‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Looks “Unrecognizable” After Weight Loss, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie Ferreira, the beloved Euphoria star, left the internet in awe with a recent picture she shared of herself.

The 27-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie and flaunted noticeable weight loss, making some netizens wonder whether she was using Ozempic.

The young star was pictured rocking a black top and denim pants in the now-viral photo.

Highlights Barbie Ferreira, best known for her role in Euphoria, showed off her striking weight loss in a recent mirror selfie.

Some fans wondered whether her transformation was natural or aided by Ozempic.

Sources claimed her weight loss may be a strategic move to “revitalize her career.”

“She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” a source said without confirming nor denying her use of Ozempic.

RELATED:

Barbie Ferreira, best known for her role in Euphoria, flaunted her striking weight loss in a recent mirror selfie

Share icon

Image credits: LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy/VidaPress

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

The image quickly sent fans into a frenzy, with many questioning how she managed to shed the pounds so fast. Some speculated whether Ozempic, a diabetes drug that’s been making waves in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects, had anything to do with it.

“Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user said, while another playfully suggested, “She’s going back to her tumblr girl era.”

“Ozempic is one hell of a drug! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable! Congrats dawg,” a netizen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other comments took a different tone, with one saying, “Went from photo shopping her to look fat, now it’s to look skinny.”

“She fine both ways. My lord,” wrote another.

Fans questioned whether the actress’s transformation was natural or aided by Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: bbbriqn

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

Earlier this year, a source close to the actress claimed she slimmed down in order to “revitalize” her career.

“Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “In order to get roles in Hollywood, you’ve got to look the part and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true.”

The insider said she had a “strong drive” to make her mark in front of the camera, and losing weight was part of her pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents. She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented,” the source told the outlet.

Sources claimed her weight loss may be a strategic move to “revitalize her career” and bring more Hollywood opportunities to her doorstep

Share icon

Image credits: Anthony Behar/VidaPress

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

“Doing this spread and showing off her new body was a way of saying, ‘Hey this is me now and I am ready to work.’”

“She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.”

A second source also neither confirmed nor denied Barbie’s inclusion of Ozempic in her weight-loss regimen.

“She actually wasn’t in Euphoria that much, but the time she was on set it was clear that her image was important to her,” said the second source.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether she did Ozempic or lost weight by other means, she is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though.”

“She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” a source said without confirming nor denying her use of Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

The actress, who had been modeling for years before landing her role in Euphoria, said in a 2022 interview that she didn’t believe “bigger bodies” were as “trendy” as they were when she first stepped into the business.

“I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet,” she told Who What Wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also spoke about being pushed into the mold of “being this person who ‘loves themselves.’”

“It’s so funny that people just assume that. What—did I say that? I never said that,” she added. “You guys just say that. You posted that on me.”

Several fans praised her for her transformation and wished her a “good, healthy future” ahead

Share icon

Image credits: KenzieMarieInWA

Share icon

Image credits: JasonEBurack

Share icon

Image credits: Bradley_1999

Share icon

Image credits: Masterofearth27

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RickD_GK

Share icon

Image credits: abdul_tobiloba2

Share icon

Image credits: RealQuickMis

Share icon

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Share icon

Image credits: FreeAgen_

Share icon

Image credits: RaunakVerse

Share icon

Image credits: Free_Agen

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AdriaLexi18