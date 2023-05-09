While we were safely tucked away in the confines of our homes hiding from the pandemic, some found a much-needed escape in sourdough babies. Some, in endless binge-watching marathons. Others, as this inspiring story proves, turned their attention to the most vulnerable, our grandparents, wishing to repay their kindness while it's not too late.

Upon discovering her grandmother's clothing sketches in 2021, Julia, a 27-year-old TikToker (@boringbb), barely knew how to sew clothes. Nonetheless, she decided to take it upon herself to make Nana's old designer dreams come alive. And it's not surprising at all, then, that when Julia shared her hard work with her absolutely delighted grandma, and later her followers - more than 21 million viewers tuned in to see what the most adorable version of Paris Fashion Week looks like. Oh, and what a sight it is.

This is how Julia's wholesome fashion show dedicated to her grandma looks in action