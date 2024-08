ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes recently turned heads with a striking new look while strolling down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Nickelodeon alum stepped out into the Southern California sunshine, flaunting her new black hair color.

With her long locks styled straight and bangs pulled back, she looked effortlessly chic in her new look.

Amanda Bynes stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles, flaunting her new black hair color



Image credits: JACK / BACKGRID

Amanda Bynes is 38 and looks like Laura Loomer’s twin. pic.twitter.com/nIT4GNFpm1 — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) August 8, 2024

Ditching her signature blonde, Amanda opted for a casual yet cool ensemble for her outing. She paired an oversized grey t-shirt with khaki shorts, finishing the look with black and white Vans and a floral cross-body purse. Some netizens felt she looked “unrecognizable” with her new appearance.

Her laid-back ensemble came after she announced in March that she planned to start wearing wigs due to her buzzcut’s awkward grow-out.

I’m “going to start wearing wigs now,” she said in an Instagram Story while donning a blonde and red hairpiece.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old actress said she was “going to start wearing wigs” because her hair was growing out “awkwardly”

Amanda Bynes shows off dramatic new look as she steps out with black hair while taking a stroll down in LA https://t.co/VUUFMYWxs2 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) August 8, 2024

She said at the time that her hair was “growing out so awkwardly.”

But hair isn’t the only thing the All That alum has been busy with. A month after her wig revelation, she shared that she wanted to go back to manicurist school and become a nail artist.

“Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again, so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon,” Amanda said in April.

The Nickelodeon alum previously said she wanted to get her manicurist license and get a job at a nail salon

Amanda Bynes Now on Cameo and Talks Favorite Film/Tv Show she Filmed pic.twitter.com/QCVvEGVoKW — Daily Amanda Show (@daily_tas) August 1, 2024

The She’s the Man actress was previously attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2018, but in 2022, she switched to studying cosmetology.

An insider told Bang Showbiz that she would need a license to become a manicurist.

“She graduated almost two years ago but didn’t immediately apply for her license. She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam,” the source said.