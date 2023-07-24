Entitled Mom-Daughter Pair Come In To Nail Salon Demanding That A Nail Be Fixed Fast, Waste An Hour

Unfortunately, there are many people who think that they are better than everybody and others should jump around them. Well, at least that’s what they must be thinking according to their behavior. I think all of us who try to be polite and know manners hate people who think that they don’t need to wait in queues, their time is more valuable than everybody else’s and they have priority everywhere possible.

However, these kinds of people can be taken down a peg very easily and the payback is really satisfying.

Skipping through the line won’t make you the nicest customer and could make you wait even longer

Woman shares her petty revenge story on entitled girl who demanded that a manicurist fix her nail, the woman kept her busy for as long as possible

Everything started after parents brought their teen daughter, instructing the nail lady to fix her broken nail in one hour

The family didn’t care that there were people waiting, so the woman took her time and ordered more procedures just to keep her manicurist busy

A couple of days ago, a woman shared her petty revenge story with the Reddit community members. After an encounter with an entitled teen and her parents who demanded that a manicurist fix her nail right then and there, OP, knowing that the teen had limited time, kept the nail lady busy. The story caught a lot of attention and in 2 days, the post had 6.6K upvotes and almost 150 comments.

The author starts her story by sharing that everything happened at a local salon. Most of the people are just walk-ins for their appointments, though everybody is aware that they may have to wait. So basically, OP was waiting, along with 5 people after her. She finally sat down for her simple manicure.

However, right after that, a teenager came in with her parents and sat at the table. Her parents, in the meantime, told the manicurist that the teenager’s nail was broken and they needed to leave in 1 hour, so she would have to fix it on time. After unsuccessfully trying to explain the situation that there was a line, the manicurist who was doing OP’s nails agreed that after she finished with her, then she could take the teenager.

And now comes the most satisfying part of the story – the author ended up asking for a dip manicure, of course with some nail art and a deluxe spa package. Well, as you can imagine, it took longer than an hour, so the entitled family had to leave with the teenager’s broken nail. The author highlighted that her nails looked amazing and she tipped extra.

Community members loved this revenge story, especially because people who treat customer service workers like slaves deserve to receive karma. “I can’t believe they’d expect them to just skip the queue just cause they were in a hurry,” one user wrote. Another added: “Have a [terrible] attitude and you’re not gonna get what you want. Simple as that. Rude [person] deserved her time getting wasted.”

For context, beauty industry workers deal with rude clients constantly. This Ugly Beauty Business article lists 12 types of difficult clients and how to deal with them. To begin with, it’s the constant complainers. Long story short – never will be good enough for this person. Other kinds are dependably delayed or last-minute cancellers. Yeah, don’t do that unless it’s an emergency.

Another kind of rude customers are those who constantly interrupt the master’s work just to speak on phone or go to smoke. Also – those who insist on always bringing their child or pets. Despite them being well-behaved, it’s not the best place to bring children or animals. So, if you don’t want beauty industry workers to hate you, try avoiding being these kinds of difficult clients.

However, customers who are rude to their nail artists are most probably jerks to every customer service worker. According to Spiceworks.com, businesses, especially those that invest time and effort into creating valued customer connections, suffer needlessly from toxic customers. One significant finding was that 60% of workers left their jobs because they could no longer work with difficult clients.

So, to sum up everything, being rude to people not only will not get you anywhere but will also increase other folks’ desire to put you in your place. Treating people with respect and kindness is one of the main values that can help you in every situation.

Redditors had questions, to which the woman answered, but most of them were happy that rude people got what they deserved