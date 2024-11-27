Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors
Celebrities, News

‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

Barbie Ferreira, the beloved Euphoria star, left the internet in awe with a recent picture she shared of herself.

The 27-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie and flaunted noticeable weight loss, making some netizens wonder whether she was using Ozempic.

The young star was pictured rocking a black top and denim pants in the now-viral photo.

Highlights
  • Barbie Ferreira, best known for her role in Euphoria, showed off her striking weight loss in a recent mirror selfie.
  • Some fans wondered whether her transformation was natural or aided by Ozempic.
  • Sources claimed her weight loss may be a strategic move to “revitalize her career.”
  • “She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” a source said without confirming nor denying her use of Ozempic.
    Barbie Ferreira, best known for her role in Euphoria, flaunted her striking weight loss in a recent mirror selfie

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy/VidaPress

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    The image quickly sent fans into a frenzy, with many questioning how she managed to shed the pounds so fast. Some speculated whether Ozempic, a diabetes drug that’s been making waves in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects, had anything to do with it.

    “Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user said, while another playfully suggested, “She’s going back to her tumblr girl era.”

    Ozempic is one hell of a drug! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable! Congrats dawg,” a netizen said.

    Other comments took a different tone, with one saying, “Went from photo shopping her to look fat, now it’s to look skinny.”

    “She fine both ways. My lord,” wrote another.

    Fans questioned whether the actress’s transformation was natural or aided by Ozempic

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: bbbriqn

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    Earlier this year, a source close to the actress claimed she slimmed down in order to “revitalize” her career.

    “Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “In order to get roles in Hollywood, you’ve got to look the part and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true.”

    The insider said she had a “strong drive” to make her mark in front of the camera, and losing weight was part of her pursuit.

    “She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents. She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented,” the source told the outlet.

    Sources claimed her weight loss may be a strategic move to “revitalize her career” and bring more Hollywood opportunities to her doorstep

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Anthony Behar/VidaPress

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    “Doing this spread and showing off her new body was a way of saying, ‘Hey this is me now and I am ready to work.’”

    “She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.”

    A second source also neither confirmed nor denied Barbie’s inclusion of Ozempic in her weight-loss regimen.

    “She actually wasn’t in Euphoria that much, but the time she was on set it was clear that her image was important to her,” said the second source.

    “Whether she did Ozempic or lost weight by other means, she is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though.”

    “She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” a source said without confirming nor denying her use of Ozempic

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    The actress, who had been modeling for years before landing her role in Euphoria, said in a 2022 interview that she didn’t believe “bigger bodies” were as “trendy” as they were when she first stepped into the business.

    “I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet,” she told Who What Wear.

    She also spoke about being pushed into the mold of “being this person who ‘loves themselves.’”

    “It’s so funny that people just assume that. What—did I say that? I never said that,” she added. “You guys just say that. You posted that on me.”

    Several fans praised her for her transformation and wished her a “good, healthy future” ahead

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: KenzieMarieInWA

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: JasonEBurack

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Bradley_1999

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Masterofearth27

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: RickD_GK

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: abdul_tobiloba2

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: RealQuickMis

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: FreeAgen_

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: RaunakVerse

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Free_Agen

    'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: AdriaLexi18

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    What do you think ?
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girl wanted that snatched waste and by golly she got it! Good for her!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who gives a rat's behind if she used Ozempic! For real. It is a TOOL not a magic potion, she still had to do all the hard work herself. I don't get all the hate for Ozempic, if the doctor feels you are a candidate for it and meets the criteria, then step the eff off. Her body, her informed decision.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    [medical admin here] ozempic does a lot of the heavy lifting and is widely available in private practice, diabetic or not.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
