Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip
Celebrities, Christmas

‘Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen of Christmas has officially ushered in the holiday season!

Just moments after Halloween ended, Mariah Carey shared her annual “It’s Time!” video on social media.

For this year’s theme, the pop singer channeled her inner Morticia Addams from The Addams Family to immediately start the season’s festivities.

Mariah Carey has heralded the holiday season by sharing an Addams Family-themed clip

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Image credits: mariahcarey

Highlights
  • Mariah Carey kicks off the Christmas season with an Addams Family-themed video.
  • Clad as Morticia, she dances tango in a spooky castle.
  • Fans flooded comments with excitement over the yearly video.

Clad in a glittering black dress with a matching necklace, Mariah can be seen walking into a spooky-looking castle, showing off a dark wig and heavy makeup. She dances a tango with an actor dressed as Gomez Addams in a monochrome ballroom.

She later pushes him off, grabs a dagger, and throws it at him—though it just misses and lands blade-first in a mirror, which turns into a painting.

As the bell tolls, a giant wardrobe opens, revealing a red Santa dress and a countdown begins. Mariah gives a knowing grin before her iconic holiday hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, starts to play as she sits on a reindeer-drawn sled piled high with presents.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Image credits: mariahcarey

“It’s time!” she squeals, smiling gleefully at the camera as her co-star transforms into a dancing snowman. A shot of a glittering festive castle comes into view as Mariah is seen blowing a kiss before the clip ends. 

Similarly, the caption read, “IT’S TIME!!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄

The joy-filled countdown never fails to impress her fans, as her comments section floods with excitement

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Image credits: mariahcarey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

As always, the Queen of Christmas was met with enthusiastic comments. 

“You better get that coin boo !” said someone. “Every time it hit November 1st I be like I know Mariah pockets growing as we speak.”

“Morticia Carey you ATE THAT DOWN!!!!!!” gushed another. 

One person wrote, “EPIC!!!!!! The budget said YES!”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment the whole year,” wrote a fourth. 

2024 marks the fifth year Mariah Carey has announced the Christmas season with her iconic “It’s Time!” videos—and it all started with her record-breaking holiday song

ADVERTISEMENT

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Image credits: mariahcarey

All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of the most recognizable Christmas songs, and Mariah opened up about the childhood fantasies she wanted to infuse into the lyrics.

“I set about creating my own little magical, merry world of Christmas,” she explained in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “I focused on all the things my mother struggled to create; all I needed was a shower of glitter and a full church choir to back me up.”

According to The Business Times, the song began being featured in holiday movies such as Love, Actually and then made its way into more commercials and films.

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

Image credits: mariahcarey

An uptick in streaming in 2019 fueled the song’s rise to No. 1 on the Billboard charts for the very first time—hence the beginning of Mariah’s annual “It’s Time!” videos, each year becoming more elaborate than the one before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the catchy tune has had extensive runs on the Hot 100, and the 55-year-old talked about the nostalgia that comes into play.

As people listen to Christmas music, they “start reminiscing about different moments they’ve had,” she said. 

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

15

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

4

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
teapotfairy007 avatar
Pix
Pix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone here familiar with Whamageddon? Id be happier with playing that with her song. That Xmas song of hers is like fingernails down a blackboard

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kristensharp avatar
Kristen Sharp
Kristen Sharp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How dare she defile the Addams Family! This hag can pound sand! I just can't stand that xmas song!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
teapotfairy007 avatar
Pix
Pix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone here familiar with Whamageddon? Id be happier with playing that with her song. That Xmas song of hers is like fingernails down a blackboard

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kristensharp avatar
Kristen Sharp
Kristen Sharp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How dare she defile the Addams Family! This hag can pound sand! I just can't stand that xmas song!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda