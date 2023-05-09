TikToker Brings Grandma’s 80-Year-Old Fashion Designs To Life To Surprise Her, Goes Viral
While we were safely tucked away in the confines of our homes hiding from the pandemic, some found a much-needed escape in sourdough babies. Some, in endless binge-watching marathons. Others, as this inspiring story proves, turned their attention to the most vulnerable, our grandparents, wishing to repay their kindness while it's not too late.
Upon discovering her grandmother's clothing sketches in 2021, Julia, a 27-year-old TikToker (@boringbb), barely knew how to sew clothes. Nonetheless, she decided to take it upon herself to make Nana's old designer dreams come alive. And it's not surprising at all, then, that when Julia shared her hard work with her absolutely delighted grandma, and later her followers - more than 21 million viewers tuned in to see what the most adorable version of Paris Fashion Week looks like. Oh, and what a sight it is.
This is how Julia's wholesome fashion show dedicated to her grandma looks in action
@boringbb grandma design #6! This is a redo of a design I attempted back in September for a Halloween themed dress. I was not super happy with my work and decided to try it again. I think you can see my sewing skills getting better even in just a few months time. Practice makes perfect! #surprise #grandmareacts #grandmareaction #reveal ♬ original sound - Julia
This post may include affiliate links.
I Feel Like I Should Be Going To An 80’s Prom In This Dress
I Think You Can See My Sewing Skills Getting Better Even In Just A Few Months Time. Practice Makes Perfect
My Grandma’s Sketch From The 40’s vs. What I Created
This Is The 1st Grandma Design I’ve Made That’s Not A Dress. Grandma Has Drawn Many Short/Pants Outfits I Hope To Make. This Seemed Like An Easier One To Start With
This Was The Only Dress I’ve Made With Pockets But They Are Amazing
Would You Chop Up Your Wedding Dress To Repurpose?
If you have been with me for a while you may recognize this fabric as I made one of my wedding dresses out of this last year. It was super expressive - so I thought - why not repurpose it?
Grandma Said “I Lived Long Enough To See One Of Them Come Off The Paper”
I‘M Starting With Some Of The Easier Ones And Working My Way Up
I Usually Make A Few Changes But I Made Sure To Keep The 50’s Silhouette
This skirt is so flattering. I will definitely be making more dresses using a similar 50’s skirt style. I feel like I should be going to halloweentown prom in this
This Was By Far My Hardest Project I’ve Ever Done
This Is Not My Favorite Thing I’ve Made
-but it is crunch time for the show & I’ve made 5 dresses in the last 4 weeks. I was exhausted by the time I went to go make this
They look nothing like the designs though.
They look nothing like the designs though.