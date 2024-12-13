Serena Williams Accused Of Using Ozempic After Slimmed-Down Figure Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena Williams’ recent Instagram posts have ignited a heated debate among her fans, as they noticed her slimmer figure, leading them to speculate about the cause, with one side accusing her of using weight-loss drugs.

The 43-year-old tennis star shared two photos of herself lounging on a private jet last Wednesday (December 11).

She uploaded the post to make fun of the differences between Instagram and reality. It showed her posing perfectly for the camera on one side and comically eating bread on the other.

The joke, however, flew right over fans’ heads as they appeared to be more concerned about the athlete’s appearance. “Is she losing a lot of weight?” one asked, becoming the most-liked comment on the post.

Not long after, her post became littered with accusations she was using weight-loss drugs. “Ozempic,” a user wrote. “Mounjaro!” another stated, “All the celebs are on it!”

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the latest celebrity to be accused by netizens of using Ozempic after appearing thinner in an Instagram post

“Somehow, now that she’s retired, she looks more in shape than she did when she played. Can somebody say Ozempic?” a user wrote.

As the speculative comments grew, so did the annoyance of Williams’ fans, who leaped to her defense, believing that the accusations of celebrities using Ozempic every time they show weight loss have become “paranoid.”

“This is ridiculous. It’s called working out. Maybe try it. You literally see her running all the time,” a fan stated.

“After she gave birth to her second daughter she decided to fit on her old clothes. I think she’s preparing herself for a marathon,” another said.

Serena has been open about her fitness journey following the birth of her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian. The baby girl, named Adira River Ohanian, was born on August 22, 2023.

The accusations annoyed Williams’ fans, who are accustomed to the former athlete regularly posting her workout routines on social media

Williams has explained her workout routine during in-depth interviews with various publications in recent years.

“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” the 42-year-old said during an interview with TODAY. “Obviously, (with) tennis, I was playing Wimbledon and stuff. But, as a mom, I’m gone all day.”

“I do HIIT workouts—high-intensity interval training—a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training,” she told Vogue in 2022.

Williams has also invested in a smart gym company called Tonal and explained how calisthenics have helped her remain active and healthy after retiring from tennis.

“I do the cardio exercises on Tonal, which is really helpful for me just to get my body back and used to calisthenics,” she added.

“I don’t necessarily want a trainer in my room or in the gym with me, so just having the Tonal trainers is a relief. It’s just something different from what I’ve been doing for the past 20-plus years, and it’s refreshing.”

With Williams regularly posting videos and photos of herself dancing, practicing yoga, or lifting weights, the accusations of her using Ozempic seem to hold little weight.

“Everyone is on Ozempic.” Despite the tennis legend regularly exercising, netizens still attributed her progress to weight-loss drugs

