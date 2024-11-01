‘Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Addams Family-Themed Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen of Christmas has officially ushered in the holiday season!

Just moments after Halloween ended, Mariah Carey shared her annual “It’s Time!” video on social media.

For this year’s theme, the pop singer channeled her inner Morticia Addams from The Addams Family to immediately start the season’s festivities.

Clad in a glittering black dress with a matching necklace, Mariah can be seen walking into a spooky-looking castle, showing off a dark wig and heavy makeup. She dances a tango with an actor dressed as Gomez Addams in a monochrome ballroom.

She later pushes him off, grabs a dagger, and throws it at him—though it just misses and lands blade-first in a mirror, which turns into a painting.

As the bell tolls, a giant wardrobe opens, revealing a red Santa dress and a countdown begins. Mariah gives a knowing grin before her iconic holiday hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, starts to play as she sits on a reindeer-drawn sled piled high with presents.

“It’s time!” she squeals, smiling gleefully at the camera as her co-star transforms into a dancing snowman. A shot of a glittering festive castle comes into view as Mariah is seen blowing a kiss before the clip ends.

Similarly, the caption read, “IT’S TIME!!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄”

“You better get that coin boo !” said someone. “Every time it hit November 1st I be like I know Mariah pockets growing as we speak.”

“Morticia Carey you ATE THAT DOWN!!!!!!” gushed another.

One person wrote, “EPIC!!!!!! The budget said YES!”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment the whole year,” wrote a fourth.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of the most recognizable Christmas songs, and Mariah opened up about the childhood fantasies she wanted to infuse into the lyrics.

“I set about creating my own little magical, merry world of Christmas,” she explained in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “I focused on all the things my mother struggled to create; all I needed was a shower of glitter and a full church choir to back me up.”

According to The Business Times, the song began being featured in holiday movies such as Love, Actually and then made its way into more commercials and films.

Image credits: mariahcarey

An uptick in streaming in 2019 fueled the song’s rise to No. 1 on the Billboard charts for the very first time—hence the beginning of Mariah’s annual “It’s Time!” videos, each year becoming more elaborate than the one before.

Since then, the catchy tune has had extensive runs on the Hot 100, and the 55-year-old talked about the nostalgia that comes into play.

As people listen to Christmas music, they “start reminiscing about different moments they’ve had,” she said.