“He’s Old Now”: Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere
Celebrities, Entertainment

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Chris Evans looked recognizably different at the premiere of his newest action movie, Red One, at Potters Fields Park in London, England on November 6. 

Straying away from his usual cropped hair, the actor sported a shaggy surfer look, a full beard, and a pair of round silver glasses. 

The appearance caused quite a stir on social media, with some fans even saying that “he’s old now.”

Highlights
  • Chris Evans surprises fans with shaggy hair and full beard at London premiere.
  • Fans were divided over Evans' new look; some say he 'gets better with age.'
  • 'Red One' sees Evans alongside Dwayne Johnson in an action-packed mission.

Chris Evans looked quite different as he stepped out for the premiere of his most recent film, sporting long brunette hair and a full beard

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

The Captain America star paired his new look with a black T-shirt and matching black jeans, keeping himself warm with a blue denim jacket.

He accessorized his outfit with brown suede boots and a golden necklace. 

While not a huge departure from his usual clothing choices, some viewers have gone wild, pointing fingers at his longer hair.

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

“Just Chris Evans looking like a professor from an early 2000s romcom,” one person tweeted, accompanied by an image of the actor at the premiere.

“The hair dye looks ridiculous, accept you are getting old Chris,” read a comment.

Another fan contradicted this by saying, “Chris Evans just gets better with age. We’re not just talking like cheese or wine we’re talking like the most exclusive, desired brandy in existence.”

“Seriously nailing the professor look… I might have gone to university if that’s what I could have expected,” someone joked. 

Although Evans’ new appearance is a stark departure from his classic look, it’s not the first time the Marvel star has let his hair grow out

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Back in 2018, Evans wore a very similar style to his current “professor look” in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

A few viewers were fans of the change, with someone writing, “Hair/beard combo and this stern look. Oof… dying” under a Reddit post featuring various gifs of the star.

Another comment read, “Saddest death in Endgame? The death of Cap’s beard.”

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

And it seems as if the Boston native grieved the loss, too.

In 2020, he posted a since-deleted throwback photo of his long hair and beard, writing, “Kinda miss my long hair #tbt.”

The 43-year-old promoted the action/comedy film along with his fellow co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and J.K. Simmons.

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

Image credits: John Phillips / Getty

According to IMDb, the Santa Claus-inspired movie features Johnson and Evans’ characters teaming up in a “globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Red One will be out in theaters on November 15. 

“He’s getting old nah” read one of the comments

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

"He's Old Now": Chris Evans Sports Beard And Glasses In Unrecognizable Look At Movie Premiere

