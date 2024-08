ADVERTISEMENT

A luxurious hotel denied access to Serena Williams… THE Serena Williams. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 23 Grand Slam singles title winner, Serena Williams. The greatest tennis player of all time publicly called out the venue, prompting an avalanche of online criticism.

Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (August 5), Serena wrote: “Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024.”

Highlights Serena Williams was denied access to a rooftop restaurant at The Peninsula Paris, causing an online backlash.

The Peninsula Paris apologized to Serena, stating the rooftop bar was fully booked, and the unoccupied tables were reserved.

Observations suggest celebrities like Serena may receive mixed treatment when seeking service at premium venues.

The Peninsula Paris is an upscale hotel in Paris, France, located near the Arc de Triomphe. As per its description, the venue “sets spectacular new standards in design, luxury, and comfort.”

Reaching millions of views in a very short time, people were quick to share their shock, as an X user commented: “How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams…… lol.”

Image credits: serenawilliams

“Glad you didn’t have to waste money there,” a person wrote.

A separate individual chimed in: “How embarrassing for them. I’m sorry this happened to you. It has to hurt.”

While some argued that the tennis star shouldn’t use her celebrity status for special treatment, the Peninsula also took to social media, replying in the comments: “Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

Image credits: thepeninsulaparis

“Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

The venue added: “We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”

Nevertheless, many observers remained critical, as a person suggested: “Let me give you guys a social media tip, find a solution.

Image credits: serenawilliams

“1. You don’t turn away big-name celebrities you make accommodations because the good press can push your brand forward.

“2. When an A-list celebrity wants to partake try and make it work or stuff like this happens and the bad press will not be worth it.

“3. Check your Yelp, or other food rating platforms, by the end of the day you’ll be down several points and castigated.

Image credits: serenawilliams

“4. The appropriate customer service answer was ‘We will find a way to accommodate can you return in x time so we can make accommodations, we are currently absolutely full.’

The Peninsula has over 3,000 reviews on Google, many of which were deleted since Serena slammed the business.

The most recent review, as of Tuesday (August 6), reads: “I really appreciate the reservation system here.

Image credits: serenawilliams

“I had a reservation last night, and instead of giving my table away to some entitled person with no reservation and her kids, they kept my reservation I made a month ago.

“Empty tables don’t mean free tables people. Learn the way it works or your opinion shouldn’t matter.”

However, reviews on Yelp have not been filtered yet, as a recent critic added: “They denied Serena Williams and her family entrance to the restaurant today.

Image credits: peninsulaparis

“I’m not comfortable supporting that kind of business and I believe others should know about this incident before choosing to go.”

“I wanted to experience this restaurant on my upcoming trip but after seeing Serena Williams was denied access because someone in the restaurant didn’t recognize her is astounding,” someone else wrote. “Basically black are welcome if a member of the staff recognizes you. It’s so unfortunate that people dislike black people so much in 2024. Do better Paris!”

Back in 2013, Madonna was caught texting during a screening at the New York Film Festival. The boss of the Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema subsequently chain tweeted (now shared on X) that the singer was banned from his theatres.

Have you ever had an unforgettable moment? That was yesterday for me. Truly unforgettable. From being part of an amazing Open Ceremony at the Paris Olympics-to riding in the boat in the rain-and it was pouring! So much so my lashes came right on off. Unforgettable!

Photo Credit:… pic.twitter.com/NwlxS4aE2p — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 27, 2024

As a result, a group of marketing experts analyzed whether giving celebrities special treatment was worth the effort.

“Celebrities often use their fame to obtain an awful lot of advantages in life – from upgrades on airlines to first-class treatment in hotels and restaurants,” Phil Hall, a media adviser, told The Financial Times in 2013. “With perks, however, comes responsibility – they cannot expect special treatment.”

Phil added: “Madonna also happens to be in the envious position – unlike most of us – of answering to nobody.

Image credits: serenawilliams

“She can decide to ignore messages or get back in her own time. So any business is within its rights to make the declaration and milk the publicity – even if the singer did it in somebody else’s cinema.”

“Too often we see politicians and famous people who feel and act above the law,” Marc Ostrofsky told the outlet. “They should know better.”

Malcolm Gooderham, a consultant, argued at the time: “If you are of the view that all publicity is good publicity, a social media savvy CEO using Twitter to comment upon the behavior of a celebrity is positive.

The venue, The Peninsula Paris, also took to social media to reply

Image credits: peninsulaparis

“With the consumer appetite for celebrity gossip and the power of a story to go viral, it is guaranteed to generate headlines for your company.

“Equally, if you want to retain brand integrity, celebrities should certainly be subject to the same brand rules as the next person.

“This, of course, can also generate news – if handled in the right way.

Image credits: thepeninsulaparis

“Companies need to reflect the values of their users and uphold the standards they would expect of them.

“They need to lead by example and be consistent, to protect themselves and their business.

“Any deviation from this is dangerous since it could mismanage consumer – and media – expectations, leading to a backlash.”

People were left divided over the ordeal

