Shrek: “That would be my home.”

Pinocchio talking “I’m not a puppet. I’m a real boy.” — Pinocchio

Donkey puzzled "You're so wrapped up in layers, onion boy, you're afraid of your own feelings." — Donkey

Shrek talking with the prince "If you think this mad scene ain't dope, I feel you, dude." - Shrek

Shrek angry "For five minutes, could you not be yourself?" - Shrek

Shrek holding Puss In Boots "Look at him in his wee li’l boots!" - Shrek

Shrek talking with donkey "Working hard or hardly working?" - Shrek

Fairy Godmother talking "He endures blistering winds and scorching desert! He climbs to the highest room of the tallest tower, and what does he find? Some wolf telling him that his princess is already married!" - Fairy Godmother

King Harold as a frog “I only wanted what was best for Fiona, but I can see now she already has it.” - King Harold

Pinocchio and gingerbread man talking "I'm wearing ladies underwear." - Pinocchio

Shrek watching “There’s a stack of freshly made waffles in the middle of the forest! Don’t you find that a wee bit suspicious?” - Shrek

Shrek talking with others “Someday, I will repay you. Unless, of course, I can’t find you. Or I forget.” - Shrek

Angry Shrek “You know, Donkey, sometimes things are more than they appear.” - Shrek

Shrek watching “I like my privacy.” - Shrek

Shrek movie tale “Once upon a time, there was a lovely princess. But she had an enchantment upon her of a fearful sort which could only be broken by love’s first kiss. She was locked away in a castle guarded by a terrible fire-breathing dragon. Many brave knights had attempted to free her from this dreadful prison, but none prevailed. She waited in the dragon’s keep, in the highest room of the tallest tower, for her true love and true love’s first kiss… like that’s ever gonna happen. What a load of…” - Shrek

Donkey smiling “I like that boulder. That is a nice boulder.” - Donkey

Shrek Fiona and Donkey talking “Don’t you want to tell me about your trip? How about a game of Parcheesi?” - Donkey

Donkey watching “Wow, that was really scary, and if you don’t mind me saying, if that don’t work, your breath will certainly get the job done, ’cause you definitely need some Tic Tacs or something ’cause your breath STINKS.” - Donkey

Donkey smiling “It’s gonna be champagne wishes and caviar dreams from now on.” - Donkey

Donkey smiling near Shrek “Oh, Shrek. Don’t worry; things just seem bad because it’s dark and rainy and Fiona’s father hired a sleazy hitman to whack you. It’ll be better in the morning. You’ll see.” - Donkey

Donkey angry “Man, you gotta warn somebody before you crack one like that. My mouth was open and everything.” - Donkey

Fiona and Donkey talking “Don’t die, Shrek. And if you see any long tunnels, stay away from the light!” - Donkey

Donkey sad “You cut me deep, Shrek. You cut me real deep just now.” - Donkey

donkey is scared “Don’t mess wit’ me. I’m the Stair Master. I’ve mastered the stairs. I wish I had a step right here, I could step here and here and here and step all over it.” - Donkey

Gingerbread Man angry “Eat me!” - Gingerbread Man

Gingerbread Man in pain “No, not the buttons… not my gumdrop buttons!” - Gingerbread Man

Lord Farquaad talking “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.” — Lord Farquaad

Cooking eggs “Good morning. Um, how do you like your eggs?” — Princess Fiona

shrek thinking about food "I already had a big bowl of curly-toed weirdo for breakfast." - Shrek

Shrek smiling and talking "How do you explain sgt. pompous and the fancy pants club band?" - Shrek

Shrek angry "Well, somebody better be dying!" - Shrek

Shrek and Fiona talking Shrek: "Who said I want to be part of this family?"

Princess Fiona: "You did? When you married me?"

King Harold wearing crown “He is a bit different, but people do change for the ones they love. You'd be surprised how much I changed for your mother.” - King Harold

Shrek with armour “Donkey, if that was me, you’d be dead. That’s brimstone… we must be getting close.” - Shrek

Shrek and Donkey talking “All right, you’re going the right way for a smack bottom.” - Shrek

Shrek and soldier “This is the part where you run away.” - Shrek

Donkey and Shrek “Because that’s what friends do, they FORGIVE EACH OTHER!” - Donkey

Gingerbread Man in the dark watching and talking with shrek “It looks like we’re up chocolate creek without a popsicle stick.” - Gingerbread Man

Lord Farquaad watching Lord Farquaad: “What’s that? It’s hideous!”

Shrek: “Well, that’s not very nice. It’s just a donkey.”

Captain of Guards talking “Five shillings for the possessed toy. Take it away.” — Captain of Guards

Lord Farquaad talking angry “I’m not the monster here. You are. You and the rest of that fairy tale trash, poisoning my perfect world. Now tell me!” — Lord Farquaad

Shrek and prince talking "It’s time to pack up your toothbrush and jammies. You’re the new king of Far Far Away." - Shrek

Shrek roars on donkey “I’m an Ogre! You know, ‘Grab your torch and pitchforks!’" - Shrek

Princess Fiona wearing green dress "What are you doing? You know, you should sweep me off my feet out yonder window and down a rope onto your valiant steed." - Princess Fiona

Princess Fiona wearing green dress "By night one way, by day another. This shall be the norm. Until you find true love's first kiss. And then take love's true form." - Princess Fiona

Princess Fiona wearing green dress "But, I don't understand. I'm supposed to be beautiful." - Princess Fiona

Prince Charming wearing blue shirt "I'll have the Medieval Meal." - Prince Charming

Shrek Donkey and Fiona talking “Huh, celebrity marriages. They never last, do they?” - Donkey

Shrek smiling "I didn't know we could do that." - Shrek

